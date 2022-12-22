10 Sources of Custom Gift Cards for Small Businesses in 2023

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Are you a small business owner looking for a custom way to sell gift cards to help boost your brand’s visibility and sales in 2023? We’ve rounded up 10 sources of custom gift cards that will make it easy for businesses in 2023 to provide unique purchasing opportunities that resonate with their audiences. Keep reading to learn more.

Why Should a Small Business Offer Custom Gift Cards?

Having a custom gift card system can be a great marketing tool for your business. However, make sure you read over the Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act of 2009 before you start selling gift cards from your business.

Pay attention to the fine print. Here are five reasons for you to offer a gift card that is custom-made:

Make it easy for customers to purchase products. Offering gift cards gives customers the opportunity to purchase products or services without having to come up with the right amount of money at the cash register.

Offering gift cards gives customers the opportunity to purchase products or services without having to come up with the right amount of money at the cash register. Increase brand visibility. By offering a custom gift card value option your business may appear more appealing to potential new customers and boost your brand visibility.

By offering a custom gift card value option your business may appear more appealing to potential new customers and boost your brand visibility. Generate repeat business. Offering a customizable gift card can encourage your existing customers to return in the future, and can also be a great way to attract new customers who want to spend money.

Offering a customizable gift card can encourage your existing customers to return in the future, and can also be a great way to attract new customers who want to spend money. Encourage referrals. If your gift cards are well-designed and easy to use for gift card recipients, they can be a great way to encourage your existing customers to tell others about your business.

If your gift cards are well-designed and easy to use for gift card recipients, they can be a great way to encourage your existing customers to tell others about your business. Increase sales. Gift card sales can be an easy way to offer store credit and boost gift card transactions.

Top Places to Get Custom Gift Cards for Small Business

It is easy to get custom gift cards to boost your gift card sales. Here are 10 great sources to order your custom gift cards:

1. Square

Square gift cards are a great option for businesses and can be purchased in both plastic and digital gift cards. As an added bonus, if you sell online, your Square gift cards will work with the Square point of sale (POS) system.

2. Givex

Givex offers gift card technology that allows shoppers to purchase and send eGift cards in lieu of physical gift cards, from an online store via their mobile devices. Through Givex, businesses also can benefit by creating their own customized mobile wallet to make transactions easier when they sell online.

3. GiftFly

GiftFly allows business owners to create and sell eGift cards online as opposed to physical gift cards to boost overall sales. In addition, Giftfly provides real-time transaction reporting.

4. Plastic Printers

Plastic Printers allow individual brands to really stand out with their own unique brand on a plastic gift card. They provide options for keeping costs reasonable for each business owner and the physical gift cards can be used with any POS system.

5. Duracard

For those customers who would rather use a physical card, Duracard provides a customizable plastic card with magnetic stripes and a beautiful gift card design. The magnetic stripe allows a business to control the balance and expiration dates on the card and fosters customer loyalty.

6. Yiftee

A small business can also benefit from an egift program such as Yiftee . Owners are able to create beautiful, one-of-a-kind eGift cards that will substantially help boost their revenue. As an added benefit, businesses will be able to see sales data reports as they occur.

7. My1Stop.com

My1Stop.com offers custom gift cards that are affordable and easy to order. The cards are equipt with a barcode or magnetic strip that allows businesses to apply cash amounts specific to each customer. My1Stop.com offers an assortment of professional-looking templates to choose from that are pleasing to the eye and sure to boost your sales.

8. Plastic Card City

Plastic Card City is a great gift card program option for the budget-conscious business owner. Plastic Card City offers durable, beautifully designed gift cards at an affordable cost.

9. Roller

The Roller gift card app was designed to help businesses design revenue-boosting, personalized gift cards that showcase their specific brand. Cards are available digitally or in plastic cards and can be sold from their individual websites. Roller also makes managing the redemption process a piece of cake with special tools in their app.

PlasticCardMonster.com provides beautiful, high-quality gift cards designed to meet the specific requirements of each business. In addition, their gift card program offers price matching for similar quality cards so you always get the best prices.

How Can You Get Free Gift Cards for Your Small Business?

Here are a few tips to obtain free physical and electronic gift cards for your business through gift card programs and incentive marketing programs.

Some of the top options include Swagbucks, Fetch Rewards, and Ibotta.

These programs offer third-party gift cards in exchange for completing marketing tasks, such as taking surveys or shopping online.

Do Businesses Profit from Gift Cards?

Gift cards are an excellent way for businesses to increase sales and encourage customers to return in the future.

With gift card redemption, businesses earn a percentage of the total when a customer buys a gift card.

This makes gift cards an excellent way to generate revenue and boost sales.

How Are Gift Cards Different From Gift Certificates?

All the features that make gift cards an effective marketing tool also apply to gift certificates. However, there are some key differences between the two.

Gift cards can be used at multiple locations and do not expire, while gift certificates may only be redeemed in a single location and often have an expiration date. Additionally, gift cards are more flexible, allowing businesses to set custom spending limits and other rules.

Should Your Small Business Offer Online Gift Cards or Plastic Gift Cards?

As a small business, you should take advantage of the ability to offer both physical and digital gift cards which can be redeemed online via QR code gift cards.

Physical gift cards can still be easily purchased by customers who prefer to shop in person, while digital gift cards offer an innovative way to keep up with technology.

What Is the Best Gift Card Program for Small Businesses?

A gift card provider can offer small businesses the ability to create custom gift cards, as well as increase brand visibility and boost sales.

Additionally, a small business owner can take advantage of free gift card programs that offer gift cards in exchange for completing marketing tasks.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: