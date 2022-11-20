Best Self-Storage Businesses for Sale Across America

Self-storage is one of those businesses that grow no matter the economy. With the increased population and urbanization, people are looking for space to store their items. And according to ResearchAndMarkets.com, the market is slated to grow from $51.32 billion in 2021 to $71.37 billion globally by 2027.

If you have been looking into buying a self-storage business, here are some options available across the country.

Best Self-Storage Businesses for Sale November 2022

BizBuySell is offering great self-storage business opportunities this month:

11,000′ Commercial Building, 72 Storage Units + 5 RV Spots on 7 Acres

This Self-Storage Business with an 11,000+/- sq ft manufactured building, 72 storage units, and 5 RV spots sitting on 7 acres is full of earning potential. Moreover, it is located within 10 miles to a lake with 6-9 million visitors annually. The facility was built in 2003.

The business is located in Kingston, OK with an asking price of $565,000.

Self-Storage Development Opportunity

Sitting on 5 acres this Self-Storage business has more than 84,100 sq ft of rentable space with 480 units. There is more opportunity for development on the property.

The business is located in Polk County, FL with an asking price of $5,750,000.

260-Unit Turnkey Self-Storage Facility

Six buildings house this 260-Unit Turnkey Self Storage Facility on a 6.68-acre lot. It also includes 11,114 sq ft of warehouse space currently used for a woodshop and an office/showroom with 1,507 sq ft of space.

The business is located in Lakeport, CA with an asking price of $8,500,000.

163-Unit Turnkey Self-Storage Facility

The 22,010 NRSF 163-Unit Turnkey Self Storage Facility sits on 2.71 acres and has a more than 95% occupancy rate. The rents are currently below market so there is an upside to increasing rents. This is a fully fenced property with a computer-controlled gateway and site-link software.

The business is located in Siskiyou County, CA with an asking price of $2,500,000.

Multiple Business Venture

This sale has Multiple Business Venture opportunities. The property includes a supermarket, gas station, commercial kitchen, restaurant area, bait and tackle, and 54 storage buildings. It is a turnkey business that can easily be expanded.

The business is located in Scroggins, TX with an asking price of $1,099,000.

Self Storage & SFR

The property of this Self-Storage is designed to support a nearby lake. It has an established dry dock business that stores houseboats, RVs, and boats with over 90 storage spaces. In addition to the storage, Vendors can use the location for rebuilding and repairing houseboats under the use permit.

The business is located in Oroville, CA with an asking price of $790,000.

24-Unit Storage Facility – Ground Floor Opportunity

Established in 2021 this 24 Unit Storage Facility sits on .49 acres of land with ground floor opportunity. The structure was made with a poured concrete foundation to allow for the conversion of units into larger 10×10 units.

The business is located in Saint Stephen, MN with an asking price of $149,900.

Gas Station/Storage Units for sale with Real Estate

This Gas Station/Storage Unit business includes real estate and also has multiple sources of revenue. Along with the 28 storage units, there is also a gas station, U-Haul services, a coin laundry, ATM, and a store with liquor sales that has also been approved for gaming.

The business is located in Iroquois County, IL with an asking price of $450,000.

Unbranded Property with Storage Units

If you are looking to establish your own brand, this Unbranded Property with Storage Units is the ideal business. It includes a 5,800 sq ft building with 24 self-storage units and a gas station sitting on 1.38 acres. There is a lot of growth potential with this business.

The business is located in Gainsboro, GA with an asking price of $329,000.

High Growth Area 4.5 Acres

This High Growth Area with 4.5 Acres is a vacant zoned commercial land. Water, sewer, and power are available, and it is near a medical center complex, surrounded by medical offices, schools, assisted living facilities, and two Publix stores in the area.

The business is located in Spring Hill, FL with an asking price of $799,000.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.