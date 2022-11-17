Check Out These Sidewalk Signs and Sandwich Boards to Promote Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Sidewalk signs also known as sandwich boards or a-frame signs are some of the most effective and affordable forms of advertising for a business. Sidewalk signs are close to pedestrians, and they are also just as accessible by drivers in cars, motorcycles, and bicycles.

Besides their accessibility, outdoor sidewalk signs are easy to update. Whether it is chalk, markers, pre-cut letters, or posters you can easily and quickly advertise new products and services. They are also portable; this means you can move them at a moment’s notice or even have someone carry them around.

What to Look for When Buying Sidewalk Signs

The goal of a sidewalk sign is to get the attention of everyone passing by your business. And to make sure that they can be viewed easily and can be posted and moved without too much difficulty. Moreover, this a product you can use forever, so invest accordingly with a quality sign. Here is what you should be looking out for.

Changeable Format/Platform: Whether you are writing the ad, placing a poster, or using pre-cut letters find a sidewalk that can be changed easily.

Whether you are writing the ad, placing a poster, or using pre-cut letters find a sidewalk that can be changed easily. Dry Erase, Wet Erase and Chalk Compatible: If you get a sign where you write the ad and you change your message on a regular basis, make sure the message can be erased easily.

If you get a sign where you write the ad and you change your message on a regular basis, make sure the message can be erased easily. Portability: Look for signs you can move easily. Look for light materials or those that have wheels if they are heavy.

Look for signs you can move easily. Look for light materials or those that have wheels if they are heavy. Size: Measure the available space where the sign will be posted. You don’t want to block foot traffic and inconvenience pedestrians.

Measure the available space where the sign will be posted. You don’t want to block foot traffic and inconvenience pedestrians. Visibility: Find the right contrast in colors so your ad can be read easily by people passing by the sign. This includes how it looks at night time.

Find the right contrast in colors so your ad can be read easily by people passing by the sign. This includes how it looks at night time. Durable Materials: From wood to plastic and metals, there are many options. Consider your environment year-round before choosing the material.

From wood to plastic and metals, there are many options. Consider your environment year-round before choosing the material. Wind Resistance: If you are in a windy location, find signs designed for wind resistance so they can remain upright.

Sidewalk Signs and Sandwich Boards

Here are our picks for the best sidewalk signs to promote your brand to all the people walking or driving around your business.

Top Pick: Rustic Magnetic A-Frame Chalkboard

Runner Up: Swinging Changeable Message Sidewalk Sign

Best Value: Signicade Deluxe A-Frame Sidewalk Curb Sign

Rustic Magnetic A-Frame Chalkboard

Top Pick: As the top pick this a-frame sidewalk sign is handcrafted with Russian pine wood and comes with the highest quality Magnetic Porcelain Steel and is 100% non-porous. That means colors will pop on the board.

You get 8 Vibrant HBCY Creations Chalk Markers, 10 Universal Chalkboard Stencils, and 2 Rustic Magnets that match you’re a-frame. The company also provides a 100% Customer Satisfaction Guarantee.

Rustic Magnetic A-Frame Chalkboard

Buy on Amazon

Swinging Changeable Message Sidewalk Sign

Runner Up: With this sidewalk sign you can either use pre-cut letters or chalk markers. You can fill the legs with water or sand for more stability and start posting your ads. You get 792 letters, symbols and numbers which are reversible for use in black or red.

Made by a family-owned U.S. business that has been around for over 50 years.

Swinging Changeable Message Sidewalk Sign

Buy on Amazon

Signicade Deluxe A-Frame Sidewalk Curb Sign

Best Value: This a-frame sidewalk sign delivers the best value because of its material, ease of use, and durability. Made from all-weather hard plastic you can use in and outdoors. It features quick-change lock-up hinges, stay tabs to lock in the poster, and two sand-fill holes on each side of the frame for stability.

Deluxe Signicade A-Frame Sidewalk Curb Sign

Buy on Amazon

T-SIGN Outdoor A-Frame Sidewalk Sign

With an all-metal construction, this is the ideal sidewalk sign for any weather condition. The a-frame allows for the display of two 24″W x 36″H sign boards. You can insert your own posters or write your ad on the two corrugated plastic poster boards with erasable markers.

T-SIGN Outdoor A-Frame Sidewalk Sign

Buy on Amazon

M&T Displays Street SignPro with Lens Protective Cover

This is a patented a-board with a folding/portable design that includes wheels for easy transportation. It has a 24×36 inch double-sided display with polypropylene panels with a cover frame that keeps the panel in place. It is made of heavy weather-resistant HDPE (high-density polyethylene) so you don’t have to fill it with sand or water.

M&T Displays Street SignPro with Lens Protective Cover

Buy on Amazon

SmartSign BigBoss Pro Changeable Message Board

Made from durable thermoplastic loaded with UV inhibitors, this sidewalk sign can withstand harsh conditions. It includes a built-in latch, easy grip handle, wheels, a ballast port for water or sand, and swappable panels.

The kit gives you two white – 24″ x 36″ x 3/16″ (600 x 900 x 4mm) message boards with 7 letter tracks on both sides and one set of 314 – 4″ letters, numbers, and symbols (black letters and fed numbers).

SmartSign BigBoss Pro Changeable Message Board

Buy on Amazon

Arteza 40×20 Inch A-Frame Chalkboard Easel Set

This is another chalkboard-a-frame sidewalk sign with a 28.9×16.1-inch writing area. It has 2 smooth, magnetic sides you can clean with an eraser or microfiber cloth. The kit includes chalk sticks, chalk markers, erasers and stencils.

Arteza 40×20 Inch A-Frame Chalkboard Easel Set

Buy on Amazon

Sidewalk Poster Stand with Water-Fill Base

Using a front-loading snap-open poster frame allows it to quickly replace your 24×36-inch ads. It has a water base and wheels for easy repositioning and there is also a spring support so it can move when it is windy. The frame is made from aluminum and the water-fill base is hard plastic.

Sidewalk Poster Stand with Water-Fill Base

Buy on Amazon

Black Handcrafted Chalkboard Sign

If you want to add a touch of class to your business, this 40 x 28 inches handcrafted chalkboard sidewalk sign is the one for you. The farmhouse style with a swinging double-sided magnetic chalkboard offers a solid construction with an all wood heavy-duty sturdy base.

Black Handcrafted Chalkboard Sign

Buy on Amazon

Tangkula A-Frame Chalkboard Sign

At 46”x26” this double-sided sidewalk chalkboard sign is waterproof and mildew resistant. The folding bracket has a heavy-duty hinge and there is groove mounting on the frame to take the board on and off. You can also write on both sides of each board.

Tangkula A-Frame Chalkboard Sign

Buy on Amazon

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Save money on shipping costs for your Amazon purchases. Plus, enjoy thousands of titles from Amazons video library with an Amazon Prime membership. Learn more and sign up for a free trial today.