If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Digital signage is becoming more common and with good reason. Many studies have shown that digital signage can help encourage impulse buying, increase customer interaction and satisfaction, and make a brand more memorable. If you’re getting started with digital signage, you probably already know that there are several components that you need.

If you plan on using a regular TV or monitor for your signage, you’ll need a media player that can provide you with the essentials you need for successful signage. This typically includes a subscription to design/sharing software, as well as enough power to send your content to several screens at once.

What are digital signage media players?

A digital signage media player is a small device that connects to a TV screen or monitor via HDMI and the internet via Wi-Fi or ethernet. Digital signage media players come with access to software that enables the user to design their content and broadcast it to their locations. Some “regular” media players, such as Fire sticks or the Chromebox, can be used in place of digital signage media players as well, but this usually requires additional equipment and/or software.

We searched the web and found some great digital signage media player options for a small business. These include digital media signage player kits, which include the software needed to create signage. We’ve also included some regular media players that can work as digital signage players as long as the user can create the content they want and make it shareable to the desired screen(s).

Digital Signage Media Player Kits for Your Business

Here are our picks for digital signage media player kits for your business. We’ve included media player kits that are meant to work in conjunction with subscription-based software for optimal results. We’ve also included a few media player devices that can be used to play media content in a similar way, but with limited options. Whichever you choose, be sure to take inventory of your needs, expectations, and budget. Digital signage can be expensive when getting started, although has certainly proven to be a worthwhile investment.

Mandoe Essentials Instant Digital Signage Media Player

The Essentials Digital Signage media player by Mandoe comes with software containing thousands of professionally designed templates. This takes the guesswork away from you, as you seamlessly enter your information into a template and then click and drag it to your device. A free, one-month subscription to the design software is included; afterward, a monthly subscription is required.

Mandoe Essentials Instant Digital Signage Media Player

Buy on Amazon

XOGO Mini Digital Signage Player Kit

XOGO’s mini digital signage player kit uses its XOGO Manager app (available for Windows 10, iOS, and Android) and connects to any screen. It’s also cloud-powered, so your content will always play even if you lose internet connection. Its small form factor is also a plus, as it makes it unobtrusive.

XOGO Mini Digital Signage Player Kit

Buy on Amazon

Sungale Digital Signage Display Box

Sungale’s budget-friendly digital signage display box promises to make things as easy as possible. It offers simultaneous loading and sending of content and can control up to 10 signage devices from one location. It also plays offline.

Sungale Digital Signage Display Box

Buy on Amazon

OptiSigns Android Stick Digital Signage Player

This is definitely the easiest and most cost-effective digital signage player. It’s simply a USB Android stick that has been optimized for digital signage, meaning it can turn any screen into a digital display. A paid subscription is required to use OptiSigns’ Digital Signage feature, but you will have access to over 500 templates for digital content, plus 100+ apps to help you quickly and easily put useful content on the screens.

OptiSigns Android Stick Digital Signage Player

Buy on Amazon

Shuttle Arm Based Digital Signage Solution

Shuttle’s digital signage player comes pre-loaded with free DS Creator 2.0 digital signage software to create and dispatch content. It has a plug-and-play design for ease of use and uses Android 5.1.1 and a Rockchip RK processor. This player also supports an ethernet connection for offline playing.

Shuttle Arm Based Digital Signage Solution

Buy on Office Depot

Nixplay Digital Signage TV Media Player

Another media player with a lower price point is this one by Nixplay. With a content subscription ($19.99 per month), users can control their content and access the 24/7 customer service for help with anything.

Nixplay Digital Signage TV Media Player

Buy on Amazon

SmartSign2go Lite Digital Signage UltraHD 4k Media Player

This player’s easy-to-use plug-and-play setup lets you turn any TV with an HDMI port into a digital sign for your business. It uses cloud-based software, allowing you to control your content from any screen. The software offers designs with user-friendly editing capabilities for text, images, layering, and more, as well as limited video and animation use. You get a 14-day free software trial; afterward, plans start at $21 per month.

SmartSign2go Lite Digital Signage UltraHD 4k Media Player

Buy on Amazon

Asus Chromebox 4

The Asus Chromebox 4 supports up to three 4k screens and has USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 and USB-3.2 Gen 2 A ports for data transfers, power delivery and DisplayPort connections. You also will have access to all of the apps in Google Play.

Asus Chromebox 4

Buy on Office Depot

Fire TV Stick 4K

A great entry-level option is the Amazon fire stick. Small, inexpensive, and versatile, the Fire stick can show your simple content in beautiful 4K color as well as provide TV programs, weather, music, and other entertainment options for customers.

Fire TV Stick 4K

Buy on Amazon

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.