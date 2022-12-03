Detroit Pistons, Corporate Sponsors Support Small Businesses Through Grants and Promotions

Shopping locally can help small businesses and local economies thrive, especially throughout the holiday season. Calling attention to these local merchants is one of the main goals of a current program in Detroit, supported by a major local sports team and other corporate sponsors.

And that’s just one of the recent small business grant opportunities that entrepreneurs should know about. Other opportunities announced within the past week include a grant for Black-owned wine businesses, one that supports entrepreneurs with disabilities, and options for local businesses in Vermont, New York, and New Mexico. Read on for a list of options to consider as we close out 2022.

Detroit Pistons SHOP313 Program

The Detroit Pistons are partnering with RingCentral, Amazon, and BELFOR Property Restoration for this year’s SHOP313 program. The initiative supports Michigan businesses by offering exposure at community events, Little Caesars Arena, and on social media. In addition, there are six $10,000 grants available to participating businesses this year thanks to donations from RingCentral. Applications are available online now and will stay open through the end of the Pistons’ season.

New Mexico Science and Technology Grant Program

New Mexico’s Office of Science and Technology is offering grants to small science and technology businesses that display high growth potential. Eligible firms can apply for between $10,000 and $25,000. Applications are available online now. And the application period will close December 12.

AAAV Member Grants

The Association of African American Vintners is launching a new program to provide $5,000 grants to Black-owned wine businesses. To qualify, business owners must be AAAV members at the grower, vintner, or negociant level. Eligible businesses can start the application process in January. And five grants will be awarded during the first quarter of 2023.

Vermont Community Recovery and Revitalization Program

Vermont is launching a $40 million Community Recovery and Revitalization Program to support capital improvement projects that will benefit the state’s small businesses. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, the program will provide grants to businesses, nonprofits, and municipal departments that were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Priority will be given to projects relating to industries that were especially harmed, including childcare, entertainment, and education. Applications will be accepted on a rolling, first come, first served basis.

Oyster Bay Pandemic Recovery Grants

Oyster Bay, New York is launching a new $4.5 million pandemic recovery grant program to support small businesses and nonprofits. Eligible businesses and organizations can apply for $5,000 grants. To qualify, businesses must have 50 or fewer full-time equivalent employees and have annual revenues between $35,000 and $5 million.

Coca-Cola Foundation Grant to Synergies Work

The Coca-Cola Foundation is providing a $50,000 grant to Synergies Work, an Atlanta nonprofit that supports entrepreneurs with disabilities. This is the third grant that the organization has received to continue its operations since 2019. Though this grant is not directly available to business owners, the organization will use funds to provide skills-based education and training programs, particularly to entrepreneurs with disabilities.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.