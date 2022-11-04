In the News: Grants With November Deadlines and More From $5,000 to $100K

One of the most important requirements, when you apply for a grant, is observing the deadline. Miss the deadline, and the vast majority if not all grants will not even open your application. And the best way to avoid that is to submit your application as early as possible. With that in mind, there are several grants that have a November deadline.

There are also other grants that go beyond November and you also have to observe their deadline to give yourself a better chance at winning these grants. As long as you apply and you meet the requirements, you can win. And since it is free and you don’t have to pay it back, why not try for one of these grants?

The grants with November deadlines include a range of initiatives to help small businesses in communities across the U.S. From façade improvement to business stabilization, wage-boost grants, and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) related programs, there are many options. But don’t forget you have to apply with a November deadline in mind.

Communities across the country want to boost employment and wages. To achieve this goal private and public organizations are offering grants to help businesses hire more people while increasing wages. The grants include everything from a one-time lump sum to increasing wages by up to $2 per hour for an entire year and more. Find out more:

For women and minority entrepreneurs looking for capital, the following grants are offering a range of funding and support services to ensure the long-term viability of these businesses. Grants from $5,000 to $100K are now available from leading brands and non-profit organizations. Take a look at what is now available:

Small Business News November 4, 2022

From Elon Musk addressing advertising on Twitter to the ADP employment report, take a look at what else is taking place in this week’s roundup:

Small businesses added 25,000 jobs during October, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Nov. 2. Including medium and large businesses, the overall job gain nationally was 239,000. The jobs gain was 192,000 in September. The biggest gain was in leisure and hospitality, with 210,000 jobs. The biggest loss was in manufacturing jobs, where 20,000 jobs were lost.

Mastercard recently announced an expansion of its commitment to small and medium-sized businesses in the form of a new program in its award-winning global start-up engagement program, Start Path. Mastercard Opens Applications to Small Businesses for Start Path Program Start Path is specifically designed for companies supporting the digital needs of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

What is a hybrid event and what are the pros and cons of going hybrid for your next business summit? Join us for this Small Biz Trends in: 15 episode where Monique Johnson, Founder of Live Video Lab and the M.O.V.E Experience, answers these questions, as well as gives some advice for making your next virtual event a success.

Adobe recently announced some new innovations for Photoshop that should make it smarter and more collaborative, as well as easier to use across the web and other surfaces.

In 2001, one of my favorite entrepreneurship movies about the “Dot Com Bubble” in the late 1990’s was called Start up.com. It followed two partners, Tom Herman and Kaleil Tuzman who started Govworks.com. It was the stereotypical start up story of that time where the company rapidly went from idea to VC funding to financial crash.

Elon Musk is now officially in charge of Twitter. A deal to transfer ownership of the site was completed last week. And Musk wasted little time in taking to his social media platform to address advertisers – and potential advertisers – on Twitter. In a post on Thursday, Musk writes, “I wanted to reach out personally to share my motivation in acquiring Twitter.

YouTube recently announced a number of changes to its format which are intended to give it a cleaner and livelier design. And these changes should be helpful to a lot of creators that use YouTube for how-to videos and other demonstrations.

