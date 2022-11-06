10 Online Businesses for Sale in September

Having multiple sources of revenue is a great way to hedge against bad economic times. And one way you can do this is by establishing or even buying an online business. The potential of a global customer base is what makes the 10 online businesses for sale this month a great opportunity.

Online Businesses for Sale in November 2022

The online businesses for sale from BizBuySell this month include some interesting industries, including media, gold panning, radio-controlled products and more.

Niche E-Commerce Vintage Media Company

This Niche E-Commerce Vintage Media Company has a very curious business model. It specializes in buying pallets and truckloads of used physical media, sorting through the material, and selling it online. In 2021 total Amazon FBA + MF sales were more than $550,000. Another $150,000+ in sales came through its custom-built website launched in early 2021.

The business is located in Riverside County, CA with an asking price of $250,002. The gross revenue is $731,738 with a cash flow of $102,708.

Online Computer Sales

Established in 2011, this Online Computer Sales business has millions of dollars in revenue. The business was able to generate millions of dollars even during the pandemic ($6.4M in 2020), which it almost doubled in 2021.

The seller will provide up to eight weeks of training for the transition period.

The business is located in California with an asking price of $3,950,000. The gross revenue is $12,088,208 with a cash flow of $1,440,519.

Virtual Based Real Estate Photography Company

This Virtual Based Real Estate Photography Company is a full-service licensed business offering top-quality services for individuals and firms in the real estate industry. This includes real estate photography along with video production for agents around the country. Currently, the business has more than 300 monthly active clients and it achieved a 28% growth from 2020 to 2022 despite the pandemic.

The business is located in Tennessee with an asking price of $700,000. The gross revenue is $490,000 with a cash flow of $200,000.

Consulting & Development Firm in the SMB & Enterprise

Since it was established in 2017 this Consulting & Development Firm in the SMB and enterprise segment has become an award-winning firm. The firm has an average contract size of around $100,000 per customer. This has earned the company awards for its world-class customer service and software solutions.

The business is located in Tampa, FL with an asking price of $12 million. The gross revenue is $6,628,932 with a cash flow of $1,763, 312.

Men’s & Women’s Premium Sandals Brand

With almost 10 years in operation, this Men’s & Women’s Premium Sandals Brand has impressive revenue and a high 40% repeat customer rate. A variety of in-house designs that are comfortable for men and women has resulted in a loyal customer base. The company has more than 300 SKUs on offer.

The business is located in Tampa, FL with an asking price of $16 million. The gross revenue is $8,591,999 with a cash flow of $2,896,116.

IT (Helpdesk, System Admin) Marketplace

In just two years this IT (Helpdesk, System Admin) Marketplace business has experienced promising growth. The business offers a directory for IT that connects IT workers (desktop support, network admin, system admins) with IT directors. There is huge potential for scaling the business in a $60 billion market.

The seller will provide a 3-month period of training and question-answering.

The business is located in Sunnyvale, CA with an asking price of $825,000. The gross revenue is $550,600 with a cash flow of $226,400.

Home and Kitchen Products | Multiple Patents | Shark Tank Featured

This brand of Home and Kitchen Products has done the legwork to get it noticed. It is a top 1% all-time backed project on Kickstarter, has been featured on Shark Tank and the Today show, and has been picked up by big-box retailers such as Walmart, Lowe’s, Bed Bath and Beyond, Sharper Image, and others.

The seller will provide up to 40 hours over the course of the first 90 days for support and training.

The asking price for this online business is $2,175,000. The gross revenue is $2,172,145 with a cash flow of $792,228.

Gold Panning & Supply Company

Specializing in precious metal ore and paydirt, natural jewelry-grade gold nuggets, this Gold Panning & Supply Company has been in business since 2014. The company has a retail business across multiple websites, including eBay and Amazon stores.

The business is located in Colorado with an asking price of $200,000. The gross revenue is $350,000 with a cash flow of $150,000.

Online Auctioneer & Liquidation Company

If you are looking for a business with a low entry point, this Online Auctioneer & Liquidation Company is the one for you. The business is mostly selling on auction and liquidation websites, but it could easily be expanded to Amazon and other platforms.

The business is located in Las Vegas, NV with an asking price of only $60,000. The gross revenue is $148,270 with a cash flow of $50,866.

Radio Controlled Products Company

With eCommerce and a local retail store, this Radio Controlled Products Company offers a range of hobby products. This includes RC cars, planes, and boats along with the parts and upgrades. The business has a growing social media and online presence including Facebook, Instagram, and more than 3,000 email subscribers.

The seller will provide 4 weeks of support and training at 20 hours per week

The business is located in Michigan with an asking price of $350,000. The gross revenue is $600,000 with a cash flow of $130,000.

