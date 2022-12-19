Online reviews play a critical role in business. From everything like local restaurant choices, to hair salon decisions to online product purchases – it’s likely that the first thing you do is read the businesses online reviews.

According to a recent study, the number of people who check online reviews first is as high as 77%.

If you’re one of those businesses, you can see how your online reputation can make or break your business. So how do you effectively manage your online reputation and turn more reviews into more revenue?

You can start with this new FREE eBook.

The Ultimate Guide to Online Reviews

In this new eBook from Birdeye, you’ll learn how to focus on the sites that are most important to your business, how to best ask for reviews, how to properly manage them and more.

Why Are Online Reviews Important?

Online reviews are important because they’re the first thing someone sees when they search for your business on the Internet – and you only have one chance to make a first impression. What is the first impression one sees when your business appears in search results?

If it’s a positive one, then it appears that you’re on the right track – keep going. If it’s a negative one, then you’ve got some work to do. You can start by:

Responding to those reviews in an appropriate manner.

Begin asking for online reviews in an authentic way, without the reward of incentives to barter for them.

What is Experience Marketing?

Effectively managing online reviews begins with proper management of your customers experience with your business. Was it good, bad or indifferent?

Experience marketing is the immersion of customers with your brand in such a way that their senses are stimulated and they begin attaching positive emotions to your business. This leaves them wanting to come back for more of those good vibes.

And when people feel good, they like to shout it from the rooftops.

Wouldn’t it be great if all of your customers felt so strongly positive about your business that they began telling others? Think about it. Negative experiences create a lot of intense emotions, and it’s those emotions that drive people to leave a bad online review.

Turn that frown upside down and what do you have?

You have customers that have such strongly positive emotions about your business that they take the time to tell others.

