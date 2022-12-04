4 Confirmation Email Template Examples

A confirmation email is helpful in many instances. Whether confirming a restaurant reservation, online and/or offline events, or other meetings, a confirmation email is a large part of the communication strategy. To ensure you’re writing the most comprehensive confirmation email with all the relevant data, you can use confirmation email templates.

What Is a Confirmation Email?

Confirmation emails are used to communicate important information to customers after specific events. There are many types of confirmation emails, including:

Restaurant reservation confirmation

Order confirmation

Webinar confirmation email, including registration confirmation email

Subscription confirmation emails

Booking confirmation emails

Shipping confirmation email

Purchase confirmation email

Flight confirmation email

Cancellation confirmation emails

There are many other types of email confirmations, but the goal of each type of email confirmation is to provide the customer with immediate feedback to let them know they have been successful and that your business is aware and taking the necessary next steps.

With each confirmation email type, it’s essential to ensure you’ve included all of the relevant information in one place. It’s a type of transactional email that is written in a clear and intuitive manner to make it easy for customers to read and understand the information in the confirmation. After receiving the confirmation email, they should be able to reference it when they need to if they have questions or issues with their order.

How to Write Confirmation Emails

A confirmation message has several different components, which may vary depending on the type of confirmation email you are sending. We’ll look at some of the most important parts of email confirmations so you can put together your own confirmation emails.

Step 1: Write a clear subject line

Usually, a registration or shipping confirmation email will include a clear, concise subject line that details the order number and a confirmation notification.

Your subject lines should provide the customer with enough information to decide whether they need to open the email.

Step 2: Include order confirmation and order details

The body of the email should contain all the necessary information they need about the order itself. This can include letting the customer know the item is confirmed, the quantity ordered, the total charges, and a short description of the item.

For an account confirmation, you will need to provide login details and let the customer know that sign-up has been successful. In addition, you can send follow-up registration confirmation emails to let them know if they need to verify their email address or take any next steps.

Step 3: Add shipping details or other item information

For shipping confirmation emails and order confirmation emails, you’ll need to include the shipping address, billing address, and when customers can expect to receive the item. This type of information is also helpful for a subscription confirmation email, including when the subscription renews and the amount charged.

You will need to include reservation details for a restaurant reservation email confirmation. This includes the date and time of the reservation, restaurant address, and any booking or cancellation policies customers should know about. You can include this information in the restaurant reservation subject line.

Step 4: Provide contact information

Provide a phone number, email address, and other avenues for customer contacts. In case customers have issues or questions about their order or general customer feedback, they have a method of contacting the company.

Step 5: End with a thank you and any other essential information

At the end of the email, you can thank them for their purchase, order, or restaurant reservation. If you have other information, you can include it here. You can include a discount code for their next purchase as a thank you, referral program information, and/or encourage them to follow your brand on social media.

Confirmation Email Example

Good confirmation emails should be short, to the point, and provide basic information that sets customer expectations.

Dear _____

Thank you for your _____. The details of your ____ are below; please let us know via email or telephone at _____ if you need to make any modifications.

All the best, ____

More Effective Confirmation Email Templates

Because there are many types of confirmation messages, here are some more confirmation email examples to help you create your own.

Order Confirmation Email Template

Order confirmation email examples or order confirmation email templates usually look like the following:

Dear ___. Thank you very much for your order!

Please find a complete order summary ____ (include item name, quantity, and price). We’ve received your order and are getting ready to have it shipped. It should be with you in ____ (shipping time).

We will send another email when your order is out for delivery.

As a thank you for your purchase, here is a discount code for future purchases.

We thank you again for your order and hope you have a wonderful day.

Shipping Confirmation Template

A shipping confirmation email template needs to include details for the customer to understand how and when they will receive their order. Shipping confirmation email templates can look like below:

Dear ____.

Thank you for your order. We’re pleased to let you know that it is on its way to you! Your order is being shipped via ____ (shipping method) and will arrive in ____ (shipping time). You can track your order using the tracking link provided. If you have experience delays or issues with your order, please contact us via email or phone.

Thank you again for your order, and we look forward to serving you again!

Interview Confirmation Email Template

If you are confirming an interview, you will need to create personalized communication with the person, including key details, such as the example below:

Dear ____,

Thank you for confirming that you are available for an interview, and we’re pleased to let you know it has now been scheduled.

Your interview will be held on [DATE] and [TIME] via [INTERVIEW METHOD, e.g., via Zoom, Teams, or in person). You will be speaking to [NAME OF INTERVIEWER, TITLE] for approximately [TIME]. Please let us know if you have any questions or need to reschedule.

All the best, ___

Payment Confirmation Email

Payment confirmation emails need to include basic payment details so that customers know their purchase went through.

Dear ___

Thank you for your purchase on [DATE]. This is a confirmation email to let you know we have received your payment. Payment details are below for your reference:

[include payment method and amount].

Please get in touch with us via phone or email if you need to make changes or modify your purchase.

Tips for Writing Confirmation Emails

A consistent communication process ensures that customers feel confident working with your business, which helps drive more sales and repeat purchases.

Whether you’re putting together a booking confirmation email or confirmation emails for eCommerce stores, there are a few tips you can use to make your communication go beyond transactional emails. These tips can help with all kinds of confirmation emails to make them stand out immediately.

Make an instant connection with the customer

For both new customers and existing customers, it’s important not to treat them as just a number transaction. Personalize your email confirmations with names and other special touches to make them feel special.

Write in your brand voice

Your brand voice should come through in your confirmation emails to ensure that customers have a consistent experience, so think about what your brand stands for and how it communicates when crafting these messages.

Save a great example when you see it

Look at the confirmation letters you receive. If you’re seeing a great example, such as clear shipping information, account confirmation, and unique ways to cross-sell items, save them! You can use them as inspiration for your confirmation emails.

Use an email marketing software

If you want to create a seamless, automated confirmation email process, use an email marketing software. You can create templates personalized with details depending on the type of confirmation you’re sending, including relevant information.

For example, email software can be used for a registration confirmation email, an online purchase confirmation email, and other types of customer purchases.

How Do You Politely Confirm Through Email?

A polite confirmation via email should include details of the order, registration, or reservation in the subject line. Then, in the body of the email, you can thank them for their time and let them know that everything is confirmed.

Finally, outline any next steps the customer should thank, if necessary, at the end of the email with a short sign-off.

Is an Order Confirmation Email a Receipt?

An order confirmation email can serve as a receipt if it includes a complete order summary, including items ordered, the quantity, payment information, and shipping methods.

What Is the Best Confirmation Reply?

The best confirmation reply can serve as a double confirmation. First, you can thank the sender for providing the information and let them know it has been received and noted. If you have questions or concerns about the confirmation, you can include that in the reply if needed.