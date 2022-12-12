If you are looking to start the new year as a new business owner or looking to add to your portfolio, an established business is one of the best ways to go about it. The 10 businesses for sale in December include a range of industries and price points suitable for new and experienced entrepreneurs.

Why an established business? Well, for new business owners it provides a great way to gain experience without having to worry about finding a customer base and the challenges of cash flow. And an established business already has cash flow and customers. If you are an experienced entrepreneur and you don’t want to go through the growing pains of launching a new venture, an established business solves that problem.

READ MORE: How to Buy a Business

10 Businesses for Sale in December 2022

Whether you are just starting out or know your way around, here are the top businesses for sale in December from BizBuySell:

Axe Throwing Bar

Established in 2019 the opportunity of buying this Axe Throwing Bar comes with the support of a franchise and great cash flow. This is a growing activity that now has an Axe Throwing League and a federation with many local events. There is a plenty of growth potential.

The business is located in Orlando, Fl with an asking price of $600,000. The gross revenue is $600,000 with a cash flow of $150,000.

Twin Eagle Lake Resort

With a massive 260-acre property that includes a 45-acre private lake, Twin Eagle Lake Resort is a great investment. Some of the infrastructures on the property include 100 full hookup RV sites with 50 amp electric, 2 family homes, 6 A-Frame cabins, 11 cabins, a 23-room hotel and a wedding venue. That is not all, you also get 3 shower houses, a pavilion with a full kitchen, a gazebo, a swim beach, a swimming pool, a basketball court, and sand volleyball.

The business is located in Potosi, MO with an asking price of $10,800,000 and gross revenue of $2 million.

Established Sign Business

Established in 1995, this Sign Business was named Small Business of the Year 2020 with 22% growth in 2021. This is a B2B company that sells, produces, and installs all commercial signage products. This includes digitally printed, illuminated and architectural signage and high-resolution graphics. Close to 70% of the business comes from repeat customers.

The seller will provide 30 days of training and full franchise training and support.

The business is located in Buncombe County, NC with an asking price of $1,000,000. The gross revenue is 2,001,227 with a cash flow of $265,346.

Full-Line, Full-Service Powersports Dealership

With almost three decades in operation, this Full-Line, Full-Service Powersports Dealership continues to grow. As of 2022 Q3, sales were up nearly 50% over last year. A territorial exclusive relationship with the industry’s top brands, commercial contracts, and over 15,000 names in its customer database are some of the reasons for the growth.

The business is located and New Mexico with an asking price of $1,975,000. The gross revenue is $11,194,000 with a cash flow of $933,000. There’s also an option to buy the business and building together for a total price of $4,975,000.

Rare Dive Bar Beer/Wine

History is critically important for local bars, and this Rare Dive Bar has been around since 1981. Not only that, but it also comes in at a great price. The business has seating for over 50 guests, 2 bathrooms, touch tunes, pools, darts, video games, and multiple big-screen TVs.

The seller and staff will stay on for 2 weeks for a smooth transition, and the bartenders would prefer to stay if the new owner wants them.

The business is located in Tampa, FL with an asking price of only $69,900. The gross revenue is $330,000 with a cash flow of $79,000.

Puppy Parties with Real Puppies

Although Puppy Parties with Real Puppies was only established in 2021 it is already grossing over $240,000. Whether it is a birthday, bachelorette, corporate, school, college, or trade show this is a great way to make an event more special. A customer base of celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Sylvester Stallone, Ice T, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jonas Brothers, James Gandolfini, Elon Musk, Kenan Thompson, and Julianne Moore and others can be used as a great marketing strategy to further grow the business.

The seller will include free puppy usage along with 1-year full training in how to book and run parties.

The business is located in Brooklyn, NY with an asking price of $1,250,000. The gross revenue is $240,000 with a cash flow of $200,000.

Party and Event Equipment Rental

Since 2000, this Party and Event Equipment Rental business has been providing a full-service party and event equipment rental service. It serves over 460 square miles in a seven-county region and has become a recognized brand in the segment. The sale includes more than 35 tents, both large and small as well as an extensive list of inventory.

The owner will assist in all training and follow-thru with existing contracts.

The business is located in Montrose, CO with an asking price of $349,900. The gross revenue is $420,000 with a cash flow of $116,000 period

Scuba Dive Center BoatTour Business

With years in operation (1990), this Scuba Dive Center BoatTour Business is a world-class/snorkel shop and adventure tour business. This is a destination business that provides Dive Classes, Guided Dives, Tour Packages, Group Events, Environmental Classes, Equipment Sales, and Rentals. The sale includes the property along with more than $500,000 in non-real estate assets.

The seller will provide support and training as needed.

The business is located in Florida with an asking price of $2,500,000. The gross revenue is $1,229,553 with a cash flow of $312,000.

Campervan Rental Co with Design and Fabrication Facilities

Americans spend over $900 billion each year on outdoor recreation, and this Campervan Rental Co is poised to continue capitalizing on this market. In addition to renting fully equipped campervans, the company also builds campervans for its own rental fleet as well as vans for 3rd party customers. The business model is built to scale to other markets.

The owner is willing to stay and train the buyer.

The business is located in Colorado with an asking price of $1,000,000. The gross revenue is $1,310,962 with a cash flow of $393,677.

Retail Jewelry Store

Founded more than 25 years ago (1997), this Jewelry Store specializes in retail high-end jewelry sales, custom jewelry, designing, watch sales, diamond and gemstone sales. Currently, there are approximately 3,000 retail and 700 wholesale customers in the database. Many of the customers are referred by other satisfied customers.

The owner is offering 4 weeks of on-site training and is willing to negotiate additional consulting support.

The business is located in Edmonds, WA with an asking price of $250,000. The gross revenue is $949,700 with a cash flow of $107,000.

