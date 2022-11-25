In the News: Recovery Grants From $1,000 to $100K Available to Small Businesses

The impact of the pandemic will be felt for a long time. This is why pandemic-related grants are still available across the country from city, state, and federal grant programs to help small businesses. Even though the amount of these grants is not the same as PPP loans, they are still substantial enough to address some of the challenges small business owners are facing.

The key is finding a grant that is looking to address the issues you are facing. And for small business owners, there are many. That is why you should always look for and apply for public and private grants that address your particular situation. After all, it is free and there is a chance you can win.

This week there are a number of Pandemic Recovery Grants available in cities across the U.S. The funds available in these grants address a range of issues. Businesses looking for help for debt repayment to renovations, operating expenses, lost revenue, and more can apply for grants from $1,000 to $100K.

Small Business News November 25, 2022

Stay more informed about small business-related issues with the rest of this week’s roundup:

TikTok have published The Discover List 2022 containing 50 of the best TikTok creators across five categories. The list includes 17 creators from the United States, so let’s have a quick rundown of TikTok’s top creators of the year. TikTok Names Its Top Creators of 2022 Changemakers The Changemakers category is all about speaking up and speaking out.

Shopify have published its Black Friday Cyber Monday global research survey, and one of its main revelations is that shoppers are demanding products that last.

The ride-hailing company Uber is offering free tablets to help their drivers earn more from ad revenue share. Free Tablets for Uber Drivers Uber is offering in-car tablets for eligible drivers who use the Uber platform. With an in-car tablet, drivers could expect to earn a revenue share for any non-Uber ads displayed to riders on a trip.

Very few founders can grow a company from an idea to over $100 million since each stage and challenges they face require different skills. Despite these odds, my guest on The Small Business Radio Show this week has done exactly that. As Keap’s CEO, Clate Mask leads the company’s vision, strategy and growth. His entrepreneurial spirit sparked early in his career while he was at About.

The head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has called upon Americans to ‘Shop Small’ throughout this holiday season, as well as on Small Business Saturday on November 26. SBA Implores Americans to Shop Small on Small Business Saturday Small Business Saturday was founded in 2010 by American Express and officially co-sponsored by the SBA since 2011.

Self-storage is one of those businesses that grow no matter the economy. With the increased population and urbanization, people are looking for space to store their items. And according to ResearchAndMarkets.com, the market is slated to grow from $51.32 billion in 2021 to $71.37 billion globally by 2027.

