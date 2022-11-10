Meta are launching several new tools and features to help creators on Instagram and Facebook expand their reach, grow their global audience and earn a good living. There are new money-making opportunities and ways to engage followers and fans, so let’s take a look at the new tools and features coming soon to Instagram and Facebook.

New Tools for Creators to Make Money on Facebook and Instagram

Creators on Instagram will soon be able to create their own digital collectibles on the platform, and even sell them to fans. The selling process can happen both on and off Instagram, and will provide users with a new way to support their favorite creators.

An end-to-end toolkit will guide creators from designing a digital collectible on the Polygon blockchain to showcasing it on Instagram and then selling it. The feature is already being tested with a small group of creators in the United States, and it will be expanding soon.

Meta will also be adding even more ways for users to show appreciation to their favorite creators, helping them strengthen their community and build their business.

Expanding Instagram Subscriptions

Meta are going to expand access to subscriptions on Instagram to all eligible creators in the United States. The plan is to help creators earn a more predictable income via their subscriptions, as well as ‘connect more deeply’ with their most engaged followers.

The subscriptions function was originally launched earlier this year for a limited amount of creators. It gives them the ability to create exclusive content for their followers at a set monthly price, as well as provide other benefits for their most engaged fans.

Stars and Gifts

Stars on Facebook is going to be automatically enabled on public creator content, including Reels, in order to make it easier for people to discover. The expanded feature is being tested at the moment with a select number of creators around the world, and will allow Facebook users to learn about and use Stars in more places across Facebook.

There are also new features for creators that make it easier to earn Stars and interact with Star senders. These include the community challenge Stars Party being available for Reels, and a new set of virtual gifts tailored to specific content such as a dog-themed gift for a reel about a puppy made by a creator specializing in pet-related content.

Facebook’s New Professional Mode

A new ‘professional mode’ is coming to Facebook, which is a new profile setting enabling creators to present a public presence while keeping their personal Facebook experience. It includes a set of tools to grow a global community from a personal profile, as well as providing access to content and audience analytics, educational resources and more.

