Etsy Names Its Own Colors of the Year and 2023 Trend Predictions

Etsy recently named its official Colors of the Year and provided some insight into the color trends coming our way in 2023.

The two colors chosen are indigo and honeycomb, which Etsy describe as bringing ‘out the other’s radiance’. Exploring a theme of duality is the reason Etsy provide for choosing two colors instead of the usual one, which is a design trend they are predicting to dominate over the next 12 months.

Etsy Colors of the Year 2023

In a statement on the Etsy website announcing the color choices, the company said: “A beautiful blend of blue and violet that represents wisdom and intuition, indigo carries with it both a high-impact and futuristic tone, while honeycomb lights up a room and reminds us to appreciate and protect the intelligence of nature that exists all around us.”

Etsy also explained how they observed the growing trends, saying: “Etsy sellers are at the forefront of the global digital economy, and we’re watching these new trends bubble in real-time. And by shopping directly from makers and vintage sellers, accessing trends has never been easier, with so many items available at every price point.”

Etsy are not the only ones choosing a color of the year. Small Business Trends recently wrote about Pantone – the world’s leading source of color expertise – who have chosen Viva Magenta as their color for 2023. The crimson red tone ‘vibrates with vim and vigor’ according to Pantone’s experts, who add: “It is a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family and expressive of a new signal of strength. Viva Magenta is brave and fearless, and a pulsating color whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative.”

Etsy 2023 Trends Predictions

The coming trends in 2023 were also discussed by Etsy, who believe the theme of duality is going to dominate. The company explains: “With trend cycles faster than ever, the concept of duality is emerging as a key theme for 2023 – as several (sometimes seemingly opposing) trends are showing they can co-exist at the same time. And the best part is that in today’s world it’s not an either-or situation; shoppers can embrace a mash-up of whatever styles speak to them.”

Examples of the trend include a revived interest in statement marble for the likes of custom-carved sinks, vintage bookends and candlestick holders. Melting forms is another 2023 trend according to Etsy, with the majority of it coming in the form of home décor pieces.

