Emerging Tech Companies in One State Can Now Apply for Matching Business Grants

Emerging tech businesses can make a huge impact on communities as they find innovative solutions to common problems.

That’s why both state and federal grant programs exist to support these businesses.

This week, one state unveiled its latest effort to support emerging tech sectors.

And other states and local groups launched grant opportunities as well.

Find the most relevant opportunities to your small business in the list below.

One North Carolina Small Business Program

The One North Carolina Small Business Program is opening a new round of funding to support the state’s emerging technology companies. The program works in tandem with two federal grant programs, the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs.

The state program supports NC businesses prepare and submit their federal proposals and provide matching grants to those that receive funds. The deadline to apply is June 30, 2023, or until funds run out.

Minnesota Main Street Economic Revitalization Program

Minnesota is launching a new phase of its Main Street Economic Revitalization Program. The program, which was established last year, distributes funds through community organizations throughout the state.

For example, the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation supports businesses in commercial corridors in the East Metro that were negatively affected by the pandemic and civil unrest.

Grants may be for up to $750,000, but rules vary depending on the organization administering funds.

New Jersey Main Street Lenders Grant

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority recently approved $11 million in funding through its Main Street Lenders Grant. The grants do not go directly to small businesses, but they do support financial institutions and lenders that provide funding to the state’s businesses.

The entities that were approved will then provide low-cost financing and technical assistance to qualified micro businesses.

Carson Small Business Grant Program and Commercial Facade Improvement Program

Carson, California is offering two new small business grant programs.

The Small Business Grant Program offers grants of between $5,000 and $25,000 to small businesses that were negatively affected by the pandemic. The second program, the Commercial Facade Improvement Program provides matching grant funds for businesses that want to make aesthetic storefront improvements.

Each program has $1 million worth of funds. So applications will remain available until funding runs out.

UpStart Thrift Store Grant

UpStart Thrift Store in Farmington, Arkansas is offering a new grant contest from small businesses in Washington County. The winner will receive an UpStart grant of up to $5,000. In addition to being physically located in Washington County, applicants must also have less than five years in business to qualify.

The application deadline is November 23.

Alaska Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes Grants

The Central Council Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska are providing relief grants to businesses owned by tribal citizens.

This is another round of the Tribes’ existing Small Business Relief Grant Program, which utilizes federal pandemic relief funds. The program began in 2021 and has already awarded $200,000 to 40 businesses. There will be at least two more grant cycles to serve affected businesses. In addition, the council recently unveiled a new grant program for startups founded in 2022.

