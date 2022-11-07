About Us   |   Advertise

Retirement Gifts for Employees, Co-workers, and Your Boss

Published: Nov 7, 2022 by Liane Lonergan In Startup Advice 0
It’s always difficult to say goodbye to someone we worked with for years. Whether it is a co-worker, an employee, or your boss, celebrating their retirement can be a bittersweet situation. Finding the right retirement gift can also be a daunting task, as you’ll want to make sure it is a meaningful gift that shows how much you appreciate them. Fortunately, there are a lot of great retirement gifts out there, and Small Business Trends wants to help you find the best.

Personalized gifts are great options – going the extra step and having their name, retirement year, or other personal details will ensure your gift is memorable and special. Etsy has lots of wonderful shops with all different types of personalized gifts. And Gourmet Gift Baskets curates luxurious treats to create one-of-a-kind gifts they’ll be talking about for years to come.

Retirement Gifts for Employees, Co-workers, or Your Boss

We have curated a list of the 20 best retirement gifts we could find. These gifts are appropriate for co-workers, employees, or the boss. Many have customizable options, and all have been selected with various tastes and price ranges in mind.

Things to Consider When Choosing a Retirement Gift for Your Employees, Co-Workers, and Your Boss

Here are a few helpful hints and ideas to guide you with your retirement gift selection:

  • Group Gifts – Group gifts, or “From All of Us” gifts are a practical way for everyone to participate in the gift-giving. This also tends to allow for a larger budget.
  • Personalized Gifts – As stated before, a personalized gift can go a step beyond and really show the recipient how much thought and care went into your gift.
  • Food/Beverage Gifts – Food and drink are popular and traditional gifts, and Gourmet Gift Baskets has some very special ones.
  • Other Gifts – Remember, a gift doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. You can show your appreciation with a card, flowers, or simply a hand-written note. However if you do opt for a retirement gift, check out our suggestions below.

Custom Retirement Gift Print Sign

Retirement Gift for Women, Custom Retirement Gift Print Sign

Select your text, font, and number of years and this Etsy shop will create a unique print that would make an amazing gift. You can put words to describe them, favorite jokes and quotes – the possibilities are endless.

Custom Retirement Gift Print Sign

Buy on Etsy

 

Custom Retirement Blanket

Custom Retirement Gift For Women, Men

This blanket, which lists “retirement rules” like “Make Memories” and “No Stress” can be customized in various ways, including the material and adding a name.

Custom Retirement Blanket

Buy on Etsy

 

Retirement Ornament

Retirement gift, Retirement Ornament, Retirement gifts for Men or Women

A simple but thoughtful gift, this ornament lets them know they will be remembered.

Retirement Ornament

Buy on Etsy

 

Retirement Mug

Retirement Gifts for Women, Men

“What do you call a person who is happy on a Monday? Retired,” jokes this ceramic mug. This gift will surely bring a smile to their face whenever they use it.

Retirement Mug

Buy on Etsy

 

Alex and Ani Happy Retirement Bracelet

Alex and Ani Celebrate Happy Retirement Bracelet

This beautiful charm bracelet wishes them a Happy Retirement with a “Relax” charm. The bracelet is adjustable.

Alex and Ani Happy Retirement Bracelet

Buy on Amazon

 

Farewell Beer Glass

Farewell Gifts for Coworker Leaving Job Gift or Retirement Gift

A perfect “from all of us” gift, this glass will make sure they remember their “legendary” crew.  You have your choice of glass styles and can add up to 20 names.

Farewell Beer Glass

Buy on Etsy

 

5 Piece Retirement Gift Set

5 Pcs Retirement Gift set for Men

An adjustable hat, socks, key chain, and insulated tumbler will let everyone know they’re retired and loving it! The set comes in a giftable box.

5 Piece Retirement Gift Set

Buy on Amazon

 

Retirement Compass Gift

Retirement Compass Gift

This beautiful brass compass can be engraved with a thoughtful message, and has the option to come in a wooden box, a leather case, or alone.

Retirement Compass Gift

Buy on Etsy

 

Celebrate and Relax Champagne Gift Box

CELEBRATE AND RELAX RETIREMENT CHAMPAGNE

Cheers to them! This celebratory gift box contains a bottle of La Marca Prosecco, plus cheese, crackers and cookies.

Celebrate and Relax Champagne Gift Box

Buy on Gourmetgiftbaskets

 

Retirement Cutting Board

Retirement Cutting Board, Retirement Gift

Choose from Cherry, Walnut, or Maple wood and personalize it with a thoughtful message or just their name.

Retirement Cutting Board

Buy on Etsy

 

Officially Retired Whiskey Decanter Set

Officially Retired Whiskey Decanter Set With Glasses

Get the decanter alone or glasses to go with it. They can be personalized with a message of your choice.

Officially Retired Whiskey Decanter Set

Buy on Etsy

 

Personalized Date Canvas Print

Personalized Retirement Gifts For Men

These are popular as both retirement and wedding gifts, especially since they can be signed by everyone! The size, font, message, and of course date are customizable.

Personalized Date Canvas Print

Buy on Etsy

 

Retired T-Shirt

Custom Retirement Gift, Retirement Gifts for Women

Let them show off their newly retired status with this funny t-shirt, which can be customized with the year of their retirement.

Retired T-Shirt

Buy on Etsy

 

Congrats on Quitting Your Job Candle

Congrats on Quitting Your Job Candle

Perfect for the sarcasm-loving retiree! This soy candle is vegan and has 2 sizes and multiple scent choices.

Congrats on Quitting Your Job Candle

Buy on Etsy

 

Chianti Italian Gift Basket

CHIANTI WINE - ITALIAN GIFT BASKET

Celebrate their retirement with a memorable gift basket containing handmade artisan finocchiona, gourmet sun-dried tomato bruschetta, smoked cheddar, and a nice Chianti.

Chianti Italian Gift Basket

Buy on Gourmetgiftbaskets

 

Mindfulness Book

A Book That Takes Its Time

Many people like to spend their retirement years enlightening themselves. This book titled A Book That Takes Its Time: An Unhurried Adventure in Creative Mindfulness is a highly praised simple guide to mindfulness and creativity.

Mindfulness Book

Buy on Amazon

 

Pebble Art Flower Picture

Retirement gift, Pebble Art Flower, Picture

This 9 in. by 9 in. picture is handmade with beach pebbles and can be customized with any message or name.

Pebble Art Flower Picture

Buy on Etsy

 

Crossword Scrabble Print

Retirement Gifts For Women Personalized

Select the words and message to personalize this unique frameable gift print.

Crossword Scrabble Print

Buy on Etsy

 

Retirement Caricature

Retirement Caricature, Digital Caricature from Photo, Retirement Gift

A clever way of making sure they always remember you, a caricature print is a fun gift idea. The personalization possibilities are endless.

Retirement Caricature

Buy on Etsy

 

Silver Oak & Cakebread Red Wine Gift Basket

SILVER OAK & CAKEBREAD - RED WINE GIFT BASKET

This luxurious gift basket contains 2 Cabernet Sauvignons and an assortment of gourmet foods, making it a gift experience they won’t soon forget!

SILVER OAK & CAKEBREAD – RED WINE GIFT BASKET

Buy on Gourmetgiftbaskets

 

Liane Lonergan
Liane Lonergan, a native of Pottsville, PA, is a freelance writer for Small Business Trends. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Communications and is a former English teacher. She has written freelance news articles, essays,manuals throughout her collegiate and professional careers.
