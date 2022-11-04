If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

As we all struggle with rising energy costs, one way to save during the colder seasons is by using a space heater. Using a portable space heater can potentially save you some money, as you will only be heating your work area instead of a whole building.

Space heaters have come a long way in being a safe, reliable, and sometimes cheaper heating alternative. The best space heaters nowadays have safety features like automatic shutoff and anti-tilting, and many have energy-saving modes. Whether you have an office, garage, a warehouse, or just need to warm up your workspace, let our guide for the best space heaters help you find your next heating solution for your office or workspace.

Space Heaters for Your Office or Work Space

Below are the 15 best and safest space heaters we found on Amazon. There are different sizes and types of space heaters represented on this list, which will hopefully help narrow your search and save you some scrolling.

DesertWest Space Heater

This portable space heater with its 135° wide oscillation can heat a room from 90-280 sq. ft. It also has overheat protection, a remote, and the ability to tilt not only from side to side but up and down as well.

Dr Infrared Advanced Dual Heating System with Humidifier

This space heater is one of the more expensive on our list, but it’s a bit more than just a regular space heater. It uses 2 different kinds of heating elements, as well as a humidifier that adds much-needed moisture to the dry hot air. It is also portable and has a nice cherry wood finish so it looks nice, too.

Dr.Zero Space Heater

This 1500W portable space heater features a timer, overheat protection, and an energy-saving eco mode. It provides warmth with 90° oscillation and has a space-saving and noise-reducing design.

Vornado Vortex Heater

Vornado’s vortex heater uses forced hot air and can heat a small to medium-sized room. It has 3 heat settings, low noise, auto shutoff, and is backed by a warranty.

Dyna-Glo Indoor Kerosene Convection Heater

This large kerosene heater can warm up a room up to 1000 sq. ft. It has automatic ignition and one-touch shut-off, making it easy to use as well as reliable and powerful. This would be an ideal space heater for a garage or warehouse.

Comfort Zone Oscillating Ceramic Heater

Another 1500W portable unit, this Comfort Zone oscillating heater uses fan-forced air to heat up the room. It oscillates to 70 degrees and has adjustable power and temperature settings.

Amazon Basics Ceramic Personal Heater

This cost-effective 1500W portable heater is from Amazon Basics and has most of the same features as other similar models at a lower price.

Honeywell 360 Degree Surround Fan

This heater by Honeywell is ideal for small to medium-sized rooms. It has an adjustable thermostat and 2 heat settings, a 360-degree tip-over switch, overheat protection, and a cool touch carry handle.

Brightown Portable Electric Space Heater

This heater has 3 heat modes – high heat, low heat, and fan only, allowing you to choose how much heat (and energy) you want to use. This is a very small space heater – perfect for a table or desktop.

Simple Deluxe Tower Fan and Heater Combo

This 32-inch fan delivers heat to a whole medium-sized room with 45°widespread oscillation. It features a 6-hour auto shutoff timer, 4 comfort settings, and a built-in carrying handle for easy transport from room to room.

Amazon Basics Portable Eco-Smart Space Heater

This is Amazon Basics’ take on the eco-smart style space heater. It has four infrared heating elements and can heat a room up to 160 sq. ft. It also features an adjustable temperature and a remote.

iLIVING Infrared Portable Space Heater

This decorative, dark walnut space heater uses engineered blower technology to produce radiant heat with low noise. It has overheat protection and an electronic thermostat with a 50 to 86-degree heat range.

R.W.FLAME Oil Filled Radiator Heater

This is a convection space heater, and it provides 160 square feet of heat coverage. It produces no noise, so it is great for an office or studio where you don’t want a lot of background noise.

PELONIS Programmable Convection Space Heater

Pelonis’s portable space heater can heat up to 70°F in 3 seconds. It has a compact design, a ceramic heating element, and can rotate from side to side within 83 degrees. It is also made of a flame-retardant material that is cool to the touch.

Dreo Atom One Portable Space Heater

The Atom One space heater by Dreo is said to heat up more efficiently with up to 1500W of working power. It is small enough to use on your desk or on the floor to keep your feet warm, and has tip-over and overheat protection, as well as an enhanced safety plug.

Are Space Heaters Energy Efficient?

They can be. Space heaters use electricity to work, so that can add to your electric bill. However, if you only need to heat a smaller area, space heaters can be less expensive because they use less energy than central heat. There are also many factors that can determine how efficient a space heater is, such as the type of heating element, the wattage, etc.

