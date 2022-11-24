How to Say Thank You for Supporting My Small Business

Your small business wouldn’t be where it is today without your valued customers. The holiday season and new year can be an ideal opportunity to say thank you and show your appreciation. If you’re looking for ways to say thank you for supporting my small business, here are some ideas.

Why Is It Important to Thank Loyal Customers?

Thanking customers can be an easy way to foster business loyalty. If you show your appreciation in a tangible way, customers may be more likely to continue purchasing from your business and interacting with your content or initiatives.

Top Examples of Small Business Thank You Message to Customers

If you’re looking to build customer loyalty and show your appreciation to your customers, the following ideas may help. Some may work specifically for long-time clients, while others can appeal to both new and returning customers. Here are some ideas and templates to get you started.

1. Thanks for Supporting My Small Business

Expressing gratitude doesn’t have to be rocket science. A tried and true way to share warm regards with your customers is to thank them for their support after each purchase. You might send a thank you email or include a small note with their order.

As a small business, every order means so much to us. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for supporting our operation and shopping small this holiday season.

2. We Appreciate You, Valued Customer

Thank you messages can also go deeper for those who have done repeat business with you. Send special notes or emails that aren’t connected to a specific sale to make your company stand out.

Just wanted to send a quick note to say that we appreciate your business. No matter when you last shopped with us, we wouldn’t be where we are today without your support!

3. Thank You to a Loyal Customer

Thank you notes to valued customers may be even more special if they’re handwritten. You may send handwritten note cards during the holidays or just mail them during a slow period for your business.

As one of our most loyal customers, you’re a huge part of the reason our business is where it is today. So we wanted to share a special [promotion/update] with you! [Promotion details]

4. Customer Appreciation Badges

Customer appreciation badges may include physical buttons or even digital stickers. They may include titles like “valued customer” or “brand ambassador,” to thank your most loyal supporters for their continued patronage.

We wouldn’t be where we are without you – display this badge proudly as one of our best customers!

5. Enjoy a Discount on Your Next Purchase

Genuine gratitude is great, but it’s also beneficial to offer real value to your best customers. Consider thanking them by sending out a discount code or coupon they can use on a future order.

We’re so thankful for all your continued business through the years! As a token of our appreciation, enjoy this discount code for [percent] off your next purchase!

6. Thank You Treats with Purchase

You could also express your gratitude by including a small token with their order. This may work either in person or online; just include a short note to explain.

Thanks for shopping small this holiday season! Enjoy this extra gift on us as a token of our gratitude.

7. Samples During Special Events

Businesses with a physical location could invite loyal customers inside for a special buying experience that also includes free samples. This may encourage future purchases while also expressing your thanks.

As one of our most loyal customers, we wanted you to be the first to know: We’re hosting a special event on [date/time]. Visit us to enjoy free samples of [product] and mingle with other [company name] customers!

8. Social Media Posts and Giveaways

Social media can be the perfect place to express thanks to a wide base of customers. Consider offering a giveaway along with your heartfelt message of thanks.

Wow! 100,000 followers. To share our appreciation for each and every one of you who follows our content, here’s a giveaway for [giveaway details].

9. Thank You Stickers

Small trinkets like stickers are inexpensive. But they provide just enough of a special touch that your customers are likely to remember the experience.

We’re stuck on you! Just wanted to say thank you for supporting our small business this holiday season!

10. Private Sales or Hours

If you want to create a truly positive experience that makes your best customers feel appreciated, consider offering special hours just for them. Send out an email to your best customers inviting them to a private sale or loyal customer-only hours.

We’re inviting all of our best customers to a special shopping event! [Hours/details] Enjoy exclusive deals and a unique shopping experience as a thank you for your continued patronage.

What to Include in a Customer Appreciation Social Media Post

Business messages on social media often get lost in the shuffle. To make your heartfelt thank you stand out with your followers, include the following elements:

Genuine emotion: Give them a look behind the scenes at how much you value their support. Include photos or videos and a message from the heart.

Give them a look behind the scenes at how much you value their support. Include photos or videos and a message from the heart. The impact of their support: What have you been able to achieve because of their support? If it was your best year for sales or you were able to hire or move to a larger location because of their support, explain how their patronage made those moves possible.

What have you been able to achieve because of their support? If it was your best year for sales or you were able to hire or move to a larger location because of their support, explain how their patronage made those moves possible. Value: If possible, add a discount code, giveaway, or some other form of giving back to your post. This not only encourages interaction, but it also returns the favor they’ve shown by supporting you through the years.

If possible, add a discount code, giveaway, or some other form of giving back to your post. This not only encourages interaction, but it also returns the favor they’ve shown by supporting you through the years. Personal responses: Once you post your initial messages, you may receive comments or interactions from those who follow you. Show your appreciation to each one by responding personally.

Does Customer Appreciation Improve Customer Retention?

Building business loyalty involves many elements, from creating a positive experience to interacting with customers on an ongoing basis. Customer appreciation can certainly help, by adding a personal touch to the relationship and making customers feel valued and appreciated.

Should Small Businesses Thank Customers All Year Long?

Yes, businesses can thank their best customers and spur future purchases at any point in the relationship. After the first purchase, send an email thank you. During the holidays, offer a handwritten thank you note. When they sign up for a loyalty program, go the extra mile with free gifts or incentives.