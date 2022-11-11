Small Business Grants for Veterans and More Available Right Now

Veterans have already made major contributions to the U.S. But once their military service is complete, many continue to serve their communities by starting businesses.

And there are multiple grant opportunities throughout the year that help these entrepreneurs start and grow their ventures. This Veterans Day, there are at least two small business grant opportunities available to veteran entrepreneurs.

Read about those options and more below.

Small Business Grants for Veterans

These are the latest grants for veteran owned small businesses.

Budweiser Veterans Project

Budweiser is offering seed funding to veteran owned businesses this Veterans Day. The social media contest simply requires U.S. military veteran business owners to comment on one of the company’s designated social media posts sharing their military branch and how the money would help their business. Applicant’s must also use the #BudVeteransProject hashtag. The program will award 16 grant recipients. The deadline to comment is Veterans Day. And recipients will be notified by the end of November.

Citizens Hope4Heroes Program

Citizens Financial Group is partnering with Military Warriors Support Foundation to provide grants to veteran-owned small businesses. The Hope4Heroes program includes $300,000 in funds. Recipients can use grants for various purposes, like renovations, new technology, and training. To qualify, business owners must by U.S. military veterans who have been honorably discharged and run businesses based in Bronx County, New York. Applications will be accepted until the end of the year.

More Small Business Grants

And check out these other small business grants opportunities available right now.

Charleston County Microbusiness Pandemic Relief Program II

Charleston County, South Carolina is offering grants of $25,000 to small businesses that are still recovering from the pandemic. This is the second round of the county’s pandemic relief program, which launched in 2021 with federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. To qualify, businesses must have a primary physical location within Charleston County, have ten or fewer employees, and have been in business prior to March 16, 2019. The application process will close on December 9.

Missouri COVID-19 Recovery Grants

Missouri is allocating $10 million to a new pandemic recovery grant program for small businesses. Of the $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, $2 million will be reserved for minority and women-owned businesses. To qualify, businesses must employ 50 or fewer full-time employees, be in operation prior to January 1, 2020, and plan to remain in business at least through 2023. The application period opens November 16 and will award grants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hickory Microenterprise Grant Program

Hickory, North Carolina is supporting local businesses through its Microenterprise Grant Program. Eligible businesses can apply for between $1,000 to $4,000, depending on the needs of the project. Each project must take place after funds are received. Eligible uses include things like new equipment, inventory, or promotions. Applications must be approved by both the Business Development Committee and the Hickory City Council before funds are awarded.

San Francisco Storefront Vandalism Relief Grant

San Francisco continuously accepts applications for the city’s Storefront Vandalism Relief Grant. This program offers up to $2,000 toward the restoration of small businesses and storefronts that were intentionally damaged or vandalized. This can include anything from covering up graffiti to fixing broken locks. To qualify, businesses must have a storefront, have earned less than $8 million in gross revenue in 2021, and have experienced vandalism on or after July 1, 2020. Applicants must also provide proof of damage during the application process.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.