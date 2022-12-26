These Multitools Come in Handy When You Least Expect It

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

A good multitool comes in handy when you least expect it. Whether you are at home, in the office, outdoors, or having fun they can get you out of a bind by quickly solving a problem. The key is finding one with the right set of tools, which is easier said than done. However, there are some general tools that should always be there.

From knives to pliers, screwdrivers and more, this multitool list includes some of the best brands in the market available on Amazon.

Multitools Come in Handy When You Least Expect It

The combination of useful tools on a single multitool can be almost limitless. And when you consider the special interest and activity people take part in, they have to be. After all, you want them to come in handy when you least expect it and do the job. The multitools on this list deliver many options from some of the best makers.

LEATHERMAN, Wave Plus Multitool

Top Pick: The top multitool on this list comes from Leatherman, the premier maker of these types of tools. Getting five stars from 89% of buyers on Amazon, the Wave Plush has 18 tools. This includes pliers, replaceable wire cutters, wire stripper, knives, saw, spring-action scissors, ruler, can & bottle openers, files and screwdrivers.

Another plus of a Leatherman multitool is its warranty, which is for 25 years.

LEATHERMAN, Wave Plus Multitool

Gerber Gear Truss Needle Nose Pliers Multitool

Runner Up: Established in 1939, Gerber Gear makes high-quality multitools with a wide range of configurations. The Gear Truss has 17 tools including, needle nose pliers, Regular pliers, a Wire cutter, a Fine edge knife, a serrated blade, scissors, a saw, Cross Driver, and more. It is made from stainless steel with a stealth black oxide finish.

Gerber offers a limited lifetime warranty in North America and a 25-year limited warranty outside of North America.

Gerber Gear Truss Needle Nose Pliers Multitool

SOG PowerAccess Deluxe Multi-Tool

Best Value: With 21 tools this SOG PowerAccess model is made with stainless 5CR15MOV steel with a black coat. The tools include two knife blades, a can and bottle opener, a wood saw, two flat screwdrivers, a jewelry driver, and a 1/4″ driver with a hex-bit kit.

Like the other top brands, SOG offers great support for its products, including a limited lifetime warranty.

SOG PowerAccess Deluxe Multi-Tool

Victorinox Swiss Army Swisstool

The maker of the Swiss Army Knives also has a multitool with the same quality. The stainless steel Swisstool has 37 functions with added accessories along with pliers, screwdrivers, a wire cutter, a large knife blade, scissors, a wire crimper, and others.

Made in Switzerland, Victorinox provides a lifetime guarantee against defects in material and workmanship.

Victorinox Swiss Army Swisstool

GERBER Dime Multi-Tool

The Gerber Dime Multi-Tool has the same build quality as its larger counterparts, but it is small enough to fit in your pocket. You get stainless steel construction and tools with Needle Nose Spring-Loaded Pliers, Wire Cutter, Fine Edge Blade, Retail Package Opener, Scissors, Medium Flat Driver, Crosshead Driver, Bottle Opener, Tweezers, and File.

GERBER Dime Multi-Tool

DEWALT DWHT71843 MT16 Multi Tool

DeWALT is known for its power tools, but it also makes quality hand tools, including the MT16. Made with stainless steel you get 16 tools that will come in handy all the time. This includes spring-loaded pliers, spring-loaded needle nose pliers, spring-loaded wire cutter, knife blade, serrated knife blade scissors, screwdriver, and more.

DEWALT DWHT71843 MT16 Multi Tool

Caterpillar Multi Function Tool 9-in-1

The one thing you can say about the Caterpillar multitool is that it is big. This 9-in-1 version includes a 4-inch blade and a full-size plier along with a wire cutter and crimper, Phillips and slotted screwdrivers, a saw blade and a single cut file. If you are looking for a large multitool, this is it.

Caterpillar Multi Function Tool 9-in-1

STANLEY Multitool, 12-in-1, Stainless Steel

Another entry from a tool maker comes from Stanley with a stainless steel 12-in-1 multitool that includes 2 pliers, a wire cutter, a saw, 4 screwdrivers, 2 knives, a bottle opener, and a file.

STANLEY Multitool, 12-in-1, Stainless Steel

LEATHERMAN, FREE P4 Multitool with Magnetic Locking

The second offering from Leatherman is the stainless steel FREE P4 multitool with magnetic locking and outside-accessible tools. These 21 tools in this model include replaceable wire cutters, spring-action scissors, 2 knives for ambidextrous use, a saw, a wire stripper, and much more. And of course, it comes with a 25-year warranty from Leatherman.

LEATHERMAN, FREE P4 Multitool with Magnetic Locking

Gerber Gear Center-Drive Multitool with Bit Set

Gerber is on the list for a third time with the Center-Drive multitool. This tool has a center-axis driver that opens to align like a real screwdriver. The stainless-steel construction includes 16 tools including a plier, knife, saw, and more along with a 12-piece standard bit set.

Made in the USA, this multitool comes with Gerber’s warranty.

Gerber Gear Center-Drive Multitool with Bit Set

What to Look for When Buying a Multitool

It is important to remember the tools on a multitool are not designed to replace a standard single-use tool. From pliers to screwdrivers the features on a multitool will do the job, but they have their limitations when compared to high-quality single-use tools. With that in mind, here are some of the things you should look for with your next multitool purchase.

Knife-based: This type of multi-tool will feature multiple knives as the main tools, with other options as the secondary tool.

Pliers-based: In this type of tool a strong plier is the featured tool along with knives and other tools.

Design: Whether you are going to put it in your pocket, belt, backpack or toolbox, look for a design that accommodates how you will carry it.

Material: If you want a tool that lasts, choose the best material such as high-quality steel.

Finish: From brushed gunmetal to polished and black stainless steel, brushed nickel, and satin there are many options.

Size: How and where you carry your multitool will generally determine the size. And remember to look for quality even for small versions.

Functions: Do you need 20 tools or will five be enough? Again, look for a tool that best addresses your needs.

Warranty: The more recognized brands will offer great warranties, which makes them a worthwhile investment for their higher price.

