Does Your Business Need a Refresh? Experts Share Their Top Tips

If you’ve been running your business for a while, you probably have lots of well-established processes in place. While these can improve efficiency, they can also make things a little stagnant. If your business could use a refresh this season, read on for tips from members of the online small business community.

Freshen Up Your Business

It’s easy for business owners to get stuck in a rut when working on day-to-day operations. But each season, it helps to do some refreshing to help your brand stand out. Ivan Widjaya offers quick tips for refreshing your business this season.

Create an Unfailing Brand Identity

Your brand should be both powerful and easy for customers to recognize. This takes lots of intentional design work upfront, and any time you decide to refresh your company. Learn more about brand identity design in this 300 Mind post by Asha Rajput.

Choose a Brand Color Palette That Fits Your Business

Color certainly isn’t the only brand design element that matters to businesses — but it is an important one. So how do you select shades that actually suit your business? Get insights in this Ignite post by Poulomi Basu.

Make the Most of WordPress 6.0 Features

Your website is one of the most important elements of your business. So the platform you host and operate it from can make a major impact. WordPress is one of the top website tools, and it recently got an update with some new features. See how to make the most of them in this Blogging Unplugged post by Jasmeet Singh.

Take Your Franchise Business to the Next Level

Business growth isn’t just reserved for independent startups. Franchisees also need to be creative and problem-solve to get to the next level. Joel Libava shares tips for doing just that in this Franchise Direct post. And the BizSugar community chimed in with their own thoughts here.

Calculate Your Marketing ROI

If you want to improve your business, you first need to understand what’s working and what isn’t. When it comes to marketing, this involves calculating the ROI of your current strategies. Whether you work with an agency or not, the concepts in this Statusbrew post by Abi Ramamoorthy may be useful.

Accomplish More with a Goal-Setting Planner

Whether your goal is to refresh your brand or grow in other ways, you need a clear plan. Writing things down is one of the most effective ways to get clear on what you need to do. Moss Clement of Moss Media elaborates on this strategy in this post.

Compare the Best Tools for Email Automation

Email marketing is still quite powerful for small businesses. But the tools you signed up for when you first started your business may no longer suit your needs. See a full list that compares the top options in this Blogging Wizard post by Adam Connell. Then head to the BizSugar community to see comments from other small business owners.

Get Past Content Marketing Struggles

It’s normal to struggle with various marketing techniques periodically – including content marketing. But when you notice these struggles, it’s often time to reevaluate and refresh your current strategy. In this Pixel Productions post, Mark Bingham details what to do when you struggle with content marketing.

Improve Your Social Media Engagement

Engagement is king on social media. Not only does it mean that potential customers are interacting with your brand, but it can also increase your visibility thanks to algorithms. To step up your current engagement rates, read the tips in this Sked Social blog by Kyra Goodman. Then head over to BizSugar to see what members are saying.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.