The Best Work Boots for Men in 2023

From Wolverine boots to CAT footwear, the best work boots offer safety and support on all terrains. The comfort level and durability will also vary from one work boot to the other. Regardless of your tasks, you need to make sure your preferred work boot offers all the safety features that you need to protect your feet.

A steel toe or composite cap will keep your feet safe from rolling or falling objects but also make sure the sole can give you great traction even on slippery surfaces. Luckily, there are plenty of options that will make whatever task you are engaged in much easier.

Best Work Boots for Men

We searched Amazon, read reviews, and worked up a list of the best boots for work you can get. This list features tough leather work boots, safety features like electric shock-resisting soles, hiking/military-style boots, and more. Check out our picks below:

KEEN Utility Men’s Philadelphia Work Boots

Top Pick: The Philadelphia work boot perfectly combines undeniable comfort and hard work. This boot uses an oil-resistant, non-slip, non-marking rubber outsole. Its design also offers midfoot and ankle support.

The lug sole patterns provide great traction even on slippery surfaces. It also features a waterproof breathable membrane liner that will keep your feet dry and comfortable and a carbon safety toe for additional protection.

KEEN Utility Men’s Philadelphia Work Boot

Wolverine Men’s Raider Work Boot

Runner Up: Wolverine produces some of the best work boots and the men’s Raider work boot is among the best of the best. Like other great work boots, the Raider uses a non-slip rubber sole for great traction. In addition, the advanced comfort PU midsole and mesh lining provide great breathability and comfort.

This boot certainly does a great job combining function, style, and a plethora of technologies that will keep you going even on your longest day.

Wolverine Men’s Raider Work Boot

Timberland PRO Pit Boss Work Boot

Best Value: This Timberland is specially designed for men that have to be on their feet for extended periods of time. It uses a unique comfort suspension technology that reduces foot fatigue. The Pit boss offers everything that you need in a steel-toe boot.

It has an unsurpassed traction grip for working on wet or slippery surfaces and great electronic hazard protection that will keep you safe from open circuits.

Timberland PRO Pit Boss Work Boot

Carhartt Men’s Ruggedflex Safety Toe Work Boot

Carhartt’s Rugged Flex work boots are specially designed for hard-working men and women who demand extreme levels of safety, durability, and comfort.

It is made of 100% oil-tanned leather which is also complemented by a rubber outsole that provides great traction. And that’s not all, this Carhartt boot features a 3M Thinsulate microfiber and five layers of cushioning that will keep your feet warm and comfortable all day long.

It also offers good protection against incidental electrical circuits of up to 18,000 volts under dry conditions.

Carhartt Men’s Ruggedflex Safety Toe Work Boot

Wolverine Men’s Blade Work Boot

The 6-inch Wolverine work boot will keep you energized and dry all day long. These waterproof boots come with a special footbed that flexes with your foot and returns energy for lasting comfort in every step.

The slip-resistant rubber sole provides a sure footing in all types of environments. This Blade is certainly one of the most comfortable work boots for men.

Wolverine Men’s Blade Work Boot

GOLDEN RETRIEVER Trueland Work Boots for Men

These work boots feature Goodyear welt construction and a soft toe. The PU insole provides arch support, so you can be on your feet all day.

GOLDEN RETRIEVER Trueland Durable Work Boots for Men

Thorogood American Heritage 6” Moc Toe Work Boots

Thorogood’s leather moccasin-style boots look as great as they feel. Made with full-grain leather and featuring a Poron comfort cushion insole, these soft-toe work boots will last you all day at the job site and beyond.

This stylish pair of work boots meet the highest safety standards for slip resistance and electrical hazard protection, so you can work with confidence.

Thorogood American Heritage 6” Moc Toe Work Boots

Cat Footwear Men’s Diagnostic Steel-Toe Waterproof Work Boot

Looking for steel-toe boots that can take a beating? Look no further than these CAT steel-toe boots for work. The 100% full-grain leather upper will keep your feet dry and protected while the mesh lining provides great breathability and comfort.

The removable perforated EVA insert ensures additional comfort and great shock absorption on this steel-toe work boot. The outsole is slip and abrasion-resistant so you can go about your work without worrying about slips, trips, and falls.

Cat Footwear Men’s Diagnostic Steel-Toe Waterproof Work Boot

Red Wing Heritage Men’s Classic Moc Toe Boot

Good looks are sometimes hard to come by when looking for the best work boots, but not for this Red Wing. Originally made in 1952, this Red Wing boot perfectly combines functionality with style.

A crepe wedge serves as the foundation for this durable, stain and perspiration-resistant boot. It also features a thick outsole and a waterproof leather upper. The Norwegian welt construction also adds to its overall durability and strength. These leather moc toe boots are made in the USA.

Red Wing Heritage Men’s Classic Moc Toe Boot

Jim Green Men’s Razorback Boots

Jim Green’s Razorback boots were designed with comfort and safety in mind. They have steel toe protection, thermoplastic posture inserts for improved support, as well as ankle padding for greater comfort and protection.

A steel-toe work boot, the Razorback is waterproof, durable, and stylish.

Jim Green Men’s Razorback Boots Water Resistant Full Grain Leather Work or Hiking Boot

ARIAT Men’s Groundbreaker Pull-on Steel Toe Work Boot

Ariat specializes in work boots and apparel, so it’s no surprise a pair of their steel-toe boots made our list. They have a western style design, supportive cushioning, extra metatarsal protection, and stability technology, making them ideal for any number of job sites.

This pull-on work boot has a mesh lining for breathability, Duratread outsoles, and a 90-degree heel for extra stability.

ARIAT Men’s Groundbreaker Pull-on Steel Toe Work Boot

Irish Setter Men’s Work Boots

The Irish Setter work boots are made from 100% full-grain leather and have a 1.5″ sole. They meet ASTM F2413-11 Safety Standards and have a slip-resistant outsole with tread protection for extra grip.

Additionally, this boot features a heat-resistant outsole and is available in a wide range of sizes.

Irish Setter Men’s 6″ 83605 Work Boot

ROCKROOSTER Waterproof Steel Toe Work Boots

RockRooster’s waterproof work boots feature a steel toe, oil and slip-resistant outsoles with electrical hazard protection, and an anti-fatigue memory foam insole.

They have a slip-on style for quick on-and-off, and the inner lining fabric is made with COOLMAX technology, which transports moisture away from the body to keep the wearer cool and dry on hot days and provides insulation on colder days.

ROCKROOSTER 6″ Steel Toe, Slip On Safety Leather Boots Breathable, Quick Dry

Danner Work Boots

These Danner work boots were developed with the USMC, earning its name (RAT) by being the only Rugged All Terrain boot available. They are made from full-grain nubuck leather combined with lightweight, breathable Denier nylon for protection in cold and wet environments.

An advanced lug design combined with Vibram’s Dri-Ice compound keeps this outsole flexible and stable in extreme cold, and its Speed Lace System allows you to secure them in one move.

Danner USMC RAT 8″ MOJAVE Made in USA Duty Boots Military Combat

FREE SOLDIER Men’s Waterproof Lightweight Work Boots

If you need to wear protective boots, these lightweight boots from Free Soldier are a great choice. They feature a specially engineered nylon mesh lining and a puncture-resistant upper.

They have a waterproof coating, a gusseted tongue to prevent pebbles and debris from getting in, and quick-fastening laces.

FREE SOLDIER Men’s Waterproof Hiking Boots Lightweight Work Boots

What to Look for When Buying Work Boots

Did you know that exposure to harmful environments, slips, trips, and falls account for the most prevalent causes of workplace injury and illness ?

Finding the best work boots for men is therefore critical if you are to keep yourself and your staff safe, comfortable, and healthy. Here are a few things that you need to keep in mind when looking for men’s work boots.

Safety

A good work boot should feature all the important safety features, including a steel or safety toe that will protect you from falling or rolling objects. If you want something a little lighter go for a carbon fiber toe, as steel toes can be quite heavy.

Comfort

Comfort is the name of the game. Go for a boot that has great breathability, added arch support, and proper cushioning that will keep you going and ready to tackle any task.

Construction

Most high-quality boots will come with multiple layers of material. Make sure your work boot can protect you from electrical hazards especially if you work in areas prone to this type of hazard. Check for Goodyear welt construction – often considered the “gold standard” in durable stitching.

Sole

Many work boots will come with slip-resistant soles and/or special treads for traction.

Waterproof

Water is among the most common forms of liquids that you are bound to encounter in your day-to-day work. A good work boot should keep your feet dry and comfortable even in such types of conditions.

Durability

Your work boots need to be durable, so make sure to look for good materials like full-grain leather, or at least a grain leather upper, good sole construction, etc.

Support

You’ll be wearing your boots all day, so besides being able to stand up to tough jobs, be sure they also offer support. This includes ankle stability support and sole support.

