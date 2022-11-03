Mall Kiosks For Sale on Ebay

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you’re considering setting up shop at a mall or shopping center, a kiosk is a necessity. You’ll need something to display your merchandise, make sales, hold your POS system, and securely store your items when you’re closed.

eBay is a great place to find a used mall kiosk for sale. They are available in various sizes and are often in excellent condition. Purchasing a kiosk that is pre-owned can save you thousands of dollars, as the cost of a brand-new mall kiosk can run upwards of $30,000.

Please note that many of these units are pick-up only, or have limited delivery options. Be sure to read the entire item description and reach out to the seller for specific details.

Save Money with Used Mall Kiosks on eBay

Mall Kiosk for Small Items – Miami, FL

This glass kiosk is ideal for sales of jewelry, makeup, and other smaller products. The displays are removable and interchangeable.

Mall Kiosk for Small Items – Miami, FL

Buy on eBay

Mall Kiosk for Small Items – Houston, TX

Another small item kiosk, this wooden display will nicely showcase your custom cell phone cases, t-shirts, candles, etc. It can be set up as a rectangle or rearranged to suit your specific needs.

Mall Kiosk for Small Items – Houston, TX

Buy on eBay

Commercial Retail Display Cases – Shipping Available from TN

This large display features three 8’x2′ showcases, a 2’x2′ glass case, and a 4.5’x2′ work table (register), all on wheels. The tables can be open or under plexiglass. It is made from oak plywood and treated with a fire retardant.

Commercial Retail Display Cases – Shipping Available from TN

Buy on eBay

Kiosk For Sales Of Gelato or Ice Cream – Milwaukee, WI

This is a custom-built kiosk for the sale of cold treats like ice cream or gelato. The kiosk is being sold along with its equipment as a lot, so you can potentially get everything you need for your business in one sale. Included are two Sevel Aspen gelato cases, one 24-pan and one 12-pan, a total automatic Schaerer Ambiente espresso machine, an Arctic Air under-counter refrigerator, and more.

Kiosk For Sales Of Gelato or Ice Cream – Milwaukee, WI

Buy on eBay

Mall Kiosk – Frederick, MD

A 10’x12′ glass kiosk for a variety of items. It is located in Maryland and pick-up must be arranged by the buyer.

Kiosk For Sales Of Gelato or Ice Cream – Milwaukee, WI

Buy on eBay

Mobile Retail Kiosk – Chesapeake, VA

This mobile kiosk can be used for just about any type of sale. It comes with various attachments and can be arranged in multiple ways. It also locks.

Kiosk For Sales Of Gelato or Ice Cream – Milwaukee, WI

Buy on eBay

Mall Kiosk Used – Lilburn, GA

This large kiosk has plenty of display cases. It is pick-up only from Georgia.

Mall Kiosk Used – Lilburn, GA

Buy on eBay

Mall kiosk – Ocala, FL

This 14’x14′ unit is wooden and comes with an LED screen display, custom graphic and text display, and an enclosed storage area.

Mall kiosk – Ocala, FL

Buy on eBay

Pan-Oston Blue Mobile Kiosk – Shipping Available

This Pan-Osten kiosk/register stand has never been used and shipping is available! You can pair it with display cases for more space. It is made from stainless steel and does have a shipping option.

Pan-Oston Blue Mobile Kiosk – Shipping Available

Buy on eBay

Check eBay often for updated items and reduced prices. You may just save yourself a lot of money while making an important investment in your sales business.