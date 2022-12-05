7 Places to Get Candle Making Supplies for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Candlemaking is a great hobby that can become a lucrative business. With the holidays coming up, candle making has been on the rise since they make for unique yet inexpensive presents. However, there are some tools that successful candle makers use to create their products. This article will highlight some of the best places to get candle-making supplies for your business.

The Candle Market in 2022

There are many benefits to making candles. It’s an easy and inexpensive business to start since the supplies needed for candles are cost-effective. The candle market has steadily grown as more people buy fragranced and unscented candles to add a lovely ambiance to their homes. Many purchase candles as gifts around the holiday season, which has also led to market growth.

Top Places for Candle Making Supply for Your Business

Depending on preference, you can find candle-making supplies at a store or online. Craft stores are a good place since everything is one place, and you can purchase soap supplies, candle-making supplies, and more.

1. Amazon

Amazon is one of the best options if you’re looking for great prices on supplies with fast shipping options. You’ll be able to find all the candle-making supplies you need to create new products, including molds, fragrance oils, wax, jars, and more for unique candle-making.

2. Etsy

Many sellers on Etsy offer amazing deals on candle-making supplies, including unique molds and scents. Etsy is great if you’re looking to discover new fragrances and containers for your candles; Etsy should be an option for ordering candle-making products.

3. Candlewic

If you’re looking for soap supplies and candle supplies, Candlewic offers it all. You’ll find waxes, molds, wicks, fragrance oils, and other basics needed for candle making. You can make great products like candles and soaps with so many scents and products.

4. Direct Candle Supply

Direct Candle Supply sells essential candle supplies such as candle wicks, fragrance oils, kits, and containers to make pouring your candle easy. You can order directly from them for candle supplies, and the shop has plenty of items for customers.

5. Candles and Supplies

Candles and Supplies is an online store known for its reputation for carrying great candle supplies at reasonable prices. Multiple shipping options are available for items in your carts, and you can make an account to reorder items for consistency.

6. Makesy

Makesy is specifically designed for candle makers, with many options to stock up your cart. Customers can order basic supplies for candles, explore new scent options, and create new products with the supplies offered. In addition, Makesy has fast shipping options, and the company is dedicated to providing customers with great supplies.

7. Bulk Apothecary

Compared to some of the other options on the list, Bulk Apothecary is a little different. You can purchase wholesale candle supplies from the site through the toggle navoptions, and a wide variety is available. With reasonable prices and shipping time, Bulk Apothecary is a company that offers great and useful supplies. You can order fragrances, wax, molds, and more on the website.

Essential Candle Supplies

Getting the right supplies is crucial if you want to work correctly and create the best possible candles for your customers. There are many candle supplies and soap supplies that you can use for your candles, and we’ll go through some of the most important ones below:

Fragrance Oils

Scented candles are always a hit with customers, especially if you can develop your unique scent for the candles. You can blend fragrance oils to create a distinct scent or use fragrance oils as is for simple and classic candles.

Candle Wicks

Candle wicks serve as the core of the candle and what keeps them burning. Candle wicks are made of cotton or yarn for a consistent slow burn to ensure the candle can be used for a long time.

Jars

Jars are used for a unique type of candle. The candles can be made using the pouring method, and once the jar is filled up, candle wicks can be secured to finish the process.

Candle Making Tools for Business

Once you’ve got the essentials down for candle making, you can experiment more. You can add new fragrance oils to the mix or create different and interesting shapes for your candles. It’s all for you to discover! We’ll explore some of the candle-making tools you should carry for your business and what they enable you to do:

1. Wax

Wax is essential for pouring candles and is a core part of your candle supplies. You can sort your candles using different waxes to attain new effects. Customers are more likely to order from your business if you can offer soy wax at a minimum and other options such as paraffin or beeswax.

2. Wick holders

Once you scale your candle-making, it’s crucial to have your supplies organized. Wickarebe is one of the easier items to lose and misplace, and a wick holder helps you keep everything together.

4. Pouring pot

As you discover the world of candle making and offer more products in your shop, tools like pouring pots become more useful. In addition, you can easily make candles at scale with exact measurements to help you get the quantities right each time for a consistent product.

Is Candle Making Profitable?

If you are thinking of opening a candle business, there is a lot of opportunity. Candle supplies like wax and other tools are relatively cheap, so you have low costs. You can make a solid profit on candles you sell in your shop, which can be a very profitable business.

Where Can You Get Wholesale Candle Making Supplies?

You can get wholesale candle-making supplies from many places, and they will offer additional deals such as free shipping for items in your cart, loyalty programs, and other ordering benefits. Some of the best places to purchase wholesale candle-making supplies are websites such as Bulk Apothecary, as they are competitive in price.

