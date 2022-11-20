7 Best Press Release Distribution Services to Catapult Your Small Business

Press releases are a valuable tool for small businesses aiming to improve their recognition, credibility, reach, and revenue. No wonder, companies are investing in several PR strategies and working with press release distribution services to get the most out of their PR efforts.

The best press release distribution services allow small businesses to release recent updates and news stories to a targeted audience at an affordable cost. However, with so many choices in the market, it can be difficult to choose the right one for your business. This is especially true if your business is super-focused on a specific niche.

In this post, we have shared top press release distribution services to scale your PR and comms operations.

1. Cision PR Newswire



Cision PR Newswire is a distributor of press releases service that helps businesses reach their target audience and gain maximum media visibility. Since it connects brands with the right set of influencers across various media platforms and industries, Cision PR Newswire is one of the most trusted PR distribution services globally.

The platform has over six decades of experience and supports businesses with effective audience targeting. It has access to a large network of influencers, authority publications, blogs, and media outlets around the world.

Its syndication network includes renowned publications like New York Magazine, NewsNow, CNBC, Reader’s Digest, YahooFinance, Business Journals, and more. Finally, since it offers real-time comprehensive analytics, Cision PR Newswire is best for marketers who expect to see real-time data for making informed decisions.

2. Chainwire



Chainwire is a newswire syndication service designed specifically for the crypto and blockchain industry. Getting quality PR as a small crypto business isn’t easy, since traditional newswires don’t syndicate press releases to most notable crypto media websites.

Chainwire allows Web3 businesses to publish press releases automatically and simultaneously across hyper-targeted cryptocurrency media outlets, such as:

CryptoBriefing

CryptoNews

CryptoPotato

ZyCrypto

DailyCoin

CoinJournal

Besides targeted crypto distribution, Chainwire offers unique features such as homepage coverage, guaranteed exposure, and global distribution in Asian, EU and LATAM crypto media outlets.

Among their clients are Gate, Ploygon, Nexo and 300+ more leading brands in the crypto niche. Praised by its users, Chainwire is an undisputable go-to press release distribution platform for small businesses in the crypto, blockchain, and Web3 niche.

3. Intrado’s GlobeNewswire



Praised by its users is one of the world’s most affordable and effective press release distribution services. GlobeNewswire claims that they distribute press releases across 92 countries globally in 35 local languages.

They work with media partners like Bloomberg, Yahoo, and Morningstar UK and specialize in corporate press releases, financial disclosures, and multimedia content. By choosing Intrado’s GlobeNewswire you can reach investors, consumers, and media and boost your online presence while engaging the audience with multimedia content.

They also offer support for a business’s editorial and translation needs. Businesses can measure the impact of their releases using social listening, online newsrooms, media monitoring, and more. The platform has earned the “Users Love Us” badge from G2 because users appreciate the software and how it fits into a business’s daily communications workflow.

4. Business Wire



Business Wire allows businesses to reach their press release and disclosure targets while getting them more views with multimedia.

This platform is one of the best press release distribution services in the world because it covers 219 industries and categories. They have an average of 100,000 media outlets, reaching 162 countries globally. It distributes press releases on leading channels like Thomson Reuters, Associated Press, Bloomberg, Dow Jones, and more.

By opting for this platform, users can also leverage investor relation tools and annual reports like Canadian and European disclosures, Workiva, and others. You also get a dedicated account manager to manage your press release distribution

If you are seeking a professional and easy-to-use press release distribution service, go for Business Wire. They will take care of your audience targeting, distributing, reporting, and tracking, thereby helping you make a global impact.

5. Newswire.com



Newswire is a versatile press release distribution service that operates in US and international markets. The platform is well-known for distributing the right news to the right audience through the right channel. They are a highly targeted and cost-effective platform offering seamless press release distribution services globally.

The platform has a vast database of 1.8 million media contacts with powerful filtering tools and journalist search capabilities. It also allows businesses to track their coverage and discover the top trends pertaining to their business.

Their analytics option displays reports on media values, key channels for performance, and overall performance, thus allowing businesses to make informed decisions. If yours is a business prioritizing financial news, try Newswire.com as they have several global finance media outlets.

6. Linking News



Linking News is a white-label press release distribution service that offers news syndication on over 600 US sites like NBC, FOX, CBS network, Bloomberg, and more.

The platform offers access to 90 million social media influencers, 330,000+ publications, and nearly 1 million journalists. The platform’s unique selling proposition is that it can distribute white-label press releases where agencies can insert their logo for distributing news to their audience.

The press releases will not carry Linking News’s branding. Linking News guarantees press releases to be published on top-tier news outlets. So, choose a package, create your press release, submit it, and watch your news spread like wildfire.

7. NewswireJet



NewswireJet is one of the top press release distribution services that ensures maximum exposure for small and big businesses alike. It is cost-effective and offers excellent customer service and easy access to PR experts who can polish your content before it reaches your target audience.

The platform delivers your news to top-tier news sites, search engines, and a large team of curated journalists, ensuring that your brand gets the reach and exposure it deserves.

Wrapping Up

Press release distribution services are key to the success of small businesses. They have access to the right media outlets, thus spreading the word on news channels, social media, curated websites, authority publications, and blogs.

The list of the best press release distribution services shared above will help you get much-needed brand exposure. So, go ahead and choose the right service for your company.