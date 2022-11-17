How to Become a Vrbo Host

If you’re looking for a way to make some extra money, consider becoming a Vrbo host. Vacation properties are in high demand these days, and by renting out your extra space in a popular vacation destination, you can bring in some much-needed cash. In this article, we’ll discuss how you can become a Vrbo host so you can profit from your vacation rental property. Let’s get started!

What Is a Vrbo Host?

Both Airbnb and Vrbo are very similar. A Vrbo host is a vacation rental owner who lists their property on the Vrbo platform. Hosts are responsible for managing and maintaining their rental property, as well as interacting with guests and ensuring their stay is enjoyable. However, some hosts on Airbnb and Vrbo hire property managers to take care of their rentals for them.

Why Should Property Owners Consider Vrbo Hosting?

Whether you’re looking to make money from a vacation rental home as a property manager or individual owner, here are five reasons to become a Vrbo host in 2022:

Increased profits: In general, you can charge more and earn extra cash renting your property short-term than with traditional long-term leases.

High demand: The rise in popularity of vacation rental properties has increased demand (and prices) for them.

You’re in control: As a host, you’re in charge of your rental property. This means you can set your own rules, prices, and calendar.

You can be selective: unlike traditional rentals, you don’t have to accept every applicant who wants to rent your property. You can screen guests and choose the ones that are the best fit for your rental.

Diversified investments: By becoming a host, you can diversify your investment portfolio and reduce your reliance on one income stream.

Vrbo Host Fees

Vrbo charges a service fee to hosts for each booking made on the platform. Vrbo fees like this one are separate from any rental fees charged to guests. Hosts can view their specific fee rate by logging into their accounts and navigating to the financial tab.

Vrbo Host Support

As a host on Vrbo, you can rest assured that their dedicated support team is available to assist with any questions or concerns you may have. From setting up your listing to resolving any issues with guests, they are there to help make hosting on their platform a seamless and enjoyable experience.

Vrbo Host Cancellation Policy

Vrbo allows hosts to set their own cancellation policies for when a guest cancels. However, hosts typically choose from one of the options provided by Vrbo. These policies range from no refund to 100% full refund if the guest cancels at least 14 days before check-in.

Vrbo Host Requirements

To list your vacation home or other rental property on Vrbo, you’ll need to provide the following…

The Property’s Address

The first thing you’ll need to do is provide the address of your rental property. This is so potential guests can see the area where your property is located and determine if it’s the right fit for them. Guests usually receive the exact address of the property within one day of their reservation.

Property Information

You’ll need to add information about your property such as its type, size, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, amenities, and more. This helps guests get a better idea of what to expect from your rental property.

Rental Rates and Guest Service Fees

You’ll also need to set the price per night, cleaning fee, and any other rates like a guest service fee for your property. These fees will become part of the booking subtotal. Vrbo recommends that you research comparable properties in your area so you can price your rental to stay competitive.

Photos and Videos

Adding high-quality photos and videos of your property to Vrbo listings is important for helping guests visualize what it looks like. Be sure to include photos of the exterior, interior, common areas, bedrooms, bathrooms, and any other unique features of your rental.

How to Become a Vrbo Host for Vacation Rentals

If you’re interested in becoming a host and providing short-term rentals, then follow these simple steps:

1. Create an account

To get started, create a free account on Vrbo.com. You’ll need to provide your name and email address and create a password.

2. Add your property listing

Once you’ve logged into your account, click on the “Add Your Property” button and follow the instructions. You’ll need to provide basic information as discussed earlier.

3. Add photos and videos

After you’ve created your listing, it’s time to add photos and videos of your property. Be sure to include high-quality photos that show off the standard and unique features of your rental.

4. Set your availability

To start receiving bookings, you’ll need to set your property’s availability. You can do this by logging into your account, navigating to the “Calendar” tab, and selecting the dates your property is available for rent.

5. Respond to guest inquiries

When guests send you an inquiry about your property, be sure to respond promptly. Guests usually receive a response within 24 hours.

6. Approve or decline bookings

After you’ve received a booking request, you’ll have 24 hours to approve or decline the request. Once a booking is confirmed, you’ll receive the guest’s contact information so you can coordinate their arrival.

7. Get paid

You’ll receive payment for your rental about one business day after guest check-in. Depending on your bank, your payment should hit your account within 7 business days later. Remember that hosts pay a commission to Vrbo. So your payment will be the booking fee minus any host fees.

How Much Can You Make as a Vrbo Host?

The vacation rental business is booming and there’s never been a better time to become a host on Vrbo. With millions of travelers searching for vacation rentals each year, you can earn a good income by renting out your property on Vrbo. However, this will vary on your property’s location, size, amenities, and more.

What Is a Vrbo Premier Host?

If you’re a top-performing host on Vrbo, then you may be invited to become a Vrbo Premier Host for free. Vrbo reviews host performance giving this designation to hosts who consistently deliver a high-quality experience to their guests. As a Premier Host, you’ll enjoy benefits such as increased visibility on Vrbo, exclusive customer support, and more.

What is the Best Vacation Rental Software for Vrbo Hosts?

This depends on your specific business needs, however, Guesty is the best all-around software to manage your short-term rental property listings. It has many great features and integrates with Airbnb and Vrbo (among 60+ platform integrations). However, it can be a bit pricey as Guesty charges between 2% and 5%, including canceled bookings.

What’s the Difference Between Hosting with Airbnb and Vrbo?

Both Airbnb and Vrbo offer various rental options such as vacation homes for travelers and offer liability insurance for free, but there are some key differences. Vrbo primarily focuses on listing whole homes and apartments for direct bookings, while Airbnb also offers experiences and unique accommodations in addition to traditional rental properties.

The fee structures are different also. Vrbo allows owners to list their rentals for free and only charges a fee when a booking is made, whereas Airbnb charges a fee for both listing the property and booking it. Ultimately, it may be beneficial for property owners to list their rentals on both platforms in order to maximize their reach and potentially more bookings.