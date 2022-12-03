In Need of a Money Counter Machine? Check These Out

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you are handling cash in your business, a money counter machine can introduce a new level of efficiency in your operation. From saving time to accurate counts and counterfeit detection, the technology in today’s bill-counting machines is fantastic.

By expediting and simplifying the counting of your bills with machines, you can have your employees spend more time on other tasks. But you must first find the best bill-counting machine your budget will allow. And with so many different options available today, it can take a lot of time to find the right one for your business. Here are some of the better money counter machines across different price points to help you make a more informed decision.

Benefits of Using Money Counters: The Easiest Way to Count Cash

Not sure if you really need a money counter? Check out some of the benefits you may not have considered about money counters:

Save Time – Obviously, using a machine to count money is faster than having a person do it. Employees can spend more time on other tasks when they can spend less time counting money.

Keep Hands Clean – Money is dirty and full of germs, so the less we have to touch it, the better! Money counters make counting money almost hands-free.

Get an Accurate Count – Human error is inevitable, but money counters can all but eliminate errors.

Easy to Use – Most bill counters are extremely easy to use, so there's no need to waste time training or reading a lot of instructions.

Detect Counterfeit Bills

Some money counters have the ability to detect counterfeit bills. They use infrared sensors, ultraviolet sensors, or magnetic technology to identify counterfeit bills in different denominations and nationalities.

Not all money counters have counterfeit detection, but having one that does can be a huge advantage. A money counter can identify a counterfeit bill much more quickly and reliably than a person can.

The Best Money Counter Machine Options

There is no shortage of money counters on the market, but how do you determine the best one for your needs? We sorted through the money-counting machines for sale on Amazon and comprised a list of the best ones. These bill counter machines have features like counterfeit detection, easy-to-read displays, programmable currency options, and more. Check out our picks below:

CARNATION Mixed Denomination Bill Counter Machine

Top Pick: The Carnation CR1500 can count mixed bills and sort them out by denomination and/or orientation. And it carries out these functions with a multi-Level Counterfeit Bank Note Detection system counting in speeds of 800/900/1100 notes per min. Additional features include built-in magnetic, infrared, UV, and image processing technology detection as well as serial number recognition.

Carnation provides free two-year technician service on its money counters, including machine parts along with software upgrades through an SD card or USB port.

CARNATION Bill Money Value Counter and Sorter CR1500 Bank Grade Currency Sorting

Buy on Amazon

Ribao Two-Pocket Mixed Denomination Money Counter

Runner Up: Our runner-up money counter is this bank-grade model by Ribao. It features counterfeit detection sensors and a reject pocket for suspicious bills. Because it has 2 pockets, it is said to have a faster counting speed than regular, 1 pocket models.

This money counter also features a fully openable back cover, making it easy to clean and clear out any jams. A dust cover and low-noise design are also great features.

Ribao Two-Pocket Bank Grade Multi Currency Bill Counter & Sorter

Buy on Amazon

DETECK Spark Bank Grade Money Counter

Best Value: The DETECK money counters have an adjustable counting speed of 800 to 1200 notes/min with a high-capacity hopper of 500 notes and a stacker of 300 notes. The multi-currency feature can count currencies in USD, CAD, MXN, EUR, and GBP. After each count, it can save serial numbers so you can save and print them.

The counterfeit detection technology uses various methods to detect counterfeit bills. It also records suspicious banknote serial numbers for USD, EUR, and GBP.

DETECK Spark Money Counter Multi-Currency Counterfeit Detection

Buy on Amazon

Cassida Business Grade Money Counter

Cassida is one of the most recognized brands in bill counters. This model can count up to 1,400 bills per minute while detecting counterfeit bills with UV/IR technology. The Cassida ValuCount feature not only counts the total number of bills but also calculates the total dollar value. And you can see the results on the 2.8″ touch control panel which allows for easy navigating and a full counting report.

Cassida provides a 1-year warranty and free lifetime technical support from its offices. Included are a cleaning brush, microfiber cloth, and power cable.

Cassida USA Business Grade Money Counter with UV/IR Counterfeit Detection

Buy on Amazon

Cashtek Mixed Denominations Money Counter

This compact, low-noise money counter supports multi-currency value counting. It features different counting modes, such as sort, mix, add, and batch modes for different tasks. It also has selectable counting speed modes.

This money counter can accurately count bills correctly, even if they are worn or ripped. It also has various counterfeit detection measures to ensure every bill is real.

Cashtek N30 Money Bill Counter

Buy on Amazon

Ten-Tatent Money Counter

This money counter features rapid counting speed and high-tech counterfeit detection. It can count the quantity and calculate the amount of mixed denominations bills in a one-time count, and easily divides a large number of mixed bills into bundles of $1, $2, $5, $20, $50, and $100.

Ten-Tatent’s money-counting machine also features a user-friendly intuitive control panel, 2-year quality assurance, lifetime software upgrades, and maintenance support.

Ten Tatent SH-108C Bank Grade 2-Pocket Money Counters

Buy on Amazon

Kolibri Money Counter

The Kolibri money counter counts and divides large amounts of mixed bills into bundles of $1, $2, $5, $20, $50, and $100. It does this at a speed of 1,200 bills per minute while detecting and sorting suspect bills in a reject pocket.

The multiple modes and functions include sort, face, orientation, count, add and batch. It provides mixed value counting and sorting for 5 currencies: USD, CAD, MXN, EUR, and GBP.

Kolibri Signature 2-Pocket Money Counter Machine

Buy on Amazon

MUNBYN Money Counter

The MUNBYN bill counter counts and reports the total value of mixed currency bills. Its rubber rollers ensure smooth counting for both old and new bills and it can count mixed USD, EUR, CAD, and MXN currencies. All your information is conveniently shown on the large LED display control panel.

This bill counter uses 11 different counterfeit detection sensors to weed out counterfeit bills and has a counting speed of up to 1500 bills per minute.

MUNBYN Money Counter Multi-Currency, Counterfeit Detection

Buy on Amazon

Royal Sovereign High Speed Money Counting Machine

Royal Sovereign includes a 3-phase counterfeit bill detector in this unit. This includes an infrared sensor for half note, chain note, and dimensional validation, along with ultraviolet security threat detection and magnetic ink verification.

It can go up to 1,400 bills per minute with value-counting results. This type of counting can provide a grand total, bills by denomination, and total value by denomination.

This bill counter is 10.16 x 12.24 x 7.01 inches, weighs 14.32 pounds, and comes with a 1-year limited manufacturer’s warranty.

Royal Sovereign High Speed Money Counter with Counterfeit Bill Detector & Value Counting

Buy on Amazon

WETOLS Money Counter

This bill counter from Wetols is a great and affordable unit for small businesses. It starts out with five counterfeiting detection features using Ultraviolet (UV), Infrared (IR), Magnetic (MG), Metal Thread (MT), and Dimensional (DD).

It can count 900 bills per minute and display the results on three different screens. This includes dual LED on the front and side and an external display you can show to your clients. The different modes allow you to Count, Add, Batch, Restart, and Auto mode.

This bill counter is 15 x 12.5 x 10.5 inches and weighs 10.38 pounds.

WETOLS Money Counter with Counterfeit Bill Detection 1,000 Bills per Minute

Buy on Amazon

How to Choose the Best Money Counter: Features to Look Out For

The features of money counters continue to improve as new imaging technologies are introduced. All these features add up to provide a more accurate counting and detection device. Here are some of the features you should look out for if you are in the market for a money counter.

Counting Speed: A money counter can count 800 to 1500 bills per minute. The more currency you handle, the faster you want the machine to count.

Counting Mode: Bill counters have three main modes to tally the number of notes they count. They add batch and value.

Counting Type: Functionalities like mix, count, and sorting will give you multiple counting options when you have different denominations and many notes.

Capacity: Bill counters with big hoppers can handle more currencies in one count. Choose according to your business needs/size.

Detects Counterfeit Bills: Start with Ultraviolet (UV), Infrared (IR), Magnetic (MG), Metal Thread (MT), Dimensional (DD), and specialized watermarks detection capabilities. Higher-end machines will also have thickness detection, security line detection, variable ink detection, spectrum detection, fluorescence detection, and serial number recognition.

Displays: Look for quality LED displays and an external display on your money counter.

Currency Support: A money counter with multiple currency support is key if your business handles foreign currency.

Durability and Construction: Money counters have a lot of moving parts. Look for durable materials and construction, as well as a solid warranty from the company.

Self-Testing: To ensure you’re getting a reliable money counter, look for a self-testing feature.

