More Than $10 Million in Pandemic Recovery Grants Available in Select U.S. Cities

The holiday season is just around the corner. So it’s more important than ever for small businesses to get the resources they need to effectively serve customers. This is especially true in many of the industries that were hit hardest by the pandemic, like restaurants and retail. Luckily, there are still recovery grants available in many cities throughout the U.S. Read on for some current opportunities.

City of Boise Small Business Grant Program

The City of Boise Small Business Grant program is now accepting applications from small businesses negatively impacted by the pandemic. The program includes a total of $2 million in funding, which will be distributed in grants of $4,000. The program focuses on industries that were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. To qualify, businesses should have fewer than 20 employees and less than $1 million in annual sales. The application period will remain open until January 31, 2023.

Washington D.C. Bridge Fund Grant Program

Washington D.C. recently announced a new $8 million round of funding for its Bridge Fund grant program. The program supports small businesses negatively impacted by the pandemic, specifically those in the restaurant, entertainment, and retail sectors. ?Each business can apply for between $5,000 and $45,000 to cover various operating expenses like rent and payroll. The application period opens November 28.

Hartford Small Business Investment Grant Program

Hartford, Connecticut is dedicating $1 million to its new Small Business Investment Grant program. Each grant can be for up to $100,000, but the program requires a match from the applicant. The match may be in the form of cash, investment accounts, recently completed investments or pandemic-related lost revenue. Grants can be used for various purposes, from storefront renovations to debt repayments, though some projects may be subject to review.

West Chester Spark Grant Program

West Chester, Ohio is launching a small business grant program to encourage investment in exterior improvements in popular business corridors. The program currently includes $250,000 in funds. Building owners or business tenants can use grant funds for projects that improve their storefront or the overall aesthetic of the neighborhood. To qualify, businesses must have no more than 30 full-time equivalent employees. Grant amounts may vary from $1,000 to $10,000. The initial application cycle will run from December 1 to February 28, 2023. But more rounds will likely run throughout 2023 as long as funding remains.

TVFCU Idea Leap Grant Competition

Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union is accepting applications for its Sixth Annual Idea Leap Grant competition. The program will award $175,000 in grants to local small business owners across its service area, which spans 17 counties in Tennessee. This is the first time TVFCU will run three separate competitions to provide grants to businesses throughout the Chattanooga, Cleveland, and Dalton areas. The program includes $75,000 for businesses in the Chattanooga area, and $50,000 each for theCleveland and Dalton programs. Five businesses in each location may receive awards. The deadline to apply is December 16.

Erie County stART Up Creative Business Development Program

Erie County, Pennsylvania is accepting applications for its stART Up Creative Business Development Program. The program provides grants of up to $5,000 to eligible entrepreneurs in creative fields. To qualify, businesses must be less than two years old and complete an online application by December 2.

