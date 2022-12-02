Small Business Grants with a December Deadline

With 2022 drawing to a close, it’s the last chance for businesses to apply for many helpful grant programs. Small business grants are useful all year long. But the extra funds can be especially important for planning major projects in the new year or reaching financial goals for 2022. Here are several opportunities you can still apply for in December.

New London Women’s Business Development Council Grants

The Women’s Business Development Council in New London, Connecticut is currently running a grant program for local businesses. Both male- and female-owned businesses are eligible to apply for grants between $2,500 and $10,000. Qualifications include having at least two years in business and annual revenue between $25,000 and $2 million over the past year. The first application period closes December 1. At that point, the WBDC will evaluate and open new funding rounds periodically until the money runs out.

Erie County stART Up Creative Business Development Program

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority in Pennsylvania is offering grants of up to $5,000 for creative businesses. The stART Up Creative Business Development Program is open to creative, for-profit entrepreneurs with less than two years in business. Other eligibility criteria may apply as well. Applications are due by December 2.

Charleston County Microbusiness Pandemic Relief Program II

Charleston County in South Carolina is providing $25,000 pandemic recovery grants to local small businesses. The program originally launched in 2021 with the county’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds. This is the second round of funding, which will close on December 9.

New Mexico Office of Science and Technology Grants

New Mexico’s Office of Science and Technology is offering grants to select science and tech businesses with high-growth potential. Eligible businesses can apply for grants of between $10,000 and $25,000. Applications will be accepted online until Dec. 12.

Cayuga County ARPA Grants

Cayuga County, New York dedicating $500,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act allocation to a small business grant program. Eligible businesses can apply for up to $10,000. However, the county will likely award less to many businesses in order to spread funds around to as many eligible companies as possible. The application period is open now through December 15.

TVFCU Idea Leap Grant Competition

Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union is now accepting applications for its annual Idea Leap Grant competition. The program will award $175,000 in total funds to small businesses across its 17-county service area. This is the first time ever that TVFCU will offer three separate competitions – one for each of the credit unions main service areas of Chattanooga, Cleveland, and Dalton. TVFCU will award $75,000 in Chattanooga and $50,000 each in Cleveland and Dalton. Applications are available online and due by December 16.

Arcadia ARPA Small Business Grant Program

Arcadia, California is allocating $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to two small business grant programs. The ARPA Small Business Grant Program offers up to $10,000 for physical improvements and marketing efforts to businesses affected by the pandemic. The ARPA Small Business Permit Assistance program will offer funds to help businesses offset city planning and building fees, up to $5,000. This program will continue on an ongoing basis. But applications for the ARPA Small Business Grant Program are due by December 29.

Incfile Fresh Start Business Grant

Aspiring entrepreneurs can apply for Incfile’s Fresh Start Business Grant. This program offers awards of $2,500 that can be put toward startup costs, along with free business formation services from Incfile. The final application round for 2022 closes on December 31.

Citizens Hope4Heroes Program

Citizens Financial Group and Military Warriors Support Foundation are supporting veteran-owned small businesses through the Hope4Heroes program. It includes $300,000 in funds, which recipients can use for anything from renovations to training new team members. To qualify, businesses must be owned by honorably discharged U.S. military veterans based in Bronx County, New York. December 31 is the deadline to apply.

