Also known as an impact gun or impact driver, an impact wrench delivers high torque output to tighten and loosen bolts. If your small business is in the automotive, construction, machine tool production, equipment repair, and assembly industry, you will need the best impact wrench to get the job done.

You can choose an air impact wrench, a cordless impact wrench, or an electric impact wrench to do the job. However, depending on the power you need, you will have to be more selective.

What is an Impact Wrench?

An impact wrench tightens or untightens bolts using an impact mechanism made-up of an anvil, an impactor (hammer), and a spring. Using torque and impact it produces a lot of power for mechanical and industrial applications. It is designed to especially tighten and loosen hex-head bolts, nuts, and lag screws.

The Best Impact Wrench to Get the Job Done

The impact wrenches on this list from Amazon are some of the most recognized brands and reviewed tools in the market. If you are in the market for an impact wrench, you will find one that suits your needs.

DeWALT 1/2” 20V MAX XR Impact Wrench

Top Pick: Not surprisingly the top pick on the list comes from DeWALT, which gets five stars from 90% of reviewers. This is a powerhouse of an impact wrench delivering up to 700 ft-lbs. of max torque and 1200 ft-lbs. of max breakaway torque. You also get up to 2,400 impacts and 1,900 rotations per minute with the 20V 4.0 Ah XR lithium-ion battery. DeWALT includes a ?3-year limited warranty.

DeWALT 20V MAX XR Impact Wrench

MILWAUKEE M12 Fuel Stubby 1/2″ Impact Wrench

Runner Up: A whopping 91% of the reviewers on Amazon give the MILWAUKEE M12 Fuel Stubby 1/2″ impact wrench five stars. At only 4.9″ in length, it fits in tight spaces without sacrificing power. It delivers an industry-leading 250 ft.-Lbs. of breakaway torque with 4-mode drive control. This is a cordless unit with a lithium-ion battery.

MILWAUKEE M12 Fuel Stubby 1/2″ Impact Wrench

Makita 1/2” 18V LXT Brushless High-Torque Impact Wrench

Best Value: The Makita high-torque impact wrench delivers the best value with its power, batteries, fast charger, and warranty. The wrench delivers 740 ft. lbs. fastening torque and 1,180 ft. lbs. break-away torque using the Makita brushless motor and its 18V LXT lithium-ion 5.0Ah battery. Makita offers ?a 3-year limited warranty on the tool, battery and charger.

Makita 18V LXT Brushless High-Torque Impact Wrench

PORTER-CABLE 1/2” Electric Impact Wrench

The PORTER-CABLE brand is recognized for its tools for over 100 years, including this 1/2” electric impact wrench. This unit comes with a 7.5 Amp motor that delivers 450 Ft-Lbs. of torque, 2,200 RPM and 2,700 BPM (Blows Per Minute). The company offers a ?3-year limited warranty.

PORTER-CABLE 1/2” Electric Impact Wrench

CRAFTSMAN V20 1/2” Cordless Impact Wrench

CRAFTSMAN has also been around for almost a century (1927). This cordless impact wrench is made from 100% stainless steel delivering a maximum torque rating of 350 ft. lbs. It is powered by a 4.0Ah 20V MAX lithium-ion battery with fast charging.

CRAFTSMAN V20 1/2” Cordless Impact Wrench

Ingersoll Rand 1/2” Drive Air Impact Wrench

If you are looking for a heavy-duty impact wrench, look no further than the Ingersoll Rand 1/2” air impact wrench. You get up to 1,350 foot-pounds of torque with a four-position power regulator to adjust the torque. It has a titanium hammer case and steel wear plate to protect it from the harshest of environments. Ingersoll Rand backs the wrench with a two-year warranty.

Ingersoll Rand 1/2” Drive Air Impact Wrench

Ryobi 18V Cordless 3-Speed 1/2 in. Impact Wrench

This cordless Ryobi impact wrench delivers 300 ft./lbs. of torque and up to 3,200 impacts per minute with 0-2,900 RPM. It is powered by an 18V 4.0Ah lithium-ion battery with a 3-speed control to adjust the power.

Ryobi 18V Cordless 3-Speed 1/2 in. Impact Wrench

WEN 20V Max Brushless Cordless Impact Wrench

Since 1951 WEN has been making power tools. This cordless impact wrench uses a 20V MAX 2.0Ah lithium-ion battery to power the brushless motor delivering up to 3400 impacts and 2300 rotations per minute for up to 2480 inch-pounds of fastening and breakaway torque. WEN provides a 2-year warranty.

WEN 20V Max Brushless Cordless Impact Wrench

DeWALT Impact Wrench with Hog Ring

The second entry from DeWALT is a pneumatic impact wrench with a hog ring delivering 300 ft. lbs. of torque using a twin hammer mechanism. It generates 11,000 RPM and 1,200 BPM. This is a 3/8” square drive with a composite body and shock-resistant housing bumper.

DeWALT Impact Wrench with Hog Ring

Chicago Pneumatic CP734H Air Impact Wrench

Chicago Pneumatic was founded in 1901 and has been producing heavy-duty tools for many industries. The CP734H 1/2” impact wrench delivers maximum torque of 452 ft. lbs. at 8400 RPM. This wrench provides one-handed operation with 4 positive power settings that include full power in reverse. The company offers a 2-year warranty

Chicago Pneumatic CP734H Air Impact Wrench

What to Look for When Buying an Impact Wrench

Impact wrenches are designed to address a wide range of use cases. And this will greatly determine the kind of wrench you buy. Beyond that requirement, here are some other qualities you should look for with your next impact wrench purchase.

Air-Powered: Pneumatic or air Impact wrenches deliver the most power using air compressors. Professionals across many trades rely on this power source.

Electric (corded): A corded impact wrench is also a must for shops as an alternative to air-powered units. As long as you have power, you can always use it.

Cordless: Running on Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH), Nickel Cadmium (NiCad), and Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) batteries, these wrenches can have 18 to 28 volts of power.

Torque: The amount of torque an impact wrench generates will determine what you can do with it. Having more power is better than needing more.

Socket Size: There is a selection of different socket sizes to fit nuts and bolts.

Comfort: Using an impact wrench for an extended time can cause strain. Look for ergonomic grips, materials and design.

Noise: Even though electric wrenches are not as loud compared to pneumatic wrenches, they are still noisy. Try to find a unit that is not as loud and wear protective headphones or earplugs.

Durability: This is a tool that gets a lot of use, especially for those with a professional trade. Invest in a wrench with high-quality materials and construction.

