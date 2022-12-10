Business Grants Available for Bookkeeping and Childcare Help

There are lots of straightforward grant programs available, where you apply for funding and get approved for that amount.

However, some programs provide support in other ways as well.

For example, one new program this week is helping small businesses by covering the cost of bookkeeping professionals. Another is supporting the business community by promoting child care facilities.

Read on for more small business grant opportunities, both traditional and non-traditional, from the past week.

Olympic Peninsula Small Business Boost

Peninsula and Grays Harbor colleges are teaming up with the Economic Development Councils of Jefferson, Clallam, and Grays Harbor counties in Washington to support small businesses. The Olympic Peninsula Small Business Boost includes $1.3 million in total funding, which will be used to provide legal and/or marketing services to underserved businesses in the tri-county area. Part of the program involves training new bookkeepers and connecting them with area small businesses that request bookkeeping support. The grant will cover their wages for a period. The deadline to apply for the bookkeeping program is December 15. And the deadline for small businesses to apply for the program is December 31.

Otter Tail County Child Care Economic Development Grant

Otter Tail County, Minnesota recently received a $160,000 Child Care Economic Development Grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Office of Small Business Partnerships. The county is using this money and additional funds to support new and existing child care providers throughout the area. The program will include local sub-grants, mentorship, and technical assistance. However, the details are still being worked out.

Las Vegas ARPA Grants

Las Vegas is supporting small businesses that want to help feed the hungry this winter. The new grant program includes $3.8 million in federal funds to small businesses that set up programs to provide healthy food to underserved communities. All applicants must meet federal requirements, since the program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. Applications must be submitted before January 17.

Norcross American Rescue Plan Act Small Business Grant Program

Norcross, Georgia is partnering with Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs for a new American Rescue Plan Act Small Business Grant Program. The program includes $600,000 in federal funds to support the city’s businesses that were negatively impacted by the pandemic. The amount of each award will be based on the company’s 2019 annual revenue. Applications will be accepted through January 3.

Nebraska Rural Business Development Grants

Nebraska is currently supporting small businesses in its rural communities through various Rural Business Development Grants. Grant funds must be used for projects that benefit rural areas. Organizations and communities can also apply for funds and use them to provide technical assistance, revolving loans, or training programs for businesses with 50 employees or less and under $1 million in gross revenue. The next funding deadline is expected to be in early 2023. And applicants can reach out to the state’s Rural Business Development Council by the end of the year for support with their proposals.

Market New York Grants

The Market New York program recently awarded nearly $15 million in grant funds to support 69 projects across the state. And there’s still money available for qualified projects. Market New York supports capital improvement projects and regionally-themed marketing initiatives to support tourism and special events throughout the city. The state is also currently accepting applications for its Meet in New York and Tourism Return-to-Work programs. Meet In New York provides funding and discounts for projects that support the return of conferences, meetings, and trade shows. And the Tourism Return-to-Work program provides funding to create jobs lost in the tourism industry during the pandemic.

