An electric staple gun will make a quick job of the biggest projects. And compared to manual staplers an electric version requires little effort to operate. Whether you’re a professional or a DIYer, electric staple guns are a must-have in your toolbox. Here are the best electric staple gun options for 2023 to make you more efficient.

Best Electric Staple Guns

Electric staple guns are available with a battery for a cordless version or corded. Depending on where you are and the job you are doing, they both have their merit. The staplers on this list from Amazon include both versions so you can weigh your options.

Milwaukee Crown Stapler

Top Pick: A compact design, high capacity, compatibility, and long battery life makes this Milwaukee stapler the top pick. It can drive 3/8” flat crown staples from 1/4” all the way to 9/16” through a range of materials. And the battery delivers 1,500 staples per charge on an M12 REDLITHIUM 1.5ah battery.

Milwaukee Crown Stapler

STANLEY Nail Gun, Electric Staple

Runner Up: The Stanley gun is the runner-up because it has outstanding driving power with Hi/Lo power levels for hard surfaces and soft materials. This heavy-duty stapler supports TRA700 Series or Arrow T-50 heavy-duty staples and 1/2-, 9/16- and 5/8-inch brads. There is also a quick-jam-clear mechanism to save you time and hassles.

STANLEY Nail Gun, Electric Staple

Makita 18V LXT Crown Stapler

Best Value: This unit from Makita is powered by an 18V LXT lithium-Ion battery which allows it to drive 3/8” crown staple lengths flush into hardwoods like oak, maple, cherry, and more. It is also designed for other stapling tasks including drywall, roofing, furniture, upholstery, and utility installation. Another great feature is a depth control setting you can adjust by turning a knob.

Makita 18V LXT Crown Stapler

DeWALT Heavy Duty Electric 5-in-1 Multi-Tacker

This corded DeWALT staple gun is five tools in one. It can drive heavy-duty, narrow flat crown, cable staples, 18 GA brads as well as 18 GA headless pins, which gives you great options in one tool. Other features include a hi/lo power switch, an integrated wire guide, a bottom load, and a contact-trip switch.

Dewalt Heavy Duty Electric 5-in-1 Multi-Tacker

ROBERTS 3/16″ Crown, 120V Electric Stapler

Established in 1938, Roberts has been making specialty tools for decades. And the 3/16″ crown, 120V electric stapler is a proven tool with a powerful 15 Amp, 1,500-watt solenoid. It can secure a range of flooring including carpeting shooting 20 gauge, 3/16″ crown staples in 3/16”, from 1/4” to 9/16” length.

ROBERTS 3/16″ Crown, 120V Electric Stapler

Worx 20V Power Share Cordless 18 Gauge Nail & Staple Gun

This Worx model staples and nails 18-gauge brad nails and narrow crown staples firing up to 80 nails per minute and 500 shots on one charge. Two shooting modes give you more control with contact actuated mode to fire quickly and single sequential mode if you need precision. Easy release and magazine loading and dual LED lights round up the features.

Worx 20V Power Share Cordless 18 Gauge Nail & Staple Gun

Arrow T50ACD Corded Electric Staple Gun

Arrow has been around since 1929 and with this unit, it has a patent pending motor drive to deliver consistent driving performance. It also features a quick-release mechanism and an over-molded grip to combat grip fatigue for long workdays. It uses genuine Arrow T50 staples in 1/4″, 5/16″, 3/8″, and 1/2″ sizes.

Arrow T50ACD Corded Electric Staple Gun

KeLDE Electric Staple Gun Kit

Single and sequential firing mode gives the KeLDE staple gun the ability to control how fast or slow you can work. You can nail or staple with T50 staples (8mm, 10mm, 12mm) and brad nails (14mm length) on a range of materials. A triple lock mechanism also provides extra safety with an on/off switch, striker pin and power trigger.

KeLDE Electric Staple Gun Kit

WORKPRO 6 in-1 Cordless Staple Gun

The WORKPRO cordless stapler is compatible with T50, JT21, T25, T20 staples, BN18 brad nails, and PIN/Rapid No.9 nail without having to change to another staple gun. A full charge can shoot 1100 staples at 60 staples per minute. And a double safety mechanism prevents firing until the nose is touching the work surface.

WORKPRO 6 in 1 Cordless Staple Gun

NEU MASTER Staple Gun Cordless

The spiral-drive technology of the NEW MASTER cordless staple gun delivers reliable power with the 3.6V lithium-ion battery. At only 2.46 pounds, this stapler is light, but you get up to 500 shots per full charge. This staple gun works with regular T50 staples from 1/4” to 1/2” and it has three safety switch settings.

NEU MASTER Staple Gun Cordless

What to look for in an Electric Staple Gun

The best way to approach the purchase of an electric staple gun is to first determine what you’ll be using it for. This will give you a better idea of the features you will need to do your job effectively and efficiently. With that in mind, here is what you should look for:

Cordless vs. Corded: Choose the stapler that is going to make your job easier, and they can both do that depending on the task.

Power: Whether it is powered by a battery or plugged into the wall, you want consistent drive power to staple hard and soft surfaces.

safety Features: Look for a contact pressure safety switch to avoid staples from firing accidentally along with bump triggers, lockable triggers, and a good grip.

Two-in-One: Having the capability of using staples and brad nails gives you more options and better value for your money.

Weight: Because stapling jobs can last a long time, a light stapler can help you avoid the struggles that come with heavy tools.

Staple size: A quality stapler will have options for different size staplers, but make sure it supports the one you use most.

Simple Loading: Staples will run out, so get a stapler that lets you load staples easily.

