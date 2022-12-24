If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

While it might not be the first thing you think about when setting up your business, the do not enter sign is a critical component for your business. Do not enter signs play a variety of roles including providing security, safety, and traffic control. You have probably seen the do not enter sign on the service bay of a car dealership or a retail establishment. These signs often help to keep unauthorized people from accessing sections of the premises that they should not be in.

A good do not enter sign should have a simple, visible, and direct message. Here are some of the best do not enter signs for your business.

Best Do Not Enter Signs

SmartSign Do Not Enter Wrong Way Sign

Top Pick: This is an extremely durable sign. It is made of 80 mils thick rustproof aluminum and also laminated for additional protection. It is also highly reflective thanks to the 3M reflective film that is 3 times more reflective than engineer-grade signs. The pre-punched and pre-cleared holes allow for quick and easy installation.

SmartSign Do Not Enter Wrong Way Sign

SmartSign Folding Do Not Enter Floor Sign

Runner Up: Synonymous with janitorial duties, this folding do not enter sign does a great job of keeping guests from wet slippery surfaces or hazardous areas. The signs are made of injection molded plastic that easily outlasts lightweight or corrugated folding signs. We also love this sign because of its portability and clear messaging. And because it sits on the floor, the sign also acts as a barrier which makes it very effective at keeping people out of restricted areas.

SmartSign Folding Do Not Enter Floor Sign

SmartSign Do Not Enter Danger Sign

Best Value: Durable, waterproof, conspicuous. What else do you want in a warning sign? This sign is available in two sizes: 7X10 inches and 10X14 inches and you can get it in plastic, aluminum, vinyl, or in 3M reflective grade material. Alert your guests about hazardous restricted areas with these signs.

SmartSign Do Not Enter Danger Sign

Sigo Sign Do Not Enter Square Sign

For straightforward do not enter messaging check out this square sign. It is available in aluminum and polyethylene and the sizes also range from 12X12 inches to 24X24 inches so you can use it on the fence, wall, or on posts. Besides, the signs are made of superior-quality materials and you can buy them knowing they will stay fresh and visible even after many years of use.

Sigo Sign Do Not Enter Square Sign

Sigo Sign Restricted Area Employees Only Sign

Sigo Sign makes some amazing signs. This sign is easy to read and also made of some high-quality materials. It is available in vinyl for those who love stickers, polyethylene, and aluminum. The signs are fade resistant and super easy to install too thanks to the pre-drilled holes.

Sigo Sign Restricted Area Employees Only Sign

Faittoo Restricted Area Sign

These Faittoo restricted area signs are made of heavy-duty and rust-free aluminum and measure 10X7 inches. They feature pre-drilled holes which makes them super easy to install and they also come with a 2-year worry-free warranty.

Faittoo Restricted Area Sign

iSYFIX Restricted Area Signs Stickers

These high-performance stickers are long-lasting and resistant to wear, abrasion and weather. Unlike some stickers, the iSYFIX stickers stretch and conform easily and remove cleanly without adhesive residue. Bold and high-contrast colors make these signs super hard to ignore which makes them a perfect pick for a do not enter door sign.

iSYFIX Restricted Area Signs Stickers

NMC Do Not Enter Sign

Keep safety first with these NMC do not enter signs. These long-lasting signs are made of thick and durable polystyrene material and are perfect for alerting guests and staff about dangers and hazards in your facility. They are also easy to install.

NMC Do Not Enter Sign

Faittoo Restricted Area Sign Authorized Personnel Only – 6 Pack

These restricted areas signs by Faittoo exceed expectations. They are durable, easy to install, bright and eye-catching, and very fairly priced for a pack of 6 signs. The heavy-duty rustproof aluminum signs can withstand inclement weather without fading, and you can use these signs indoors and outdoors for many years. And if that’s not enough, the signs also come with a 2-year worry-free warranty.

Faittoo Restricted Area Sign Authorized Personnel Only

SmartSign Do Not Enter Sign

Simple, clear, direct messaging. That’s what this sign is all about. Manufactured by the South Dakota company, this sign is available in a range of durable materials ranging from plastic to aluminum. You also get a choice of size options to fit your needs. The signs are also laminated to protect the graphics from weather and abuse.

SmartSign Do Not Enter Sign

What to Look for When Buying Do Not Enter Signs

Do not enter signs will help you keep your business premises safe and secure. All businesses have areas that need to be restricted for a whole host of reasons. No matter your reason, there is a variety of do not enter signs that will keep you safe and secure. Here are some factors to consider when looking for do not enter signs.

Clarity: the whole idea of having a sign is so that it can communicate. Ideally do not enter signs should have clear, concise, and easy-to-understand messaging. Reflective materials are a plus for dimly lit areas.

the whole idea of having a sign is so that it can communicate. Ideally do not enter signs should have clear, concise, and easy-to-understand messaging. Reflective materials are a plus for dimly lit areas. Material: These would normally range from aluminum to plastic and vinyl. Always go for laminated materials as it helps to protect the graphics from fading.

These would normally range from aluminum to plastic and vinyl. Always go for laminated materials as it helps to protect the graphics from fading. Message: Closely tied to clarity, you need to think of the message that you want to pass across. A good do not enter sign should have a simple and easy-to-understand message.

