If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Losing a loved one is very difficult, and we often find ourselves at a loss for words when someone we know suffers such a loss. When someone we work closely with is dealing with the passing of a family member or close friend, it is important to show compassion and support for the bereaved.

One good way to do this is by sending a sympathy gift – showing them that you care about them can be very comforting during such a difficult time. Fortunately, there are a lot of very nice and thoughtful sympathy gift ideas for clients, co-workers, employees, or your boss that can help you show your sentiments. We have curated the best we could find to help you the next time you are in need of a sympathy gift.

Sympathy Gifts for Clients, Co-Workers, Employees, and Your Boss

The sympathy gift ideas on this list have been carefully selected by our writers. For sympathy message ideas, check out our article 28 Sympathy Messages for Clients, Co-Workers, Employees, and Your Boss here.

Dandelion Memory Box Gift Set

This beautiful handmade wooden memory box is laser engraved with dandelion and can be personalized with the name of the deceased, etc.

Dandelion Memory Box Gift Set

Buy on Etsy

Sympathy Hygge Gift Box

This thoughtful gift box is filled with cozy, comforting items such as a soft cotton blanket, herbal tea, a soy-scented candle, and it comes with a customizable gift card.

Sympathy Hygge Gift Box

Buy on Etsy

Hummingbird Memorial Ornament

This handmade metal hummingbird ornament is a beautiful tribute to their loved one. There is an optional add-on necklace as well.

Hummingbird Memorial Ornament

Buy on Etsy

Deluxe Macaroni & Cheese Gift Set

Food is a welcome gift for the bereaved since they often don’t think about or want to go grocery shopping. Treat them to a delicious comfort meal with this gift box, which contains all the ingredients and recipes for gourmet mac and cheese.

Deluxe Macaroni & Cheese Gift Set

Buy on Gourmetgiftbaskets

Memorial Gift Wind Chimes

These gorgeous Corinthian wind chimes have 3 length options, and 2 color options, and can be personalized with a name and dates.

Memorial Gift Wind Chimes

Buy on Etsy

Grief Journal

Grief is a difficult emotion, and the grieving often finds it difficult to express their feelings. Journaling is a helpful tool in the grieving process, so this guided journal would make a wonderfully thoughtful sympathy gift.

Grief Journal

Buy on Etsy

Sea Glass Art Sympathy Gift

This framed sea glass art shows an angel embracing a person in a simple yet powerful statement.

Sea Glass Art Sympathy Gift

Buy on Etsy

Sympathy Fruit Basket

A lovely selection of fruits, plus cheeses, crackers, and caramel sauce make a great gift.

Sympathy Fruit Basket

Buy on Gourmetgiftbaskets

Solar Angel Wings Statue

This 8″ tall resin angel statue holds a heart that lights up at dusk.

Solar Angel Wings Statue

Buy on Etsy

Cardinal Christmas Chime

This is a great gift idea for anyone who is facing their first holiday without the deceased. “A cardinal appears when a loved one is near,” reads the pendant on this beautiful 35″ wind chime. It comes with a Christmas-themed card and gift box.

Cardinal Christmas Chime

Buy on Etsy

Raw/Tumbled Reiki Infused Crystals with Wooden Bowl

Reiki is a Japanese energy healing technique that is said to help relaxation and promote healing. These raw crystals come in a heart-shaped wooden bowl.

Raw/Tumbled Reiki Infused Crystals with Wooden Bowl

Buy on Etsy

Memorial Garden Statue

This outdoor statue with tiny wind chimes can be personalized and is a lovely gift to show your sentiments.

Memorial Garden Statue

Buy on Etsy

Gourmet Sympathy Gift Basket

Gourmet Sympathy Gift Basket

Buy on Gourmetgiftbaskets

Sympathy Care Package

Raspberry jam cookies, organic sweet rose tea, a candle, and more are included in this spa-themed care package.

Sympathy Care Package

Buy on Etsy

Loss of Father or Mother Necklace

This necklace is available with several styles of pendants and other deceased family members’ names. (i.e. Grandmother, Child, etc.)

Loss of Father or Mother Necklace

Buy on Etsy

Memorial Tree

A beautiful quote is engraved on this memorial plaque, along with the tree design and personalized name.

Memorial Tree

Buy on Etsy

Grief Healing Bracelet

This special and inexpensive bracelet is handmade with obsidian beads and features three colored beads- the recipient’s birthstone color at the center, surrounded by the birthstone color of the deceased.

Grief Healing Bracelet

Buy on Etsy

Memorial Indoor/Outdoor Paver Stone

This paver stone also features a quote and can be personalized with a name.

Memorial Indoor/Outdoor Paver Stone

Buy on Etsy

In Memory Feather Ornament

You have the option to personalize this ornament with an initial, or full name, or give it as it is.

In Memory Feather Ornament

Buy on Etsy

Personalized Oak Tree Watercolor Print

Choose your frame color and optional chime.

Personalized Oak Tree Watercolor Print

Buy on Etsy

Other great ways to show your support or sympathy for a client, co-worker, employee or boss who has lost someone close to them is sending flowers to the memorial or making a donation in their name. Most importantly, though, is to let them know that you are there for them in their time of loss.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: