These Small Business Grants Have a November Deadline to Apply

There’s never a bad time to receive some extra business funding. However, the end of the year can be an especially critical time for many companies. As we head into the holiday season, there are many grant opportunities that can help small businesses achieve their end-of-year goals. Read on for several opportunities that are due in November.

The Miami Foundation Grants and Funding Opportunities

The Miami Foundation is supporting businesses in south Florida through the Miami Open for Business program. The goal is to provide funding for historically underserved small business owners throughout Miami-Dade County. Wells Fargo provided $20 million to fund the program. The overall goal is to help entrepreneurs build generational wealth by purchasing assets like property and equipment. A variety of grants and loans are available. The first round of Microgrant applications are due November 7.

Scranton Wage-Boost Grant Program

Scranton, Pennsylvania is offering a new grant program to help small businesses increase wages and retain employees. The program includes about $3 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Each business can apply for up to $50,000, which will be distributed in employee wage increases over a two-year period. Specifically, grants can cover raises of up to $2 per hour in the first year, then split that amount with the business in the second year. November 14 is the deadline to apply.

Maine Pandemic Recovery for an Innovative Maine Economy Fund

Maine recently launched a new $5 million grant program through its Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan. Specifically, this is the second round of Pandemic Recovery for an Innovative Maine Economy (PRIME) Fund grants. Grants focus on companies in targeted technology sectors like biotechnology, marine industries, and precision manufacturing. The deadline for this funding round is November 15.

Tehama County Stabilization Grants

The Tehama County Chamber of Commerce in California is offering $2 million in small business stabilization grants. Small businesses and nonprofits that have faced pandemic-related struggles can apply. To qualify, applicants must be based in Tehama County, have 20 employees or less, and demonstrate a need for the funds. The application deadline is November 15.

Concord Pandemic Recovery Grant Program

Concord, California is partnering with the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce to launch a new pandemic recovery grant program. A total of $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds are available. Each business can apply for up to $5,000, so about 370 small businesses will receive funds. Two funding rounds will be available, with the first running from November 7 to November 18. The second will take place in spring 2023.

Enfield Small Business Recovery Grants

Enfield, Connecticut is providing grants of up to $50,000 to qualified small businesses. The program includes $250,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. To qualify, businesses must be independently owned and operated, be up to date on taxes, have 500 or fewer employees, demonstrate pandemic-related financial loss, and have plans for future projects. Applications for the program are due November 18.

Medford Business Façade Improvement Grant Program

Medford, Massachusetts’ City’s Office of Planning, Development, and Sustainability is facilitating a grant program for local small businesses. This is the second round of the Business Façade Improvement Grant Program, which has already provided about $50,000 to 13 small businesses. The matching grant program aims to enhance the exterior appearance of commercial spaces throughout the city. This round will provide between 10 and 20 grants, along with design consulting services and guidelines for Medford’s commercial districts. The application period is open now through November 22.

