12 Places to Get Crochet Supplies for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Crochet is a popular hobby. But it can also be the basis for an entire business. Before you can turn your crafts into cash, you need supplies. This may vary from shop to shop, but you’ll generally need yarn, crochet hooks, and maybe a sewing needle and thread for extra embellishments. Here’s a guide for sourcing these items.

Is There a Market for Handmade Crochet Items?

Yes, people often buy crochet items as gifts or for personal use on marketplace sites like Etsy or at craft fairs or gift shops. Your crochet journey may lead you to create various products, from sweaters to toys. So you’ll need to do some market research to find what groups will be most interested in what you have to offer.

READ MORE: Where to Sell Wholesale Craft Supplies

What Supplies Are Needed for Crochet?

The essential crochet tool and supplies may vary by project, but here are some that tend to be useful:

Crochet hook

Yarn

Yarn needles

Labels or tags

Tape measure

Scissors

Stitch markers

Patterns

Top Places to Get Supplies for Crocheting

Each crochet project may require different types of yarn or other materials. So here are several places to source these goods.

1. Amazon

Amazon offers nearly everything needed for crochet and craft projects. You can find hooks and a huge array of yarn and finishing touches. Many come from top brands and are available with free, fast shipping.

2. Etsy

Etsy offers craft supplies from makers and resellers. You can find new skeins of yarn and specialized hooks or stitch markers. But there are also hand-spun options that offer extra quality. And you can find unique patterns, though some of these items cannot be resold.

3. Michael’s

Michael’s is one of the top craft supply chains. You can order products online or shop in stores. They carry a huge variety of top brands, and sales reps are often available to provide guidance.

4. JOANN Fabrics

JOANN is another top retailer that offers both in-store and online shopping. You can buy basics like crochet hooks and yarn. But you can also find other craft items like fabric and sewing needles if you plan to embellish your creations.

5. LoveCrafts

LoveCrafts is an online retailer that specifically serves knitters and crocheters. So you can find a large variety of specialty products. And they also provide guides and inspiration.

6. The Woolery

The Woolery focuses on various fibercrafts, from spinning to felting. This means they carry a large selection of quality yarns and supplies made specifically for fiber enthusiasts.

7. Fabric Wholesale Direct

Fabric Wholesale Direct is an online wholesaler that specializes in fabric. But they also have a section full of knit and crochet supplies that you can buy in bulk at lower prices than retail.

8. Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby is a chain of arts and crafts stores with locations around the country. You can shop for yarn and other embellishments alongside one another or even order specific products online.

9. Walmart

Walmart carries a huge selection of goods both in stores and online. Specifically for crochet, they offer a large yarn selection and kits that include crochet hooks or even kits that include everything needed to make a specific item.

10. The Woobles

The Woobles is an online shop that specializes in crochet kits for beginners. These are intended to help you build the skills needed to later create your own projects. And you can keep the small toys made from these kits or give them as gifts.

11. Target

Target is another large retailer that carries some crochet materials both in stores and online. They often offer sales, and it can be a convenient option for those who are also shopping for other items.

12. eBay

EBay is an online marketplace that offers a bit of everything. There are tons of hooks, yarn, thread, and accessories to choose from.

READ MORE: 50 Handmade Business Ideas You Can Start from Home

Crochet Tools Needed for Small Business

The specific crochet tools needed vary for each project. There are crochet tools for beginners as well as specialized options for more advanced makers. Here are some specific options that may work in lots of projects.

Crochet Hooks

Crochet hooks come in many different sizes. And this set from Amazon includes a wide selection to cover lots of projects.

Yarn

Yarn is also one of the top crochet tools for beginners and advanced crafters alike. There’s an endless selection of colors, sizes, and materials. Alpaca wool is one quality option to consider.

Labels

If you’re going to sell products and want them to look professional, invest in customized labels with your brand, size, or other relevant information.

Tape Measure

Use a soft tape measure to make sure the sizing of all wearable products is accurate when creating listings.

Scissors

Scissors are essential crochet items for cutting yarn and putting the finishing touches on completed projects.

Stitch Markers

Stitch markers are used to mark where a certain type of stitch starts or ends, so you can easily follow a pattern.

Patterns

There are tons of crochet patterns you can use to create everything from hats to toys. Some of these are just for personal use. So you can use these to hone your skills before creating your own unique designs to sell.

Is It Profitable to Sell Crochet Items?

Crochet projects can be profitable. It depends on how you price items and how effectively you market them. To improve profits, price items with enough room to pay yourself for your time and materials. And take all your marketing and business administration tasks into account as well.

What Crochet Products Can You Sell?

There are tons of crochet products that you can sell online or in person. Physical items include hats, sweaters, scarves, stuffed toys, play food, and accessories. But you can also sell digital products like PDF stitch patterns.

Where Is the Best Online Store to Buy Crochet Supplies Like Crochet Hooks, Crochet Patterns and Stitch Markers?

The best online store to purchase crochet tools for beginners or professionals varies depending on what specific items you’re looking for. For example, you can find many basic supplies on Amazon. However, specialty items like unique patterns or a professional yarn needle or handspun yarn can usually be found on Etsy.

Save money on shipping costs for your Amazon purchases. Plus, enjoy thousands of titles from Amazons video library with an Amazon Prime membership. Learn more and sign up for a free trial today.