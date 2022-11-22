TikTok have published The Discover List 2022 containing 50 of the best TikTok creators across five categories. The list includes 17 creators from the United States, so let’s have a quick rundown of TikTok’s top creators of the year.

TikTok Names Its Top Creators of 2022

Changemakers

The Changemakers category is all about speaking up and speaking out. These TikTok creators have advocated for social change and educated their followers by sharing their culture.

@alitasnim, Tasnim Ali (Italy)

(Italy) @aurikatariina, Auri Kananen (Finland)

(Finland) @dylanmulvaney, Dylan James Mulvaney (California)

(California) @hunterprosper, Hunter Prosper (Pennsylvania)

(Pennsylvania) @iben_ma, Iben MA (Indonesia)

(Indonesia) @lima, Osito Lima (Peru)

(Peru) @mndiaye_97, Mamadou Ndiaye (New Jersey)

(New Jersey) @naomiheartsxo, Naomi Hearts (California)

(California) @ohkairyn, Kairyn Potts (Canada)

(Canada) @sciencewithana, Ana Laura Pacheco (Mexico)

Foodies

The Foodies category is where you find all the culinary creators teaching their followers awesome recipes. Check these TikToks out for step-by-step meal-making instructions and demonstrations on how to add a creative twist to your cuisine.

@abir.sag, Abir El Saghir (Lebanon)

(Lebanon) @bayashi.tiktok, Bayashi (Japan)

(Japan) @cookingwithshereen, Shereen Pavlides (New Jersey)

(New Jersey) @daenskitchen, Daen Kelly (Melbourne, Australia)

(Melbourne, Australia) @dimsthemeatguy, Dimas Ramadhan Pangestu (Indonesia)

(Indonesia) @himynameispriya, Priya Sharma (Australia)

(Australia) @mariandcandicee, Mari Monet & Candice Danae (Georgia)

(Georgia) @patriciocarvalho21, Patricio Carvalho (Brazil)

(Brazil) @samofrais, Samo Frais (Texas)

(Texas) @sxmplyNi, Nigel Kabvina (United Kingdom)

Icons

Recognizable from the For You feed, these trend-riding creators help videos go viral and they live and breathe TikTok culture. These topical content-makers inspire others with their wide variety of iconic TikToks.

@artbydemarcusshawn, DeMarcus Montgomery (Illinois)

(Illinois) @drewafualo, Drew Afualo (California)

(California) @fabiola.baglieri, Fabiola Baglieri (Italy)

(Italy) @fannita, Fannita Leggett (California)

(California) @francis.bourgeois, Francis Bourgeois (United Kingdom)

(United Kingdom) @jimmyjan, Jimmy Jan (Australia)

(Australia) @linhbarbie, Linh Barbie (Vietnam)

(Vietnam) @nicholas_flannery, Nicholas Flannery (California)

(California) @ox_zung, WonJeong (South Korea)

(South Korea) @sejsejlija, Cecilia Blomdahl (Norway)

Innovators

These innovators and pioneers offer a fresh perspective on everything they do, always pushing creative boundaries with the likes of effects and artistic transformations. These creators like to experiment and often inspire millions with their content.

@adrianbliss, Adrian Bliss (United Kingdom)

(United Kingdom) @carolineklidonas, Caroline Klidonas (California)

(California) @jarredjermaine, Jarred Jermaine (California)

(California) @justthenobodys, Ryan Omoto & Daniel Omoto (California)

(California) @shahirazlan, Shahira Azlan (Malaysia)

(Malaysia) @thefashioncouple, Sir Bucks & Janina (Germany)

(Germany) @tra.dang.904, Tra Dang (Vietnam)

(Vietnam) @vikabren.art, Vika Bren (Israel)

(Israel) @youneszarou, Younes Zarou (Germany)

(Germany) @zono.sann, Zonosann (Japan)

Originators

The Icons may ride the trendy wave, but someone has to get it started in the first place, and that’s where the Originators come in. These creators create trends such as viral dances, sounds and aesthetics, for the rest of us to enjoy.

@.janmahavan, Jan Trejo (Mexico)

(Mexico) @aidafi3, Aida Fitri (Indonesia)

(Indonesia) @arri.arii, Ariana Taylor (New York)

(New York) @avemoves, Avemoves (Germany)

(Germany) @davidvooo, David Vu (Norway)

(Norway) @icymahree, Amahree Carwise (South Carolina)

(South Carolina) @meicrosoft, Mei Pang (Canada)

(Canada) @nianaguerrero, Niana Guerrero (Philippines)

(Philippines) @poppycooks, Poppy O’Toole (United Kingdom)

(United Kingdom) @prettyaxme, Prettyaxme (Texas)

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.