Relief Grant Programs Open New Funding Rounds to Support Additional Businesses

Many business hardships take years to recover from. Whether it’s a pandemic or natural disaster, grants often help companies overcome these struggles. But a single round of funding isn’t always sufficient. So many state and local governments end up extending their programs. Here are several grant programs that are just starting or opening new rounds of funding for eligible businesses.

Ahoskie Façade Grant Program

The Town Council in Ahoskie, NC just approved the second round of grant funding for Main Street small businesses. The Façade Grant Program will offer American Rescue Plan Act funds to eligible small businesses that did not apply during the first round. To qualify, businesses must have a commercial location on Main Street and meet other qualifications. The Ahoskie Historical Commission and Town Council will review and select applicants. Grants can be for up to $2,000, and they require a dollar-for-dollar match. January 13, 2023, is the final deadline to submit an application.

Nicholls Small Business Hurricane Ida Resilience Fund

Nicholls, Louisiana originally launched the Small Business Hurricane Ida Resilience Fund after the major storm in August 2021. However, many area businesses are still suffering the impacts of Hurricane Ida. So the city is opening up a second round of funding. Eligible businesses can apply for grants of $5,000 to solve a specific issue faced because of the hurricane. Businesses that meet all the requirements must submit an application by November 28 to be considered.

Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne

The Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne is a new program designed to support entrepreneurs planning to launch new businesses in Waynesboro by September 30, 2023. The program includes a free eight-week business training program. Upon completion, select participants will be invited to present during a pitch night and compete for grants. Grants are set aside for entrepreneurs who plan to open new storefronts in the downtown historic district. January 23, 2023, is the deadline to apply for the program.

Torrington Community Impact Grants and Facade and Improvements Grants

Torrington, Connecticut is setting aside $500,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act allocation for a small business grant program. The Women’s Business Development Council will administer the program and provide technical assistance to those interested in applying. The program is open to all local small businesses, not just those owned by women. And applications will be accepted on a rolling basis.

Massachusetts Economic Development Bill

Massachusetts recently approved a new $3.8 billion economic development bill into law. Among other provisions, the bill allocates $153 million for small business grants. Some funds will be earmarked for industries hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, like hotels and small movie theaters. Details are still being worked out. However, it’s likely that many small businesses that unsuccessfully applied for state recovery grant funds in the past may get another chance.

Illinois SBIR/STTR Matching Grant Program

Illinois offers an SBIR/STTR Matching Grant Program to support innovation across the state. The SBIR/STTR grant program is a federal initiative designed for businesses in emerging tech markets. Illinois and many other states offer matching funds to select businesses to encourage more companies to apply and to support cutting-edge research. This year, Illinois has about 100 businesses that received federal funds, making them potentially eligible for matching grants. The state program provides up to $50,000 per project.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.