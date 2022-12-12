About Us   |   Advertise

What’s It Like to Be President of Reebok, HBO Video and Indian Motorcycle?

Published: Dec 12, 2022 by Small Business Radio Show In Small Business News 0
Share on Twitter
Share on Facebook
Share on Flipboard
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Pinterest
Share on BizSugar
Email this Article

How does someone get asked to be CEO of so many iconic brands in a wide range of industries? What was he able to do successfully to run all these companies?

On The Small Business Radio Show this week, Frank O’Connell, served as president of Reebok Brands, president of HBO Video, and CEO of Indian Motorcycle. He is the author of “Jump First, Think Fast: An Unconventional Approach to High Performance”. Frank is known for his unconventional approach for high performance through his strategic thinking, brand building, breakthrough marketing, and new product ideas

becoming ceo of so many iconic brands

First, I talked with Frank about how he got asked to be the president of all these diverse brands and why he agreed. He explains how he stepped in at the top of each of these companies and what it takes to lead a new team. One of the first things Frank does is let go immediately the people that don’t get on board with the new strategic plan. He mentions how he was able to adapt his skill set from industry to industry and how these experiences helped him innovate in each company he worked with.

We then discussed his new book, “Jump First, Think Fast” and the significance of the title. Frank is a firm believer in the need to take risks to build careers and businesses.  He discusses why risk-taking so essential and how to determine which risks to take when.

A theme that runs through Frank’s career involves the lasting relationships you have built. He gives  advice about building long term relationships even when they don’t start off well.

Frank discusses the importance of leadership communication in the workplace.  He notes that sometimes formal communication essential and when more informal, “around-the-water-cooler style” of communication is appropriate.

Franks says that leaders and organizations need a strategic plan that everyone in the organization understands and works toward fulfilling.  He shows the best way to develop a strategic plan and what happens when there is no plan to most companies.

Listen to my interview with Frank on The Small Business Radio Show.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.

Image: amazon

Comment ▼
Small Business Radio Show
Small Business Radio Show As a small business expert, Barry Moltz gets owners growing again by unlocking their long forgotten potential. With decades of entrepreneurial experience in his own business ventures as well as consulting countless other entrepreneurs, Barry has discovered the formula to get stuck business owners unstuck and marching forward. As a small business expert, Barry applies simple, strategic steps to facilitate change.
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2022, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.



Register Now!
No, Thank You