The Best Work Pants for Men

Whether you are a weekend landscaping warrior or a full-time electrician, finding the right pair of work pants is important. Your chinos or regular jeans might look tough, but they won’t offer you the protection that you need when working in tough and harsh environments. The best work pants are durable, comfortable and will keep you protected no matter how tough the job. Utility pockets and thick fabrics are a plus, as are stretch fabrics, belt loops large enough for a tool belt, and rear pockets to hold your phone, keys, etc.

Best Work Pants for Men

There are quite a lot of work pant options available, so we’ve sorted through them to bring you our picks for the 15 best work pants for men we found on Amazon. Among our picks are thick durable construction-type pants, active pants, and everything in between, so you’re sure to find the perfect pants for your work needs.

Caterpillar Men’s H2o Defender Pant

Top Pick: H2O Defender work pants by Caterpillar are among the best construction work pants you can get. They are made of water-resistant stretch fabric and have multiple pockets, including snap-off holster pockets that are perfect for changing tools on the fly!

The top-loading knee pockets on these work pants give you the option of inserting knee pads if needed, and the waistband gripper tape keeps shirts in place.

Caterpillar Men’s H2o Defender Pant

Dickies Men’s Flex Work Pant

Runner Up: It is impossible to write about quality work pants without featuring Dickies Flex work pants. According to the 24k reviews, these are some of the most flexible work pants you can get. Made from sturdy twill fabric, these stylish but durable work pants offer a relaxed fit, plenty of room in the seat and thighs, and reinforced seams.

These pants resist wrinkles, so you can stay looking sharp all day long, and they can go beyond the work site with their stylish design that looks like dressier, professional pants.

Dickies Men’s 874 Flex Work Pant

Wrangler Authentics Men’s Relaxed Fit Stretch Cargo Pant

Best Value: This Wrangler Authentics classic cargo pant is largely cotton with a touch of spandex, making it durable and comfortable to wear.

This pant sits at the natural waist and has a super relaxed fit through the seat and thigh as advertised. It features a total of six pockets for maximum storage options. A Hollywood waistband offers extra support with your favorite belt. These versatile pants will easily fit in a variety of environments.

Wrangler Authentics Men’s Relaxed Fit Stretch Cargo Pant

Carhartt Men’s Ripstop Cargo Work Pants

With many years of experience, Carhartt is synonymously known for its high-quality products and the Ripstop fabric Carhartt work pants certainly live up to expectations.

These cargo pants for men are made of 100% cotton ripstop fabric and offer supreme mobility and comfort. Carry whatever you need using the two large cargo pockets. As the day progresses, you will appreciate the gusseted crotch that enhances comfort.

Carhartt Men’s Ripstop Fabric Cargo Work Pant

Truewerk Men’s Work Pants

Gone are the days when you would have to sacrifice style for functionality. Truewerk’s T2 work pants are certainly leading the way regarding style and comfort.

These cargo pants feature articulated knees, double-stitched hems, and a gusseted crotch that provide the right amount of durability and mobility for active physical work.

It also comes with seven pockets and a body fabric that protects you from sharp pocket contents.

Truewerk Men’s Work Pants

Red Kap Men’s Industrial Cargo Pant

These industrial work pants from Red Kap feature two side pockets with snap closures that will keep your cell phone and other items safe and secure while you work. T

These pants also use Red Kap’s Touchtex technology, which means strong color retention, stain resistance, breathability, and moisture-wicking properties.

Red Kap Men’s Industrial Cargo Pant

Dickies Men’s Tough Max Duck Carpenter Pant

As the name suggests, the Tough Max Dickies pants are super durable and comfortable. They are made with specialized polyester yarns that offer superior flexibility and exceptional abrasion resistance.

It also features a utility loop and dual tool pockets. This pant is as stylish as work pants can get.

Dickies Men’s Tough Max Duck Carpenter Pant

Caterpillar Trademark Pant

Caterpillar’s Trademark pants are made to stand up to the toughest days on the job site. They feature front holster pockets, secure cargo pockets, a rear tool pocket, a cell phone pocket with a secure closure, and a hammer loop on the right thigh to accommodate all your gear. There is also a top-loading space for knee pads.

C2X cotton-polyester canvas fabric with 900D oxford panels protects against wear and tear, and the 21 cm leg opening ensures your work boots fit comfortably underneath.

Caterpillar Trademark Work Pants for Men

CQR Men’s Ripstop Fabric Work Pants

Duratax ripstop fabric keeps these cargo pants dry and stain-resistant, while the elastic waistband promises all-day comfort.

These breathable pants also feature multiple utility pockets, articulated seams, and a straight-leg design.

CQR Men’s Tactical Pants, Water Resistant Ripstop Cargo Pant

Huckberry Proof Rover Pants With 5 Pockets

Huckberry’s popular Proof Rover pants prove you can have durability and style in work pants. The slim fit makes for a more modern look, but the fabric is far more durable than the average professional work pants.

5 pockets give you room for your items, and the breathable stretch canvas fabric offers all-day comfort. These pants are meant to have the look of dress pants but the durability of carpenter pants.

Proof Men’s Rover Slim Fit Pants, Causal Work Style, Breathable Stretch Comfort, 5-Pocket

FREE SOLDIER Men’s Water Resistant Tactical Pants

Free Soldier’s pants feature widened belt loops, TC Ripstop fabric treated with Teflon for water and stain resistance, and partial elastic at the waist.

You’ll have as many pockets as you need with 2 front slant pockets, 2 large hook & loop pockets, 2 hip flap pockets, and 2 military EDC Pockets on each side of the thigh.

FREE SOLDIER Men’s Water Resistant Relaxed Fit Tactical Combat Army Cargo Work Pants

AYKRM Cotton Duck Carpenter Pants

Many carpenters and construction workers wear pants with plenty of pockets and loops for tools. These cotton duck cargo pants feature deep front and back pockets and a left-leg hammer loop. They are made from lightweight yet durable duck fabric, giving a layer of protection from the elements.

Articulated knees and fail-proof zippers make these carpenter work pants extra sturdy, and the relaxed fit allows for comfort and plenty of room to fit over work boots.

Relaxed fit Cotton Duck Dungaree Cargo Work Pants Lightweight

DEWALT Protradesman Stretch Work Pant

Reputable company DeWalt offers a pair of work pants that are designed to withstand the toughest conditions on any job site. It has reinforced holster and knee pad pockets, a strong YZZ zipper, an inner leg gusset, and a hammer loop.

These pants, made for construction workers or other contractors, feature a loose fit for comfort on the job site and all the pockets you could need.

DEWALT Protradesman Stretch Work Pant

Superdry Organic Cotton Carpenter Pants

For a more “dress pants” look and feel, Superdry’s carpenter pants are comfortable yet durable. They are made from lightweight organic cotton and feature a straight leg fit, 6 pockets, and large belt loops.

Superdry Mens Organic Cotton Carpenter Pants

Dickies Men’s Relaxed Straight-Fit Cargo Work Pants

This classic workwear uses an incredible mix of cotton fabric and polyester that’s both fade and wrinkle-resistant.

The deep pleated cargo pockets provide a lot of space to fit in a lot of the things that you need while working. The relaxed fit is roomy in the seat and thighs as advertised. These pants are great for construction workers, electricians, and anyone in between.

Dickies Men’s Relaxed Straight-Fit Cargo Work Pant

What to Look for When Buying the Best Work Pants for Men

When it comes to work pants, durability and comfort are important, but that is not all. Here are a few other things that you need to keep in mind.

Fit

With work pants, you need to make sure you get the right fit. The last thing you want getting in your way of productivity is uncomfortable pants. Some of the best options will have a relaxed waistline that offers extra room in the seat and thigh and is roomier than classic fit work pants.

Utility Pockets

What good is the construction work pants without enough pockets? Some of the best pants have upwards of four pockets that provide enough storage, so you don’t have to make unnecessary back-and-forth trips to the toolbox.

Knee Protection

Since many workshop jobs might involve kneeling, you need pants for men that can provide additional knee padding. Some of the best pants come with knee pockets that allow you to insert knee pads.

Triple Stitching

Triple needle stitching ensures the fabric is the toughest it can be. This includes reinforced stitching in high-impact areas.

Durability

Good work pants should be able to withstand a variety of environments. Taped seams and triple-stitched seams will prevent the pants from falling apart after repeated stretch and strain.

Belt Loops

Wide extra belt loops will help support the weight of your tools. In some cases, the number of belt loops and pockets on your pants can eliminate the need for a tool belt altogether.

