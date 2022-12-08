Are you looking to make some extra money in 2023? If so, you might want to consider Twitch streams. In this article, we’re going to teach you everything you need to know about how to make money on Twitch in 2023.

We’ll cover the different ways that you can monetize your channel, as well as some tips to help you make the most of your streaming career. Let’s get started!

What Is Twitch?

Twitch is a live-streaming video platform focused on video gaming, founded in June 2011. The site primarily focuses on gamers streaming themselves playing video games but also features live streams of other activities such as creative content and music.

Twitch also offers paid subscriptions which allow users to donate money to streamers, and in return receive benefits such as emotes, voice chat badges, and other exclusive features.

How Do You Make Money on Twitch?

What you need to understand right away when learning how to make money on Twitch is that you need to appeal to your Twitch audience.

The best way to do this is by streaming content that they are interested in. You can also monetize your channel by using paid subscriptions and donations from viewers.

How to Start Making Money on Twitch

For many Twitch users, the dream when first learning how to make money on Twitch is to one day make a full-time income streaming their favorite games.

While it’s not easy to achieve this goal for most Twitch users, there are a few things you can do to increase your chances of success. Here are a few things you’ll need to start making money on Twitch:

The right equipment. Before you can start streaming, you will need the right equipment, which includes a quality webcam and microphone, as well as a fast reliable internet connection. A Twitch account. You will need to create a Twitch account and start streaming on the platform. It’s quick and easy to do! Followers. One of the most important steps you can take is gaining followers on Twitch. The more Twitch users you have following you, the better chance you have of making money. Set up monetization options. Once you have followers, you can set up subscriptions and donations on your Twitch channel. You can also look into sponsorships, affiliate marketing, and product sales. Stay consistent. One of the biggest keys to success on Twitch is consistency. Try to stream regularly and provide entertaining content for your viewers.

11 Ways to Make Money on Twitch

There are many ways you can monetize your Twitch channel and begin making money streaming. Here are 11 of the most popular ways Twitch streamers earn money:

1. Become a Twitch Affiliate

With the Twitch affiliate program, Twitch affiliates can earn revenue from certain games, game sales, and Twitch Bits.

Streaming regularly, which is at least seven days with at least three concurrent viewers, and increasing your Twitch affiliate status, opens up the Twitch partner program.

2. Start Your Own Twitch Store

You can start selling your own merchandise and products on Twitch. This could include T-shirts, mugs, or posters related to your stream.

3. Donations

If your Twitch account is so new that you cannot set up subscriptions, then you may consider accepting donations from your viewers.

This can be a great way to start earning money on Twitch until you become successful enough to gain subscribers. You can set up donations using a Steamlabs tip page, or using a PayPal donations button.

4. Offer Twitch Subscriptions

Subscriptions are one of the most popular ways to make money on Twitch. Offering subscriptions gives paying subscribers extra perks. You can set up three subscription levels at the price points of $4.99, $9.99, and $24.99 monthly.

5. Twitch Partner Program

With the Twitch Partner Program, you’ll be able to earn a portion of ad revenue generated during your streams. To qualify so you can earn ad revenue, you’ll need to stream regularly, have an established, engaged audience, and be a role model in your Twitch community.

You’ll also need to stream for 25 hours, on 12 different days, with at least 75 viewers on average.

6. Twitch Bits

As a Twitch affiliate, you can earn revenue from Twitch Bits, which is a virtual currency that viewers can use to donate or cheer on streamers.

Each Bit is worth 1 cent and streamers can set a minimum amount of Bits each follower can send.

7. Brand Sponsorships and Partnerships

As your Twitch channel grows in popularity, you can reach out to businesses to discuss partnerships and sponsorships.

Companies are always looking for influencers, so if you have a large enough audience, there are many opportunities available to you.

8. Affiliate Marketing

If your stream is focused on a certain niche or game, you can promote products and services related to that topic and earn a commission from each sale.

9. Stream on Multiple Platforms

If you want to maximize your earning potential, consider streaming on more than just Twitch. You can stream the same content on your YouTube channel, Mixer, Facebook Gaming, and other streaming platforms. You can even upload YouTube videos of your previous Twitch streams.

10. Coaching and Consulting

If you have an established Twitch stream and viewers, you can offer consulting services and coaching. You can charge a fee for these services and help people learn the ins and outs of streaming on Twitch.

11. Upload YouTube Videos of Previous Streams

You can also earn money by uploading clips of your streams to YouTube. You’ll earn a portion of the advertising revenue for every view, so the more views your videos get, the more money you can make.

To qualify for YouTube’s ad revenue, you need at least 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watch hours in the last 12 months. You can also use many of the Twitch monetization methods discussed above on your YouTube channel.

More Tips for Making Money with a Twitch Channel

Many streamers find success by using a combination of these methods. Here are a few more tips to help you make money on Twitch:

Use Twitch for marketing. Use your streams to promote your brand and other ventures. This could include linking to your Patreon page, mentioning upcoming events or products, and engaging with your audience.

Provide value. If you have in-game experience, unique knowledge, or other valuable information to share, offer value to your viewers and followers. This could include game guides, tutorials on streaming, or advice on a specific game.

Be creative. Think of innovative and exciting ways to interact with your viewers that are fun and engaging. This could include giveaways, contests, raffles, and more.

Utilize social media. Cross-promote your Twitch channel on other social media accounts like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to maximize reach and engagement.

Mix and match monetization methods. Experiment and see what works best for your channel. Use a combination of all the methods to maximize your earnings. The more streams of income you have, the more successful you’ll be.

How Much Money Can Twitch Streamers Make?

This is a question many Twitch users have when researching how to make money on Twitch. With so many Twitch streamers out there, it’s hard to say exactly how much money you can make.

It depends on your audience size, the monetization methods you use, and your willingness to put in the time and effort necessary to build an engaged community.

Popular Twitch streamers can easily make thousands of dollars per month, and some even more than that. It all depends on your dedication and willingness to work hard.

How Do You Qualify to Become a Twitch Partner?

To qualify for the Twitch Partner Program, you’ll need to have an established and engaged audience, stream often (25 hours a week on 12 different days) with at least three concurrent viewers, and be a positive role model in your community.

You’ll also need to keep up with all of Twitch’s rules and guidelines. Once you’ve reached these requirements, you can apply for the Partner Program and start monetizing your streams with Twitch ads.

How Many Followers Do You Need on Twitch to Make Money?

The number of followers you need to make money on Twitch depends on the monetization methods you use. Some advertisers require a minimum of 1,000 Twitch followers before they’ll consider partnering with your channel.

On the other hand, monetizing through subscriptions and donations requires fewer followers. As long as you have an engaged and supportive community, you’ll be able to make money on Twitch.

How Do You Get Paid on Twitch?

There are various ways Twitch streamers generate revenue. Depending on how you choose to earn money on Twitch will dictate how you’ll be paid. For example, if you are using subscriptions and donations as your primary source of income, you’ll be paid through Twitch directly.

Ad revenue is usually paid by the advertiser, while some other methods like merchandise sales and affiliate links are paid directly to you. Be sure to read the terms and conditions of any contract before signing up for monetization.