12 Things to Make and Sell for Profit

If you’re a talented maker, you should consider starting a business. Many business owners are now successfully selling their crafts to consumers across a wide variety of areas. Whether you’re an artist, jewelry maker, or passionate about starting a pet business, there’s room for everyone to share their art with the world. We’ll walk you through how to make and sell items for profit and how to get started.

What are Some of the Best Ways to Start Your Craft Business?

Many platforms have emerged to promote crafts to make and sell for profit. Some of the best ways to get started with your own craft business include:

Sell on Etsy: Etsy is one of the leading platforms for makers, and you can start your own Etsy store.

Your own website: You can set up a website with your products to make it easy for customers to browse and buy and offer affordable shipping options.

Facebook marketplace: You can sell items year-round on Facebook marketplace to local customers and offer shipping options for those living further away.

Where to Sell Your Handmade Items Locally

If you’re looking to sell locally, there are many options for selling your crafts.

Craft fairs: There are many local and national craft shows across the year that bring together makers selling handmade items, especially around the holiday season.

Craft store: Many boutiques and shops are emerging that bring together handmade goods for customers where you can sell items

Flea markets: Local markets are always a great option if you want to make money-making crafts, as they attract a broad audience.

Where to Sell Your Homemade Crafts Online

If you’re interested in running your own business and selling handmade crafts online, there are plenty of ways to sell handmade crafts online such as:

Etsy: Etsy is one of the most popular online marketplaces if you’re looking for easy ways to start selling crafts online. You can make extra money and boost sales by offering affordable or free shipping in your Etsy shop.

Redbubble: For artists looking to expand their product offerings, an online marketplace like Redbubble is very useful. Have your art printed on clothing, home decor, gift items, and more.

Craft blog: You can set up your blog to detail how you make your crafts and create a following to sell the items to.

Things You Can Sell Online and at the Market

So now that we’ve looked at where you can sell crafts, we’ll explore crafts to make and sell for profit. There are many craft ideas that you can start with, including hot crafts you can turn into a craft business with ease.

1. Handmade Jewelry

Starting your own jewelry business is one of the best ways to make extra cash since it’s a hot craft you can turn into a business.

Personalized necklaces and bracelets

Clay & wood earrings

Pressed flower earrings

2. Knitted items

Knitted handmade products tend to be best-selling crafts, especially in the winter, such as beanies or chunky knit blankets.

Hats

Blankets

Baby item kits

3. Hand-Stamped Items

Hand-stamped items are one of the trending crafts of this year and gaining steady popularity.

Spoons

Pet items

Keyrings

4. Bath Products

You can make and sell bath products at home for a profitable craft business, including products such as:

Bath bombs

DIY soap crafts

Bath product gift sets

5. Homemade Jam, Jellies, or Preserves

Food items like homemade jam and jelly have become increasingly popular as gift ideas, including things like mix-and-match jelly and jam packs available on an Etsy shop.

Jelly

Jelly & jam-pack

Fruit preserves

6. Paper Crafts

Paper crafts are a great idea for a profitable business selling craft items since the materials are easy to get started with and have healthy profit margins for a crafts business.

Tissue paper flamingo

Bookmarks:

Origami art

7. Pottery

If you’re looking for creative ideas related to DIY crafts, consider selling pottery items that can be used in a home or gifted.

Bowls

Soap dishes

Mugs

8. Mason Jar Crafts

Mason jars are easy to find at local craft stores, and there are many ways to customize and decorate them. For example, you can do seasonal holiday jars for Halloween or Christmas or create intricate designs to sell at a craft fair or sell online.

Wall planter

Fancy lights

Holiday jars

9. Wood Crafts

Another idea for a profitable craft business is to create a wooden decor. You can use woodworking tools to make best-selling handmade items in your own home to sell such as wooden toys, garden decor, and interior design.

Wooden toys

Birdhouses

Benches

10. Picture Frames

Many craft businesses have switched gears to items like picture frames. They are one of the top hot craft ideas that can be customized. Mosaic frames are easy crafts to sell, and you can create other unique items as DIY projects to sell using simple things like nail polish.

Palette picture frames

Mosaic picture frames

DIY folder holders

11. Home Decor Crafts

Another easy craft idea is to make home decor items. You don’t need too many tools to get started, and there are many types of products you can offer.

Scented Candles:

No Sew Pillow Cover (no sewing machine needed!)

Decorative Champagne Flutes:

12. Wall Art

Wall art is one of the more profitable craft items, especially when you use platforms like Redbubble to diversify your offering by offering multiple types of wall decor. Profitable wall art ideas include:

Wall art prints:

Oversize quilt square

Basket wall art

Most Profitable Crafts to Sell

So now that we’ve gone over the different types of crafts available for you to explore, what makes the most money? You can make and sell many things for a profit, so the first step is figuring out what you like making the most and the amount of time it takes to make the items. Both of those elements will factor into your pricing.

The most profitable crafts to sell include paper crafts, wooden decor, jewelry, and pottery. These tend to be the crafts that sell well year-round. However, if you have a unique type of design or item that doesn’t necessarily fit these categories, you can still have your own craft business that drives profit. The more you sell at craft fairs and focus on selling online, the more customers will come to you for in-demand handmade items.

An important aspect to bear in mind when starting your own business is to ensure that you have a business license (if needed) and any necessary paperwork that might be required to operate and sell your products.

Where to Sell Crafts Online for Free

There are many platforms out there that offer you a path toward crafts to make and sell for profit. You can sell online for free on Facebook Marketplace. Most platforms like Etsy only charge for listings and a small commission for each item sold on the website.