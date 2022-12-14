Digital Signage TV Options for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Digital Signage is a popular and highly effective way of customer engagement, and it’s easier than you may think to get started. While implementing digital displays may cost a bit of money initially, the benefits can quickly and easily offset the cost. But what exactly is digital signage, and how can I use it? Let’s take a look at some FAQs regarding digital signage.

Digital Signage FAQs

If you’re thinking about investing in a digital display, here is some important information:

What kinds of digital signage are there?

There are essentially 2 types of digital signage – TVs and Monitors. Each has its benefits and shortcomings, so it’s important to know exactly what you’re intentions are before you buy.

How do you show signage on a TV?

Just about any TV can be used as a digital display, but additional software is needed to do so. The Digital Signage TVs on our list are specifically made for businesses and have features to encourage customer interaction, impulse buys, etc. so they are typically a much better option than a regular TV.

What are digital signage monitors?

Digital signage monitors essentially act as a computer monitor in that they read whatever program you want them to and play it as long as you need them to. Digital signage monitors give the user the most options for content creation. They are more customizable and changing content is easier than on TVs.

Why should I use digital signage?

Digital signage allows you to customize content and then show it to your customers. Show a video demonstration of a product right next to it on the shelf. Show customers an updated menu and promotions. Offer on-the-spot coupons and discounts for higher impulse buys. These are just some ideas for digital signage use. For more ideas and information, check out this site.

Digital Signage Display Options for Your Business

Now that you know a little about digital display TVs and monitors, let’s check out the best ones. We searched through different digital display options and came up with ten of the best. You’ll see both TVs and monitors on this list, and in various price ranges, so there’s sure to be something for your needs.

Samsung Pro TV43″ Wall Mountable TV for Digital Signage

Top Pick: Samsung’s ProTV is our top pick for digital signage TV options for a number of reasons. It features software that allows you to easily create and upload your content from any device, a 3-year warranty, and brilliant Crystal UHD picture quality. This highly popular digital signage TV is a worthwhile investment for any business that wants to make good use of digital signage.

Samsung Pro TV Series 43″ Wall Mountable for Digital Signage

LG 75″ Television for Digital Signage

Runner Up: This large digital signage TV is bound to catch customers’ attention. It boasts crisp, bold colors and deep blacks, an easy-to-use interface, and a slim, non-obtrusive design. It has an HDMI port for peripherals and comes with a 3-year warranty.

LG 75″ Television for Digital Signage

LG 22” Digital Signage Monitor

Best Value: If you’re looking for a quality digital signage option on a budget, LG’s 22″ monitor might be perfect for you! It has an upgraded webOS system to provide quick task execution and smooth content playback. This small but mighty digital signage monitor is also capable of content mirroring, providing real-time coupons and promotions, and embedded web monitoring.

LG 22” Digital Signage Monitor

NEC 43″ Monitor for Digital Signage

The 43″ digital signage monitor by NEC boasts a robust, durable design and content creation possibilities to customize your needs dependent on their application and use. It is compatible with HDMI and DisplayPort connections.

NEC 43″ Monitor for Digital Signage

Displays2go 43″ Standing Digital Signage Kiosk w/ Wheels

This display signage kiosk has wheels, which is very convenient for trade shows or any type of moveable business. It comes equipped with the DiViEX Slideshow App for streamlining your marketing content, and its plug ‘n play connectivity with HDMI & USB Ports makes it useable by almost anyone.

Displays2go 43″ Standing Digital Signage Kiosk w/ Wheels

Samsung 85″ Monitor for Digital Signage

If you need a large display, Samsung’s 85″ monitor boasts Ultra HD 4K color, 500-nit brightness, and a non-glare panel for optimal viewing. It has HDMI and DVI ports, a 178-degree viewing angle, two 10W built-in speakers, and a 3-year warranty.

Samsung 85″ Monitor for Digital Signage

LG 98″ Monitor for Digital Signage

An even larger option is this 98-inch model by LG. It promises diminished glare, creating a better user experience. LG’s smart signage also offers easy-to-use development software, making content creation easy. It has HDMI, DisplayPort, and DVI ports, and 4K 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD resolution.

LG 98″ Monitor for Digital Signage

Panasonic TH 65″ Monitor for Digital Signage

This monitor features 4K 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD resolution and a 178-degree viewing angle. It has HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA ports for input, and landscape and portrait orientations are supported.

Panasonic TH 65″ Monitor for Digital Signage

SHARP Digital Signage Display

Sharp’s 86-inch digital display was designed with signage in mind. Besides its 4K Ultra HD resolution, it boasts a built-in USB media player, so you can display photos and videos even without a connected PC.

SHARP Digital Signage Display

ViewSonic Commercial LED Display with USB Media Player

View Sonic’s Commercial LED Display offers a large, 43″ screen and the ease of use of USB media player compatibility. This means you can design your content on any program you want and easily upload it to the screen.

ViewSonic Commercial LED Display with USB Media Player

There is a lot to know about digital signage, and it can be a bit overwhelming. But once you’ve got your needs figured out and made the investment, you will likely be very pleased with the end result. Digital signage gets customers engaged, gets your brand noticed, and is a great way to advertise and promote your small business.

