Turnkey Businesses for Sale Right Now

The one thing a turnkey business provides is a proven model that is working. You are not starting a new business along with all the challenges it will bring, including failure. Granted any business can fail, but a turnkey business gives you a better chance to continue the operation and grow.

What is a Turnkey Business?

The definition of a turnkey business is a business that is ready to run as soon as you purchase it. It is based on the concept you only have to turn the key to unlock the doors and begin operations. The only thing you have to focus on is managing the ongoing operations of the business.

A turnkey business should have a business model in place with defined products and services. This can include everything from franchises to a single established business.

READ MORE: How to Buy a Business

Turnkey Business for Sale – November 2022

If you are in the market for a turnkey business, here is what BizBuySell is offering this month:

Established Coffee & Acai Bowl Shop

This Established Coffee & Acai Bowl Shop is a turnkey operation with more than three years of operations. It includes a 4,000 sq ft newly remodeled seating area with 50+ seats, a private meeting room, outdoor dining, and full surround sound music.

The sale also includes a second location, a fully functional event trailer and 3 weeks of full training transition period.

The business is located in Prescott AZ with an asking price of $330,000. The gross revenue is $345,000 with a cash flow of $75,000.

Turn-key Truck Wash for sale with Real Estate

With more than 25 years in operation, this Truck Wash comes with 20,400 square feet of real estate. Established in 1986, the business is ideally located near a highway which averages 50 to 55 daily visits from truckers Monday through Saturday. The truck wash sits on a free-standing 10,000 sq ft building with 4 bays, and there is another building with two long-term tenants as well as a long-term cell tower lease.

The Seller is willing to stay on for up to a year to assist with water recycling needs, training and support.

The business is located in Boulder County, CO with an asking price of $3,300,000. The gross revenue is $2,400,000 with a cash flow of $248,800.

High-End Liquor Store

Established in 1982, this High-End Liquor Store is located in a beach city and has been refurbished and renamed in 2022 at a cost of $250,000. In addition to retail sales, it also includes online delivery site setup, 2xDoordash, 1xGrubhub, 1xUberEats, and 1xDrizly.

The sale includes a 250-page operations manual with pictures, and a walkthrough of all operational steps as well as a fully trained staff.

The business is located in Costa Mesa, CA with an asking price of $400,000. The gross revenue is $1,100,000 with a cash flow of $151,382.

Profitable Fitness Franchise

This Profitable Fitness Franchise has been open for more than six years at the location. The franchisor has been around for over 12 years. The location is in the top 10% among 150 franchises nationwide.

The owner will offer 30-day transition support in person, with an additional 60 days of ongoing support via phone/web.

The business is located in New Hampshire with an asking price of $400,000. The gross revenue is $600,000 with a cash flow of $150,000.

Turn-Key Deli

Established in 1994 this Turn-Key Deli is locally owned and operated. The business serves giant New York-style deli sandwiches, subs, bagels, soups, and salads. Additionally, it provides custom catering for weddings, showers, clam bakes, business meetings and other special events.

The owner will stay for 6 weeks to help train the buyer.

The business is located in Seneca County, NY with an asking price of $299,900. The gross revenue is $351,466 with a cash flow of $55,637.

Towing Company

Since 1985, this Towing Company has been providing vehicle towing and equipment hauling as well as roadside assistance services such as tire changes, fuel deliveries, jumpstarts and lockouts to stranded motorists. This is a 24-hour operation with specialized equipment and software, such as Global Positioning Systems (GPS), and a digital dispatch system.

The owner will provide support and training to the new owner for 2 weeks as needed.

The business is located in DuPage County, IL with an asking price of $699,000. The gross revenue is $365,000 with a cash flow of $365,000.

Mexican Restaurant

This full-service Mexican Restaurant was established in 2010. It offers authentic homemade recipes and a full bar with a variety of flavors for frozen and on the rocks margaritas. The business is known for hosting events such as salsa dancing nights.

The owner is willing to stay for additional months after the sale for support and training.

The business is located in Oneonta, NY with an asking price of $300,000. The gross revenue is $825,000 with a cash flow of $75,000

Award-winning Restaurant

This sports bar themed Award-winning Restaurant has been in business since 2008. The facility has water and sunset views that include 105 indoor seats, a covered heated patio as well as sidewalk seating on 2 sides. The lease is up in 2029 and the landlord is willing to extend it to new owners.

The business is located in Johns Island, SC with an asking price of $1,750,000. The gross revenue is $3 million with a cash flow of $500,000.

Award-winning Old Fashion Candy/Gelato Store

With over 10 years in operation, this Award-winning Old Fashion Candy/Gelato Store is located in the heart of the historic downtown district. The business is known for its old-time candies including gourmet caramel apples, homemade fudge, caramels, brittles, toffee, chocolates, truffles, nostalgia candy, and much more.

Sellers are willing to provide support and training for 30 days as well as additional help by phone.

The business is located in Flagstaff, AZ with an asking price of $1,300,000. The gross revenue is $1,350,000 with a cash flow of $385,000.

Established Fitness Center

This open concept Fitness Center was established in 2002 and occupies 10K square feet. It has a large cardio area, CrossFit/functional training area with a rack system, turf space with sleds, free weight, ground-based units, and circuit training.

The owner will provide 2 weeks of onsite training.

The business is located in Oak Park, IL with an asking price of $167,500. The gross revenue is $267,737 with a cash flow of $132,000.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.