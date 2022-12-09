If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If your business has a parking lot that is open to the public, the law states that you must have a certain amount of designated handicapped parking spots. According to the ADA’s website, all businesses are required to remove architectural barriers (to handicap-accessible parking) even if their building were constructed prior to the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990.

However, existing buildings are not held to the same standard as buildings being constructed or renovated. Business owners in existing facilities that are not being renovated are only required to make changes that are “easily accomplishable without much difficulty or expense,” otherwise known as what is “readily achievable.”

Essentially, if your business is in a building that is not currently being renovated, you must take measures to implement handicapped parking spaces if there aren’t any already in place. There are resources to help defer the costs of making “readily achievable” changes to your business if you need to.

For more information on that and other small business-related requirements, please visit the Small Business and ADA Readily Achievable Fact Sheet, and be sure to check the rest of their website as well for more information.

Handicap Parking Signs for Your Business

One very important part of making your business accessible to customers who are handicapped is signage. Handicapped people need to know that your business can accommodate them, starting before they even reach the front door. We searched on Amazon and found the best-handicapped parking signs to help you get started. Check out our picks below.

Sigo Signs 4 Pack Handicap Reserved Parking Sign

This pack includes 4 handicapped parking signs, each 12″x18″ in size. They are made from rust-free aluminum and have high-visibility lettering and reflective strips for night visibility. Small business Sigo Signs promises their signs will not fade, even if exposed to harsh weather.

Sigo Signs 4 Pack Handicap Reserved Parking Sign

Buy on Amazon

Handicap Parking Only Bilingual Double-Sided Floor Signs

For a more temporary option, these floor signs can indicate handicapped parking in makeshift parking lots like fields, lots with faded lines or signage, or anywhere else you need a temporary handicap parking sign. This sign is blue with white, easy-to-read lettering, and “Handicapped Parking Only” is written in both English and Spanish.

Handicap Parking Only Bilingual Double-Sided Floor Signs

Buy on Amazon

SmartSign Reserved Parking with Handicapped Symbol Cone Sleeve

Another option for a more temporary parking situation is cone sleeves. They go over cones and are available for a variety of uses, including showing where the handicapped parking is located. These are made from durable vinyl weaved plastic and are white with green lettering and the familiar blue handicap symbol.

SmartSign Reserved Parking with Handicapped Symbol Cone Sleeve

Buy on Amazon

Large Handicap Parking Sign

This large, 18″x12″ blue sign is made from rust-free heavy-duty aluminum, promising to last for many years. It has easy-to-read white lettering and a reflective light coating for high visibility. There are also 2 pre-drilled holes for mounting.

Large Handicap Parking Sign

Buy on Amazon

3 Pack Reserved Parking Sign

“Reserved Parking” is written in high-visibility green on these 3 handicapped parking signs. They are 18 x 12 inches and comprised of sturdy, rust-resistant aluminum. They also have 2 pre-drilled holes at the top and bottom for easy mounting on every surface including walls, fences, poles, and posts.

3 Pack Reserved Parking Sign

Buy on Amazon

Reserved Handicap Parking/Plate or Permit Required Sign

Another large, 18″x12″ sign, this one reads “Reserved Parking” and has the handicap logo, but it also states that only handicap plates or permit holders are able to park. This discourages people who are not handicapped from using one of the designated spots. This sign is reflective, comes with predrilled holes, and is made from rust-free aluminum.

Reserved Handicap Parking/Plate or Permit Required Sign

Buy on Amazon

Sign Mission Handicapped Parking Permit Required Sign

This 14″x10″ aluminum handicap parking sign also lets customers know that handicapped permits must be displayed in order to park in the designated spots. Sign Mission promises a rust-free and long-lasting product.

Sign Mission Handicapped Parking Permit Required Sign

Buy on Amazon

Handicap Reserved Aluminum Parking Sign – Pack of 2

The handicap parking signs in this pack of 2 are white with green lettering and the blue handicap logo. Each sign is 12″L x 8″W and comes with predrilled holes for mounting. The signs are single-sided and made from heavy-duty aluminum that will resist rusting.

Handicap Reserved Aluminum Parking Sign – Pack of 2

Buy on Amazon

Reserved Parking/Van Accessible Handicap Parking Sign

If you have parking spaces that are van accessible, they must be clearly marked. These 12″x18″ highly visible signs will let visitors know where to find the van-accessible spots. You get two reflective handicapped parking signs in this pack.

Reserved Parking/Van Accessible Handicap Parking Sign

Buy on Amazon

Custom Handicapped Parking Sign

Last but certainly not least is small business My Sign Store’s customizable parking signs. You can choose from red, black, blue, or green lettering, and My Sign Store will print your customized message below the “Reserved Parking” letters. This is a great idea if you need a handicapped parking sign in a foreign language! The signs are 18″L x 12″W and have a laminate coating to protect them from fading.

Custom Handicapped Parking Sign

Buy on Amazon

What to Consider When Buying Handicapped Parking Signs

Once you’ve established what you need to be ADA-compliant with your parking, you’ll need to consider a few other things before making a purchase:

Mounting Type – Most signs come with predrilled holes for mounting, but very few come with the screws needed. Make sure you have or are getting the correct hardware needed for mounting. In some cases, heavy-duty zip ties can be used instead of screws or bolts to secure the sign.

Most signs come with predrilled holes for mounting, but very few come with the screws needed. Make sure you have or are getting the correct hardware needed for mounting. In some cases, heavy-duty zip ties can be used instead of screws or bolts to secure the sign. Size – You’ll want a large enough sign that can be viewed from a distance. However, you don’t want to get a sign that’s too large for the post, so always be sure to check the product measurements and weights.

You’ll want a large enough sign that can be viewed from a distance. However, you don’t want to get a sign that’s too large for the post, so always be sure to check the product measurements and weights. Visibility – Besides their size, reflective properties, easy-to-read lettering, and familiar, bright colors make sign visibility easier.

Besides their size, reflective properties, easy-to-read lettering, and familiar, bright colors make sign visibility easier. Bilingual – If your business has a lot of clients who speak languages other than English, you may want to consider a bilingual handicapped parking sign.

If your business has a lot of clients who speak languages other than English, you may want to consider a bilingual handicapped parking sign. Non-permanent Options – Mobile businesses like caterers, party organizers, etc. can make good use of non-permanent signage options like folding signs or cone sleeves.

