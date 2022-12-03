Leverage TikTok for Marketing and Other Expert Tips for Growing a Business

Today’s small businesses have more options than ever when it comes to marketing a business. Tons of different platforms and tech tools exist – from TikTok to Amazon to voice assistants. So how can you leverage all these in your business? Read the tips below from members of the online small business community.

Master TikTok Hashtag Marketing

Hashtags are useful for increasing the visibility of posts on many social media platforms – including TikTok. But if you’re new to the platform, you may need a guide on exactly how the system works. Ivan Widjaya shares tips in this Noobpreneur post. And BizSugar members commented on the post here.

Improve Your Reach on Instagram

Instagram is another major social media platform that can impact small business marketing. Of course, the quality of your content is important. But it can only make a large impact if you have significant reach on the platform. This post by Neil Patel details how to get your posts seen.

Get More Social Media Engagement with These Clever Methods

With so much competition on social media, you need to be clever to stand out. Try the strategies in this Platter of Gold post by Elechi Emekobum to make a larger impact.

Use Branded Content Tags with Facebook Reels

Reels are still a fairly new feature on Facebook. So Meta continues to add new capabilities. Recently, the company added branded content tags. Learn about the benefits in this Social Media Today post by Andrew Hutchinson.

Get More Views on YouTube

YouTube can be a powerful marketing channel. Or you can even earn income from the advertising network. But you need lots of views to achieve either of these goals. Learn how to increase your visibility on YouTube in this Blogging Wizard post by Nicola Bleu.

Drive Results Using Visual Marketing

Visuals are a huge part of social media marketing. And they can impact other strategies as well. But you need to select the right photos and graphics and use them intentionally. Learn more in this Crowdspring post by Mary Kyamko.

Get Ready for Siri, Alexa, and Other Machine Customers

Voice assistants and similar tech are dramatically impacting customer behavior. So businesses need to be able to use platforms like these to their advantage. Christopher Sladdin shares a few methods for doing so in this MarTech post.

Improve Your SME with Digital Tools

There are tons of digital tools available to today’s small businesses – it can be easy to get distracted by all the unique capabilities. But the ultimate goal of these platforms should be to improve your business in some way. John Rampton goes over some options for doing so in this SmallBizTechnology post.

Make Money on Amazon

Amazon isn’t just a place to find gifts and supplies. The platform includes tons of promotional opportunities, marketplace features, and money making opportunities. Read about how to earn money on Amazon in this post in the Work at Home Woman by Holly Reisem Hanna.

Make the Most of Brand Ambassadors for Your Business

Brand ambassadors can include anyone who loves and spreads the word about your business. But this concept can be especially beneficial on social media. If you want to make the most of brand ambassadors for your business, check out this DIY Marketers post by Ivana Taylor for tips.

