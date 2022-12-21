If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Now more than ever, it’s important to let your customers and employees know that safety and hygiene are top priorities. One of the most effective ways of stopping the spread of germs, viruses, and other nasty stuff is by washing your hands.

Encouraging employees to wash their hands after bathroom use isn’t just for restaurants. Customers and employees of all types of businesses want to know the hands of their peers are clean! Make sure everyone who works for or patronizes your business knows that you take hygiene seriously with a sign announcing that employees are required to wash their hands before returning to work.

Purchasing Hand Washing signs:

Before you purchase your signage, here are a few things to consider:

Placement – Decide whether you’d like the sign on the wall, the door, or elsewhere.

Employees Must Wash Hands Sign Options for Your Business

Explore our list of these hand-washing sign options for your business. There are all different sizes and styles, so you’re bound to find one that’s exactly what you need.

Excello Global Products Employee Must Wash Hand Sign

This 7″x 5″ sign features detailed hand-washing instructions, which is helpful for everyone. It is made from durable plastic and comes with adhesive mounting strips.

Excello Global Products Employee Must Wash Hand Sign

Employees Must Wash Hands Before Returning to Work Sign

A gold-brushed finish and easy-to-read graphics and text make this 7″x3″ sign just a bit fancier than most. It mounts easily to any flat surface.

Employees Must Wash Hands Before Returning to Work Sign

Accuform Signs Vinyl Handwashing Sign

This durable vinyl sign is 7″ x 10″ and has a permanent adhesive backing. It is moisture-resistant and has a non-glare surface.

Accuform Signs® Vinyl Handwashing Sign

Employees Must Wash Hands Bilingual Sign

This plastic sign delivers the message in both English and Spanish in OSHA format. The sign is 10″ x 7″ and laminated for protection.

Employees Must Wash Hands Bilingual Sign

Pack of Employees Must Wash Hands Before Returning to Work Sign

You get a pack of 4 wall-mountable 9″ x 3″ plastic signs with a wooden-look finish.

Pack of Employees Must Wash Hands Before Returning to Work Sign

Brushed Metal Employees Must Wash Hands Sign

This 9″x3″ sign has a brushed metal finish, text, and graphic, and can easily mount to any surface with adhesive tape.

Brushed Metal Employees Must Wash Hands Sign

Victorian-Style Employees Must Wash Hands Before Returning to Work Sign

This 3″x6″ sign may be small, but it’ll definitely grab attention. If you’d like something larger, though, it is available in 3 sizes and a wide variety of colors.

Victorian-Style Employees Must Wash Hands Before Returning to Work Sign

Employees Must Wash Hands Door/Wall Sign

This sign is available in 3 sizes – 2″x6,” 2.5″x7″ and 3″x9.” It is also available in a variety of colors and comes with double-sided tape for mounting.

Employees Must Wash Hands Door/Wall Sign

ComplianceSigns Employee Hand Washing Sign

You can securely mount this plastic sign thanks to its pre-made holes. This 10″ x 7″ sign gives detailed instructions on proper hand washing and reminds employees to wash before leaving the restroom.

ComplianceSigns Employee Hand Washing Sign

Employees Must Wash Hands Before Returning to Work Sign

You can get this simple sign in brushed black, brushed aluminum, or brushed gold finishes. It’s 7″x3″ and mounts with the included double-sided tape.

Employees Must Wash Hands Before Returning to Work Sign

“Did You Wash Them?” Hand Washing Label Pack

This colorful sign is a bit of a change from the standard “Must Wash Hands” sign. You get a pack of 4 laminated vinyl labels that are each 3.5″ x 5″.

“Did You Wash Them?” Hand Washing Label Pack

“Effective Hand Washing” Sign

Another sign that encourages not just employees but everyone to wash their hands. In vibrant yellow, it provides text and graphics for correct handwashing techniques. The sign is 10″ x 14″.

“Effective Hand Washing” Sign

Employees Must Wash Hands Before Returning to Work Signs

You get 2 black and white signs, each 9″x3″, that are wall mountable and made from durable plastic.

Employees Must Wash Hands Before Returning to Work Signs

Wash Your Hands Sign

This 4″ x 5″ aluminum door sign gives detailed hand-washing instructions with text and graphics. It can be mounted using either screws or strong double-sided tape.

Wash Your Hands Sign

Hand Washing Sign Stickers

Simplicity is key with this pack of 10 adhesive Hand Washing stickers. Each sign is 10″ x 7″ and made from durable, laminated plastic.

Hand Washing Sign Stickers

