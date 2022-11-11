Losing a loved one is very difficult, and we often find ourselves at a loss for words when someone we know suffers such a loss. When someone we work closely with is dealing with the passing of a family member or close friend, it is important to show compassion and support for the bereaved.
One good way to do this is by sending a sympathy gift – showing them that you care about them can be very comforting during such a difficult time. Fortunately, there are a lot of very nice and thoughtful sympathy gift ideas for clients, co-workers, employees, or your boss that can help you show your sentiments. We have curated the best we could find to help you the next time you are in need of a sympathy gift.
Sympathy Gifts for Clients, Co-Workers, Employees, and Your Boss
The sympathy gift ideas on this list have been carefully selected by our writers. For sympathy message ideas, check out our article 28 Sympathy Messages for Clients, Co-Workers, Employees, and Your Boss here.
Dandelion Memory Box Gift Set
This beautiful handmade wooden memory box is laser engraved with dandelion and can be personalized with the name of the deceased, etc.
Sympathy Hygge Gift Box
This thoughtful gift box is filled with cozy, comforting items such as a soft cotton blanket, herbal tea, a soy-scented candle, and it comes with a customizable gift card.
Hummingbird Memorial Ornament
This handmade metal hummingbird ornament is a beautiful tribute to their loved one. There is an optional add-on necklace as well.
Deluxe Macaroni & Cheese Gift Set
Food is a welcome gift for the bereaved since they often don’t think about or want to go grocery shopping. Treat them to a delicious comfort meal with this gift box, which contains all the ingredients and recipes for gourmet mac and cheese.
Memorial Gift Wind Chimes
These gorgeous Corinthian wind chimes have 3 length options, and 2 color options, and can be personalized with a name and dates.
Grief Journal
Grief is a difficult emotion, and the grieving often finds it difficult to express their feelings. Journaling is a helpful tool in the grieving process, so this guided journal would make a wonderfully thoughtful sympathy gift.
Sea Glass Art Sympathy Gift
This framed sea glass art shows an angel embracing a person in a simple yet powerful statement.
Sympathy Fruit Basket
A lovely selection of fruits, plus cheeses, crackers, and caramel sauce make a great gift.
Solar Angel Wings Statue
This 8″ tall resin angel statue holds a heart that lights up at dusk.
Cardinal Christmas Chime
This is a great gift idea for anyone who is facing their first holiday without the deceased. “A cardinal appears when a loved one is near,” reads the pendant on this beautiful 35″ wind chime. It comes with a Christmas-themed card and gift box.
Raw/Tumbled Reiki Infused Crystals with Wooden Bowl
Reiki is a Japanese energy healing technique that is said to help relaxation and promote healing. These raw crystals come in a heart-shaped wooden bowl.
Memorial Garden Statue
This outdoor statue with tiny wind chimes can be personalized and is a lovely gift to show your sentiments.
Gourmet Sympathy Gift Basket
Sympathy Care Package
Raspberry jam cookies, organic sweet rose tea, a candle, and more are included in this spa-themed care package.
Loss of Father or Mother Necklace
This necklace is available with several styles of pendants and other deceased family members’ names. (i.e. Grandmother, Child, etc.)
Memorial Tree
A beautiful quote is engraved on this memorial plaque, along with the tree design and personalized name.
Grief Healing Bracelet
This special and inexpensive bracelet is handmade with obsidian beads and features three colored beads- the recipient’s birthstone color at the center, surrounded by the birthstone color of the deceased.
Memorial Indoor/Outdoor Paver Stone
This paver stone also features a quote and can be personalized with a name.
In Memory Feather Ornament
You have the option to personalize this ornament with an initial, or full name, or give it as it is.
Personalized Oak Tree Watercolor Print
Choose your frame color and optional chime.
Other great ways to show your support or sympathy for a client, co-worker, employee or boss who has lost someone close to them is sending flowers to the memorial or making a donation in their name. Most importantly, though, is to let them know that you are there for them in their time of loss.
