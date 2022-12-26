11 Cash App Scams to Watch Out For

Did you know that there are fake Cash App scams out there waiting to pounce on unsuspecting users? If you’re not careful, you could fall victim to one of these schemes when you transfer money. So, how can you protect yourself against these scammers? Read on for a list of the 11 most common Cash App scams, and learn how to avoid them.

Can You Get Scammed Using Cash App?

Yes, it’s possible to get scammed while using your Cash App account to send and receive money. There are some unscrupulous individuals who may try to take advantage of you. So, be vigilant when using Cash App and be sure to follow the safety tips provided by the company. If you do encounter Cash App scammers, report them immediately.

Be Aware of These Common Cash App Scams

When using your Cash App account, be sure to safeguard your bank account information and other personal information. Let’s look at some of the most common Cash App scams you need to look out for…

1. Cash App Bitcoin Scams

This is where scammers try to get you to send them money in the form of Bitcoin. They may promise to double your investment or offer some other incentive. However, once you send them the Bitcoin, you’ll never hear from them again.

2. Cash App Flip Scam

Cash flipping is when someone will promise to double your money if you send them a certain amount first. For example, they may say they’ll give you $20 for every $10 that you send them. However, like the Bitcoin scam, once you send them the money, they’ll disappear.

3. Cash App Scams on Facebook

Some of these scams include convincing users to share their personal information or download malware. Other scams promise free money if users participate in a survey or giveaway.

4. Instagram Cash App Scams

Here, scammers create fake Instagram accounts and post fake offers in the comments section of legitimate posts. Or, they may direct message users and try to convince them to send money in exchange for a promise of doubling their investment.

5. Cash App Tag Scams

For the Cash App Tag Scam, scammers will try to get you to click on a link that will take you to a fake website. They may also try to get you to enter your personal information or enter your Cash App PIN number. Once they have your information, they can then use it to steal your money.

6. Cash App Deposit Scam

With this scam, the scammer will send you a message saying that they have deposited money into your account. They will then ask you to send them a portion of that money. However, the deposit is fake and if you send them money, you will never get it back.

More Scams for Cash App Users to Watch Out For

As a Cash App user, you need to be vigilant against all sorts of scams. Here are a few more that you should watch out for:

7. Cash App Scam Email

You may receive an email that looks like it’s from Cash App. The email may say that you’ve made a transaction or that someone has sent you money. However, if you click on the link in the email, it will take you to a fake website where your personal information can be stolen.

8. Cash App Text Scam

This scam is similar to the email scam, but it comes in the form of a text message. Like with the email, this fake Cash App text will contain a link intended to steal your info. So don’t click it!

9. FEMA Cash App Scam

The FEMA Cash App Scam is where someone will promise to give you free money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. They may ask for your $cashtag and personal information such as your social security number.

10. Cash App Fee Scam

With this scam, the scammer will claim that Cash App is charging a fee to receive money. They’ll ask you to send them money to cover the so-called “fee.” However, there is no such fee and if you send them money, you won’t get it back.

11. Cash App Giveaway Scams

These scams usually involve someone promising to give away cash prizes on Cash App. They may even use celebrity endorsements to make their offer seem legitimate. However, if you participate in one of these giveaways, you’ll simply be giving your money away to the scammer.

How to Avoid a Cash App Scam

When you send money through Cash App, how do you know it’s going to the right person? Here are five things you can do to make sure you don’t become a victim of a Cash App scam.

Confirm the recipient’s identity. When you send money through Cash App, the app will ask you to confirm the recipient’s identity. Make sure you double-check the recipient’s name and photo before you hit send.

Check the recipient’s Cashtag. Every Cash App user has a unique Cashtag. When you send money, make sure you check that the recipient’s Cashtag is correct. You can find a person’s Cashtag by tapping on their name in the app.

Never send money to someone you don’t know. If someone you don’t know asks you to send them money through Cash App, don’t do it. This is a surefire way to become a victim of a Cash App scam.

Make sure it’s legitimate. Only send money through Cash App if you’re sure it’s legitimate. When in doubt, err on the side of caution and don’t send money. If something feels off, it probably is.

Report potential scams. If you notice any suspicious activity, make sure to report it to Cash App. You can do this by going to the app’s settings and tapping on “Report a Problem.”

What Do You Do If You Get Scammed on Cash App?

If you get scammed on Cash App, you should report the incident to Cash App support. You can contact support through the app itself, or by visiting their website at cash.app/help. Cash App will then open an investigation and take action the proper action if needed.

How Do You Get Money Back on Cash App if Scammed?

There are a few things you can try to get your money back such as filing a dispute with Cash App, trying to cancel the payment, or contacting your bank. However, there is no guarantee that any of these methods will work and you may not be able to get your money back.

Will Cash App Support Ask for Your Cash App PIN?

No, the Cash App team will not ask you for your Cash App PIN. Cash App is a secure and easy way to send and receive money and you don’t need to share your personal information with anyone. If someone claiming to be from Cash App support asks for your PIN, report it immediately!

