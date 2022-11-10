Elon Musk is continuing his overhaul of Twitter by introducing the ability to use an NFT as a profile picture.

Twitter Introduces NFT Profile Pictures

By using an NFT as a profile picture, people will be able associate a Twitter account with the public crypto wallet address of the account owner. The NFT profile picture will appear in a hexagonal shape.

NFT Twitter Profile Pics for Business

Any businesses who use crypto or NFTs in their operations now have another way to market their products and services. At the moment, Twitter users can only set an NFT as their profile picture using an iOS or Android smartphone via the Twitter app. However, the hexagon-shaped NFT profile picture can still be seen across all platforms.

Crypto Wallet Transactions

Via the Twitter Help website, Twitter explained: “We’re adding NFTs as one of several ways to customize your Twitter profile so you can show off the NFTs you own in a hex-shaped profile picture on your Twitter account.

“Setting up an NFT profile picture means people can associate your Twitter account with your connected wallet’s public crypto wallet address. This means your Twitter account will be associated with your current and historical crypto wallet transactions and holdings, including all other NFTs in that wallet, because this information is all available on the public blockchain.”

Twitter also gave assurances that they will never request funds from anyone’s crypto wallet. They urge users to remain vigilant, however, and to check all incoming requests to their wallets and reject any transfer requests unless it is a known transaction.

Twitter added: “Twitter will never request your private key or seed phrase, and you should never share your private keys or seed phrases anywhere, including on Twitter.”

What are NFTs?

If you are a little out of the loop, then NFT is short for Non-Fungible Token, and they are unique digital items such as artwork. They come with a proof of ownership stored on a blockchain, which is a publicly accessible digital database.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.