National Day Calendar for Business 2023

Published: Dec 28, 2022
Holidays and celebrations can be perfect opportunities for businesses to offer promotions or highlight their offerings. Even if you want to celebrate every day, there are enough national days to accomplish that goal. The following national day calendar can help you plan your marketing materials and bring some fun to your business throughout all of 2023.

What National Day is it Today?

National days provide a great way to promote your business throughout the entire year. There are national days and celebrations on nearly every date on the calendar. Look at our national day calendar below to find the specific holidays that are most relevant today.

Use Our National Days Calendar to Promote Your Business in 2023

There are numerous ways to use national days to promote a business. You may build a wholesale or promotion around a holiday or just create a simple social media post or marketing email. For example, a Mexican restaurant may offer half-off drinks on National Tequila day. And a local convenience store may post on social media to remind customers of their extensive inventory.

In order to make the most of these holidays, you need to plan ahead. Use the national day calendar below to find the holidays that are most relevant to your business. There may be just one or two throughout the year, or you may find several to post about each month. Then create your own business advertising guide or marketing plan that integrates these dates into your other promotions and campaigns.

national day calendar

National Day Calendar 2023

This national day calendar includes a full list of dates, months, and weeks throughout the year that may be relevant to small businesses. Read on for a complete list of occasions that your company and customers may want to celebrate throughout the year.

Monthly Holidays in January

National Hobby Month
National Mentoring Month
National Soup Month
National Oatmeal Month
National Hot Tea Month
National CBD Month
National Bath Safety Month

National Weeks in January

DateHoliday
January 1 - 7New Year's Resolutions Week
January 8 - 14National Home Office Safety and Security Week
January 8-14National Pizza Week
January 29 - February 4Meat Week

National Days in January

DateHoliday
1/1/2022New Year's Day
1/1/2022National Hangover Day
1/1/2022National Bloody Mary Day
1/2/2022World Introvert Day
1/2/2022Personal Trainer Awareness Day
1/2/2022Buffet Day
1/2/2022National Science Fiction Day
1/3/2022National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day
1/4/2022National Trivia Day
1/4/2022National Spaghetti Day
1/5/2022National Bird Day
1/5/2022National Whipped Cream Day
1/5/2022National Keto Day
1/6/2022Three Kings Day
1/6/2022National Technology Day
1/7/2022National Play Outside Day
1/8/2022National Bubble Bath Day
1/8/2022National Winter Skin Relief Day
1/8/2022National Career Coach Day
1/9/2022National Clean Off Your Desk Day
1/9/2022National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
1/10/2022National Shop for Travel Day
1/10/2022National Cut Your Energy Costs Day
1/11/2022National Milk Day
1/12/2022National Pharmacist Day
1/13/2022National Sticker Day
1/14/2022National Dress Up Your Pet Day
1/15/2022National Bagel Day
1/15/2022National Hat Day
1/16/2022Martin Luther King Jr. Day (observed)
1/16/2022International Hot and Spicy Food Day
1/17/2022International Mentoring Day
1/18/2022National Thesaurus Day
1/19/2022Get to Know Your Customers Day
1/19/2022National Popcorn Day
1/20/2022National Cheese Lovers Day
1/20/2022National Disc Jockey Day
1/21/2022National Use Your Gift Card Day
1/22/2022National Polka Dot Day
1/23/2022National Pie Day
1/23/2022National Handwriting Day
1/24/2022National Peanut Butter Day
1/24/2022International Day of Education
1/25/2022Library Shelfie Day
1/25/2022National Irish Coffee Day
1/25/2022National Opposite Day
1/26/2022National Spouses Day
1/26/2022National Green Juice Day
1/27/2022Holocaust Remembrance Day
1/27/2022National Chocolate Cake Day
1/28/2022Global Community Engagement Day
1/28/2022Data Privacy Day
1/28/2022National Fun at Work Day
1/29/2022National Puzzle Day
1/30/2022National Bubble Wrap Day
1/30/2022National Croissant Day
1/31/2022National Plan for Vacation Day
1/31/2022National Hot Chocolate Day
1/31/2022Inspire Your Heart with Art Day

Monthly Holidays in February

Black History Month
American Heart Month
National Cancer Prevention Month
Children's Dental Health Month
Responsible Pet Owner Month
National Hot Breakfast Month
National Snack Food Month
Free and Open Source Software Month

National Weeks in February

DateHoliday
February 1 - 7National Patient Recognition Week
February 6 - 10National Pride in Foodservice Week
February 6 - 12National Freelance Writer Appreciation Week
February 6 - 12International Networking Week
February 12 - 18National Secondhand Wardrobe Week
February 14 - 21Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Education Week

National Days in February

DateHoliday
2/1/2022National Dark Chocolate Day
2/2/2022Groundhog Day
2/2/2022National Girls and Women in Sports Day
2/2/2022Optimist Day
2/2/2022National Tater Tot Day
2/3/2022Bubble Gum Day
2/3/2022National Wear Red Day
2/4/2022Ice Cream for Breakfast Day
2/4/2022National Hemp Day
2/5/2022World Nutella Day
2/6/2022National Frozen Yogurt Day
2/7/2022National Fettuccini Alfredo Day
2/7/2022National Send a Card to a Friend Day
2/8/2022Safer Internet Day
2/9/2022National Pizza Day
2/9/2022National Toothache Day
2/10/2022National Home Warranty Day
2/11/2022Global Movie Day
2/11/2022National Inventor's Day
2/12/2022National Pork Rind Day
2/12/2022Super Bowl Sunday
2/13/2022Galentine's Day
2/13/2022National Football Hangover Day
2/13/2022National Clean Out Your Computer Day
2/14/2022Valentine's Day
2/15/2022Single's Awareness Day
2/15/2022National Gumdrop Day
2/16/2022National Almond Day
2/17/2022National Caregivers Day
2/17/2022National Random Acts of Kindness Day
2/18/2022National Drink Wine Day
2/18/2022National Battery Day
2/19/2022National Lash Day
2/20/2022National Leadership Day
2/20/2022National Comfy Day
2/20/2022National Muffin Day
2/20/2022National Love Your Pet Day
2/20/2022President's Day
2/21/2022Paczki Day
2/21/2022Fat Tuesday
2/21/2022National Pancake Day
2/21/2022National Grain Free Day
2/22/2022National Supermarket Employee Day
2/22/2022National Margarita Day
2/22/2022Ash Wednesday
2/23/2022National Dog Biscuit Day
2/23/2022National Toast Day
2/23/2022National Chili Day
2/23/2022National Tile Day
2/24/2022National Tortilla Chip Day
2/24/2022National Skip the Straw Day
2/25/2022National Clam Chowder Day
2/26/2022National Pistachio Day
2/27/2022National Strawberry Day
2/27/2022National Retro Day
2/28/2022National Tooth Fairy Day
2/28/2022World Spay Day
2/28/2022National Floral Design Day

Monthly Holidays in March

Women's History Month
National Athletic Training Month
Irish American Heritage Month
National Craft Month
National Nutrition Month
National Credit Education Month
Asset Management Awareness Month
National Brain Injury Awareness Month
Endometriosis Awareness Month
Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month
National Sauce Month

National Weeks in March

DateHoliday
February 27 - March 5Telecommuter Appreciation Week
March 1 - 7National Invest in Veterans Week
March 4 - 7International Women's Week
March 5 - 11Read an eBook Week
March 5 - 11Dental Assistant Recognition Week
March 12 - 18National Glaucoma Week
March 13 - 19Fix a Leak Week
March 21 - 27National Agriculture Week
March 25 - 31National Physicians Week
March 26 - April 1National Cleaning Week

National Days in March

DateHoliday
3/1/2022World Music Therapy Day
3/1/2022National Peanut Butter Lover's Day
3/2/2022Read Across America Day
3/3/2022National Employee Benefits Day
3/3/2022National Employee Appreciation Day
3/3/2022National Day of Unplugging
3/3/2022National Mulled Wine Day
3/4/2022National Sons Day
3/4/2022National Play Outside Day
3/5/2022National Absinthe Day
3/6/2022National Frozen Food Day
3/6/2022National Dress Day
3/6/2022National Dentist's Day
3/7/2022National Cereal Day
3/7/2022National Flapjack Day
3/8/2022International Women's Day
3/8/2022National Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day
3/8/2022National Proofreading Day
3/9/2022National Meatball Day
3/9/2022National Barbie Day
3/10/2022National Pack Your Lunch Day
3/11/2022World Plumbing Day
3/12/2022National Working Moms Day
3/12/2022Daylight Savings Time
3/12/2022Plant a Flower Day
3/13/2022National Jewel Day
3/14/2022Pi Day
3/14/2022National Children's Craft Day
3/14/2022National Potato Chip Day
3/14/2022Internation Day of Mathematics
3/15/2022National Equal Pay Day
3/16/2022National Curl Crush Day
3/16/2022Absolutely Incredible Kids Day
3/17/2022St. Patrick's Day
3/17/2022National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day
3/18/2022Global Recycling Day
3/18/2022National Quilting Day
3/18/2022National Corn Dog Day
3/18/2022National Biodiesel Day
3/18/2022National Sloppy Joe Day
3/19/2022International Clients Day
3/19/2022National Backyard Day
3/19/2022National Certified Nurses Day
3/19/2022National Poultry Day
3/19/2022International Read to Me Day
3/20/2022First Day of Spring
3/20/2022World Oral Health Day
3/20/2022National Ravioli Day
3/20/2022World Storytelling Day
3/21/2022National Single Parent Day
3/21/2022National Fragrance Day
3/21/2022World Poetry Day
3/21/2022International Colour Day
3/22/2022National Goof Off Day
3/23/2022National Puppy Day
3/23/2022National Chip and Dip Day
3/23/2022National Tamale Day
3/24/2022National Cocktail Day
3/24/2022National Cheesesteak Day
3/25/2022Tolkien Reading Day
3/26/2022National Spinach Day
3/26/2022Epilepsy Awareness Day
3/27/2022International Whisk(e)y Day
3/28/2022World Piano Day
3/29/2022National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day
3/30/2022National Doctors Day
3/30/2022National Virtual Vacation Day
3/31/2022International Transgender Day of Visibility
3/31/2022World Backup Day
3/31/2022National Tater Day

Monthly Holidays in April

 

National Brunch Month
National Financial Literacy Month
National Inventor's Month
National Garden Month
National Decorating Month
Stress Awareness Month
National Landscape Architecture Month
National Poetry Month
National Soft Pretzel Month
National Internship Awareness Month
International Guitar Month
National Autism Awareness Month

National Weeks in April

DateHoliday
April 1 - 7International Pooper Scooper Week
April 16 - 22National Coin Week
April 17 - 21National Work Zone Awareness Week
April 23 - 29National Administrative Professionals Week
April 23 - 29Every Kid Healthy Week

National Days in April

DateHoliday
4/1/2022April Fools Day
4/1/2022National Handmade Day
4/1/2022National Play Outside Day
4/2/2022World Autism Awareness Day
4/2/2022National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day
4/3/2022World Party Day
4/3/2022National Tweed Day
4/4/2022National Vitamin C Day
4/5/2022National Deep Dish Pizza Day
4/5/2022National Walking Day
4/6/2022National Burrito Day
4/6/2022National Caramel Popcorn Day
4/7/2022Good Friday
4/7/2022National Beer Day
4/8/2022National Empanada Day
4/8/2022National Zoo Day
4/9/2022Easter
4/9/2022National Cherish an Antique Day
4/10/2022National Siblings Day
4/10/2022National Encourage a Young Writers Day
4/11/2022National Pet Day
4/12/2022National Only Child Day
4/12/2022National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day
4/13/2022National Make Lunch Count Day
4/13/2022National Scrabble Day
4/14/2022National Gardening Day
4/15/2022Tax Day
4/15/2022National Record Store Day
4/15/2022National Laundry Day
4/16/2022National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day
4/16/2022National Eggs Benedict Day
4/17/2022National Haiku Poetry Day
4/17/2022National Crawfish Day
4/18/2022National Linemen Appreciation Day
4/18/2022National Animal Crackers Day
4/19/2022National Garlic Day
4/19/2022National Banana Day
4/20/2022Get to Know Your Customers Day
4/20/2022Volunteer Appreciation Day
4/21/2022National Kindergarted Day
4/22/2022Earth Day
4/22/2022Celebrate Trails Day
4/23/2022National Picnic Day
4/24/2022National Pigs in a Blanket Day
4/25/2022National Hug a Plumber Day
4/26/2022Denim Day
4/26/2022Stop Food Waste Day
4/26/2022National Kids and Pets Day
4/26/2022National Pretzel Day
4/26/2022National Administrative Professionals Day
4/27/2022National Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day
4/28/2022Arbor Day
4/28/2022National Superhero Day
4/29/2022Independent Bookstore Day
4/29/2022National Pool Opening Day
4/29/2022World Veterinary Day
4/30/2022National Bubble Tea Day
4/30/2022National Pet Parents Day
4/30/2022National Hairstylist Appreciation Day

Monthly Holidays in May

 

Global Employee Health and Fitness Month
Skin Cancer Awareness Month
National Dental Care Month
National Foster Care Month
Celiac Disease Awareness Month
National Moving Month
National Military Appreciation Month
National Mental Health Awareness Month
National Hamburger Month
National Egg Month
National Photography Month
National Barbecue Month
Older Americans Month
Date Your Mate Month
National Water Safety Month
National Strawberry Month
National Salsa Month
Jewish American Heritage Month

National Weeks in May

DateHoliday
May 1 - 5Teacher Appreciation Week
May 6 - 12Nurse's Week
May 7 - 13National Pet Week
May 7 - 13National Small Business Week
May 14 - 20National Police Week
May 15 - 21National Bike to Work Week
May 15 - 21American Craft Beer Week

National Days in May

DateHoliday
5/1/2022May Day
5/1/2022International Workers Day
5/1/2022Law Day
5/2/2022National Teacher Appreciation Day
5/2/2022National Life Insurance Day
5/3/2022National Skilled Trades Day
5/3/2022National Textiles Day
5/4/2022National Self-Employed Day
5/4/2022World Password Day
5/4/2022Star Wars Day
5/4/2022National Orange Juice Day
5/4/2022National Bird Day
5/5/2022Cinco de Mayo
5/6/2022National Play Outside Day
5/6/2022National Fitness Day
5/6/2022Kentucky Derby Day
5/6/2022Free Comic Book Day
5/6/2022National Beverage Day
5/6/2022National Nurses Day
5/6/2022National Scrapbooking Day
5/6/2022International No Diet Day
5/7/2022National Lemonade Day
5/7/2022International Infertility Survival Day
5/7/2022National Packaging Design Day
5/8/2022National Have a Coke Day
5/8/2022National Women's Checkup Day
5/9/2022National Moscato Day
5/10/2022National Receptionist Day
5/10/2022National Clean Up Your Room Day
5/11/2022National Eat What You Want Day
5/12/2022International Nurses Day
5/12/2022National Limerick Day
5/13/2022National Dog Mom's Day
5/13/2022National Babysitter's Day
5/13/2022National Miniature Golf Day
5/13/2022National Train Day
5/13/2022National Apple Pie Day
5/14/2022Mother's Day
5/15/2022International Day of Families
5/16/2022National Mimosa Day
5/16/2022National Barbecue Day
5/16/2022National Piercing Day
5/16/2022National Check Your Wipers Day
5/17/2022National Pack Rat Day
5/18/2022International Museum Day
5/19/2022National Bike to Work Day
5/19/2022National Pizza Party Day
5/20/2022National Rescue Dog Day
5/20/2022National Streaming Day
5/20/2022National Be a Millionaire Day
5/21/2022National Waitstaff Day
5/21/2022National Memo Day
5/22/2022National Craft Distillery Day
5/22/2022World Paloma Day
5/22/2022National Buy a Musical Instrument Day
5/23/2022National Taffy Day
5/24/2022Brother's Day
5/24/2022National Scavenger Hunt Day
5/25/2022Geek Pride Day
5/25/2022International Plastic Free Day
5/25/2022National Wine Day
5/26/2022National Road Trip Day
5/26/2022National Cooler Day
5/26/2022National Don't Fry Day
5/27/2022National Grape Popsicle Day
5/28/2022National Hamburger Day
5/28/2022National Brisket Day
5/29/2022Memorial Day
5/29/2022National 529 Day
5/30/2022National Creativity Day
5/31/2022National Smile Day
5/31/2022National Senior Health and Fitness Day

Monthly Holidays in June

 

Pride Month
National Homeownership Month
National Dairy Month
National Candy Month
National Camping Month
National Safety Month
National DJ Month
National Soul Food Month
National Great Outdoors Month
Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Month

National Weeks in June

DateHoliday
June 3 - 11National Fishing and Boating Week
June 4 - 10National Garden Week
June 4 - 10National Bed Bugs Awareness Week
June 12 - 18Men's Health Week
June 14 - 20National Nursing Assistant's Week
June 17 - 23National Waste and Recycling Workers Week

National Days in June

DateHoliday
6/1/2022Global Parents Day
6/1/2022World Milk Day
6/2/2022National Leave the Office Early Day
6/2/2022National Donut Day
6/2/2022National Rotisserie Chicken Day
6/3/2022National Play Outside Day
6/3/2022World Bicycle Day
6/3/2022National Egg Day
6/3/2022National Trails Day
6/4/2022National Cheese Day
6/4/2022National Clean Beauty Day
6/5/2022World Environment Day
6/6/2022D-Day
6/6/2022National Drive-In Movie Day
6/7/2022National Chocolate Ice Cream Day
6/7/2022National Running Day
6/7/2022World Food Safety Day
6/8/2022National Best Friends Day
6/8/2022World Oceans Day
6/9/2022National Movie Night
6/10/2022National Rosé Day
6/10/2022National Iced Tea Day
6/11/2022Children's Day
6/11/2022National Corn on the Cob Day
6/11/2022National Outlet Shopping Day
6/12/2022National Loving Day
6/12/2022National Red Rose Day
6/13/2022International Axe Throwing Day
6/13/2022National Call Your Doctor Day
6/13/2022National Sewing Machine Day
6/14/2022National Bourbon Day
6/14/2022National Blood Donor Day
6/14/2022Flag Day
6/15/2022Nature Photography Day
6/15/2022National Smile Power Day
6/16/2022National Flip Flop Day
6/16/2022National Fudge Day
6/17/2022National Eat Your Vegetables Day
6/17/2022Global Garbage Man Day
6/18/2022International Sushi Day
6/18/2022World Wanna Get Away Day
6/18/2022National Splurge Day
6/18/2022National Go Fishing Day
6/18/2022Father's Day
6/19/2022Juneteenth
6/19/2022National Watch Day
6/19/2022World Martini Day
6/20/2022World Productivity Day
6/20/2022National Vanilla Milkshake Day
6/20/2022National Ice Cream Soda Day
6/21/2022National Smoothie Day
6/21/2022International Yoga Day
6/21/2022National Selfie Day
6/21/2022First Day of Summer
6/22/2022National HVAC Tech Day
6/23/2022National Take Your Dog to Work Day
6/23/2022National Hydration Day
6/24/2022Take Back the Lunchbreak Day
6/25/2022National Strawberry Parfait Day
6/26/2022National Beautician's Day
6/27/2022Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Day
6/28/2022National Logistics Day
6/28/2022National Insurance Awareness Day
6/29/2022National Handshake Day
6/29/2022National Camera Day
6/30/2022Social Media Day
6/30/2022National OOTD Day

Monthly Holidays in July

 

National Independent Retailer Month
National Ice Cream Month
National Hot Dog Month
National Grilling Month
World Watercolor Month
National Anti-Boredom Month
National Culinary Arts Month
National Hemp Month

National Weeks in July

DateHoliday
July 16 - 22Everybody Deserves a Massage Week

National Days in July

DateHoliday
7/1/2022National Play Outside Day
7/1/2022National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day
7/1/2022National Postal Worker Day
7/2/2022National Anisette Day
7/3/2022National Eat Your Beans Day
7/4/2022Independence Day
7/4/2022National Caesar Salad Day
7/5/2022National Workaholics Day
7/5/2022National Bikini Day
7/6/2022National Fried Chicken Day
7/7/2022National Dive Bar Day
7/7/2022National Macaroni Day
7/8/2022National Freezer Pop Day
7/9/2022National Sugar Cookie Day
7/10/2022National Kitten Day
7/10/2022National Pina Colada Day
7/11/2022All American Pet Photo Day
7/11/2022National Mojito Day
7/12/2022National Simplicity Day
7/13/2022National Beans 'n' Franks Day
7/14/2022Collector Car Appreciation Day
7/14/2022National French Fry Day
7/14/2022National Mac and Cheese Day
7/15/2022National I Love Horses Day
7/16/2022National Ice Cream Day
7/16/2022National Personal Chef Day
7/17/2022National Tattoo Day
7/17/2022National Lottery Day
7/18/2022National Caviar Day
7/19/2022National Hot Dog Day
7/19/2022National Daquiri Day
7/20/2022Get to Know Your Customers Day
7/20/2022National Fortune Cookie Day
7/21/2022National Junk Food Day
7/22/2022National Hammock Day
7/23/2022National Parents' Day
7/23/2022National Gorgeous Grandma Day
7/23/2022National Vanilla Ice Cream Day
7/24/2022National Drive-Thru Day
7/24/2022International Self Care Day
7/24/2022National Tequila Day
7/24/2022National Cousins' Day
7/25/2022National Wine and Cheese Day
7/25/2022National Hot Fudge Sundae Day
7/26/2022National Aunt and Uncle's Day
7/27/2022National Scotch Day
7/27/2022National Chili Dog Day
7/27/2022National Intern Day
7/28/2022National Talk in an Elevator Day
7/28/2022National Milk Chocolate Day
7/28/2022National Waterpark Day
7/29/2022National Chicken Wing Day
7/29/2022National Lasagna Day
7/29/2022National Lipstick Day
7/30/2022National Father-in-Law Day
7/30/2022National Cheesecake Day
7/31/2022National Mutt Day
7/31/2022National Avocado Day

Monthly Holidays in August

 

National Dog Month
National Wellness Month
Black Business Month
National Back to School Month
National Sandwich Month
National Golf Month
Family Fun Month
National Eye Exam Month

National Weeks in August

DateHoliday
August 1 - 7World Breastfeeding Week
August 6 - 12National Farmers Market Week
August 7 - 13Simplify Your Life Week
August 14 - 20National Bargain Hunting Week
August 20 - 26National Management Training Week

National Days in August

DateHoliday
8/1/2022National Girlfriends Day
8/2/2022National Coloring Book Day
8/2/2022National Ice Cream Sandwich Day
8/3/2022National Watermelon Day
8/3/2022National IPA Day
8/4/2022International Beer Day
8/4/2022National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
8/5/2022National Play Outside Day
8/5/2022National Disc Golf Day
8/5/2022National Work Like a Dog Day
8/5/2022National Mustard Day
8/5/2022National Underwear Day
8/6/2022National Sisters Day
8/6/2022National Friendship Day
8/6/2022American Family Day
8/6/2022National Fresh Breath Day
8/7/2022National Lighthouse Day
8/8/2022International Cat Day
8/8/2022National CBD Day
8/8/2022National Frozen Custard Day
8/9/2022International Coworking Day
8/9/2022National Book Lovers Day
8/10/2022National Lazy Day
8/10/2022National S'mores Day
8/10/2022National Shapewear Day
8/11/2022National Sons and Daughters Day
8/12/2022International Youth Day
8/12/2022National Bowling Day
8/12/2022National Vinyl Record Day
8/13/2022National Left Handers Day
8/13/2022National Prosecco Day
8/13/2022National Filet Mignon Day
8/14/2022National V-J Day
8/14/2022National Creamsicle Day
8/15/2022National Relaxation Day
8/15/2022National Leathercraft Day
8/16/2022National Rum Day
8/16/2022National Roller Coaster Day
8/17/2022Black Cat Appreciation Day
8/17/2022National Nonprofit Day
8/17/2022National Thrift Store Day
8/18/2022National Fajita Day
8/18/2022National Pinot Noir Day
8/18/2022National Mail Order Catalog Day
8/19/2022World Photography Day
8/19/2022National Potato Day
8/20/2022International Day of Medical Transporters
8/21/2022National Senior Citizens Day
8/21/2022Brazilian Blowout Day
8/22/2022National Tooth Fairy Day
8/22/2022World Plant Milk Day
8/23/2022National Cuban Sandwich Day
8/24/2022National Waffle Day
8/25/2022National Secondhand Wardrobe Day
8/25/2022National Whiskey Sour Day
8/26/2022National Dog Day
8/26/2022National Women's Equality Day
8/27/2022National Just Because Day
8/28/2022National Red Wine Day
8/28/2022International Read Comics in Public Day
8/29/2022National Chop Suey Day
8/30/2022National Beach Day
8/30/2022National Grief Awareness Day
8/31/2022National Eat Outside Day
8/31/2022National Matchmaker Day

Monthly Holidays in September

 

National Suicide Prevention Month
Self Care Awareness Month
National Sewing Month
National Mortgage Professional Month
National Piano Month
Baby Safety Month
Self Improvement Month
National Potato Month
National Chicken Month
National Rice Month
National Preparedness Month
Sourdough September

National Weeks in September

DateHoliday
September 3 - 9National Waffle Week
September 5 - 10National Payroll Week
September 10 - 16National Suicide Prevention Week
September 10 - 16National Assisted Living Week
September 10 - 16National Truck Driver Appreciation Week
September 10 - 16National Compassionate Leadership Week
September 10 - 16National Beauty and Barber Week
September 17 - 23National Singles Week
September 18 - 24National Indoor Plant Week
September 18 - 24National Surgical Technologists Week
September 18 - 24National Keep Kids Creative Week

National Days in September

DateHoliday
9/1/2022National Hotel Employee Day
9/1/2022National Food Bank Day
9/2/2022National Play Outside Day
9/2/2022National Tailgating Day
9/2/2022World Coconut Day
9/3/2022National Cinema Day
9/3/2022U.S. Bowling League Day
9/4/2022National Wildlife Day
9/5/2022Labor Day
9/5/2022National Cheese Pizza Day
9/6/2022National Read a Book Day
9/7/2022National Beer Lovers Day
9/8/2022Star Trek Day
9/9/2022National Teddy Bear Day
9/10/2022National Grandparents Day
9/10/2022National Swap Ideas Day
9/11/2022Patriot Day
9/11/2022National Make Your Bed Day
9/11/2022National Boss/Employee Exchange Day
9/12/2022National Video Games Day
9/12/2022National Chocolate Milkshake Day
9/13/2022Day of the Programmer
9/13/2022National Kids Take Over the Kitchen Day
9/13/2022National Celiac Disease Awareness Day
9/14/2022National Live Creative Day
9/14/2022National Parents Day Off
9/15/2022National Online Learning Day
9/15/2022National Double Cheeseburger Day
9/15/2022National Neonatal Nurse Day
9/16/2022National Working Parents Day
9/16/2022National Stepfamily Day
9/16/2022National Tradesmen Day
9/16/2022National Guacamole Day
9/17/2022National Cleanup Day
9/17/2022National Dance Day
9/18/2022Wife Appreciation Day
9/18/2022National Cheeseburger Day
9/19/2022Talk Like a Pirate Day
9/20/2022National Care for Kids Day
9/20/2022National IT Professionals Day
9/20/2022Pepperoni Pizza Day
9/21/2022National Chia Day
9/22/2022American Business Women's Day
9/22/2022National Girls' Night
9/22/2022National Online Recovery Day
9/23/2022First Day of Fall
9/24/2022National Singles Day
9/24/2022National Hunting and Fishing Day
9/24/2022National Family Health and Fitness Day
9/25/2022National Daughter's Day
9/25/2022National Comic Book Day
9/25/2022National Lobster Day
9/26/2022National Family Day
9/26/2022National Pancake Day
9/27/2022National Scarf Day
9/28/2022National Drink Beer Day
9/28/2022National Good Neighbor Day
9/28/2022National Women's Health and Fitness Day
9/29/2022National Coffee Day
9/30/2022National Chewing Gum Day

Monthly Holidays in October

 

National Women's Small Business Month
National Work and Family Month
National Disability Employment Awareness Month
National Cybersecurity Awareness Month
National Dental Hygiene Month
National Book Month
Financial Planning Month
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
LGBT History Month
National Cryptocurrency Month
National Vegetarian Month
National Pizza Month
National Pasta Month
National Dessert Month
National Cookie Month
National Cookbook Month
National Physical Therapy Month
National Kitchen and Bath Month
National Field Trip Month
National Fair Trade Month
Photographer Appreciation Month
Self Promotion Month
National Sausage Month
National Seafood Month
National Stamp Collecting Month
National Reading Group Month
National Pretzel Month
National Fire Prevention Month

National Weeks in October

DateHoliday
October 1 - 7National Active Aging Week
October 1 - 7National Spinning and Weaving Week
October 2 - 6National Customer Service Week
October 6 - 12National Physician Assistants Week
October 8 - 14Healthcare Security and Safety Week
October 15 - 21National Healthcare Quality Week
October 15 - 21National Retirement Security Week
October 15 - 21National Business Women's Week
October 16 - 22National Pharmacy Week
October 22 - 28National Massage Therapy Week

National Days in October

DateHoliday
10/1/2022National Pumpkin Spice Day
10/1/2022National Homemade Cookie Day
10/2/2022National Consignment Day
10/2/2022National Child Health Day
10/2/2022National Custodial Workers Recognition Day
10/3/2022National Boyfriend Day
10/3/2022National Techies Day
10/3/2022National Fruit at Work Day
10/3/2022Mean Girls Day
10/4/2022National Vodka Day
10/4/2022National Golf Lover's Day
10/5/2022National Do Something Nice Day
10/6/2022National Coaches Day
10/6/2022National Noodle Day
10/6/2022World Smile Day
10/7/2022National Play Outside Day
10/8/2022National Offroad Day
10/8/2022National Pierogi Day
10/9/2022Columbus Day
10/9/2022Indigenous People's Day
10/9/2022National Online Bank Day
10/10/2022World Mental Health Day
10/10/2022National Cake Decorating Day
10/11/2022National Take Your Parents to Lunch Day
10/11/2022National Coming Out Day
10/12/2022National Savings Day
10/12/2022National Farmer Day
10/13/2022National Train Your Brain Day
10/14/2022I Love Yarn Day
10/14/2022National Motorcycle Ride Day
10/14/2022National Dessert Day
10/15/2022National Aesthetician Day
10/16/2022World Food Day
10/16/2022National Liqueur Day
10/16/2022National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day
10/16/2022Global Cat Day
10/16/2022National Boss's Day
10/16/2022Department Store Day
10/16/2022National Sports Day
10/17/2022National Pasta Day
10/17/2022National Pharmacy Technician Day
10/18/2022Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day
10/18/2022National Legging Day
10/19/2022Get to Know Your Customers Day
10/19/2022National LGBT Center Awareness Day
10/20/2022International Chefs Day
10/20/2022National Get Smart About Credit Day
10/20/2022National Chicken and Waffles Day
10/21/2022Sweetest Day
10/22/2022National Mother-in-Law Day
10/22/2022National Make a Dog's Day
10/22/2022National Nut Day
10/22/2022National Color Day
10/23/2022National Croc Day
10/24/2022National Food Day
10/25/2022International Artist's Day
10/25/2022National Greasy Foods Day
10/26/2022National Pumpkin Day
10/27/2022National Black Cat Day
10/27/2022Frankenstein Friday
10/27/2022National Breadstick Day
10/27/2022National American Beer Day
10/28/2022National Trick or Treat Day
10/28/2022National First Responders Day
10/28/2022National Chocolate Day
10/29/2022National Cat Day
10/29/2022National Oatmeal Day
10/30/2022National Publicist Day
10/30/2022National Candy Corn Day
10/31/2022Halloween
10/31/2022National Caramel Apple Day
10/31/2022Knock Knock Joke Day
10/31/2022National Magic Day

Monthly Holidays in November

 

National Career Development Month
National Novel Writing Month
National Family Literacy Month
World Vegan Month
Gluten Free Diet Awareness Month
National Gratitude Month
National Adopt a Senior Pet Month
National Long-Term Care Awareness Month
National Diabetes Month
National Alzheimer's Month
National Hospice and Palliative Care Month

National Weeks in November

DateHoliday
November 12 - 18National Fraud Awareness Week
November 13 - 17National Young Readers Week
November 13 - 19Global Entrepreneurship Week
November 13 - 19World Kindness Week
November 22 - 29National Farm City Week

National Days in November

DateHoliday
11/1/2022Day of the Dead
11/1/2022All Saints Day
11/1/2022World Vegan Day
11/1/2022National Brush Day
11/1/2022National Author's Day
11/1/2022National Family Literacy Day
11/2/2022All Souls Day
11/2/2022National Stress Awareness Day
11/3/2022One Health Day
11/3/2022National Housewife's Day
11/3/2022National Sandwich Day
11/3/2022National Men Make Dinner Day
11/4/2022National Play Outside Day
11/4/2022National Candy Day
11/5/2022National Donut Day
11/5/2022National Love Your Red Hair Day
11/6/2022End of Daylight Savings Time
11/6/2022National Nacho Day
11/7/2022Job Action Day
11/7/2022National Retinol Day
11/7/2022National Merlot Day
11/8/2022National STEM Day
11/8/2022National Cappuccino Day
11/9/2022World Adoption Day
11/10/2022National Vanilla Cupcake Day
11/11/2022Veterans Day
11/11/2022National Sundae Day
11/12/2022National French Dip Day
11/13/2022World Kindness Day
11/14/2022National Family PJ Day
11/14/2022World Diabetes Day
11/15/2022America Recycles Day
11/16/2022International Check Your Wipers Day
11/16/2022National Fast Food Day
11/17/2022National Rural Health Day
11/17/2022National Take a Hike Day
11/18/2022Substitute Educators Day
11/18/2022National Princess Day
11/19/2022World Toilet Day
11/20/2022World Children Day
11/20/2022National Child's Day
11/21/2022World Television Day
11/21/2022National Stuffing Day
11/22/2022National Cranberry Relish Day
11/23/2022National Espresso Day
11/24/2022Thanksgiving
11/25/2022Black Friday
11/25/2022National Native American Heritage Day
11/25/2022National Flossing Day
11/26/2022Small Business Saturday
11/26/2022National Cake Day
11/27/2022National Brand Day
11/28/2022Cyber Monday
11/28/2022National French Toast Day
11/29/2022Giving Tuesday
11/29/2022Electronic Greetings Day
11/30/2022Computer Security Day

Monthly Holidays in December

 

National Write a Business Plan Month
Safe Toys and Gifts Month
Learn a Foreign Language Month
Worldwide Food Service Safety Month

National Weeks in December

DateHoliday
December 11 - 16Computer Science Education Week
December 18 - 24Gluten Free Baking Week

National Days in December

DateHoliday
12/1/2022National Pie Day
12/2/2022National Play Outside Day
12/2/2022National Bartender Day
12/2/2022Faux Fur Friday
12/3/2022International Day of Persons with Disabilities
12/4/2022National Cookie Day
12/4/2022National Sock Day
12/5/2022Bathtub Party Day
12/6/2022Mitten Tree Day
12/6/2022National Pawnbrokers Day
12/7/2022Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
12/7/2022First Day of Hanukkah
12/8/2022National Brownie Day
12/9/2022Christmas Card Day
12/9/2022National Salesperson's Day
12/10/2022National Lager Day
12/11/2022National App Day
12/11/2022National Stretching Day
12/11/2022International Mountain Day
12/12/2022Gingerbread House Day
12/12/2022National Poinsettia Day
12/13/2022National Cocoa Day
12/13/2022National Violin Day
12/14/2022Free Shipping Day
12/15/2022Last Day of Hanukkah
12/15/2022International Tea Day
12/15/2022National Cupcake Day
12/16/2022National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day
12/17/2022National Maple Syrup Day
12/18/2022National Twin Day
12/19/2022Look for an Evergreen Day
12/20/2022Go Caroling Day
12/21/2022First Day of Winter
12/21/2022Crossword Puzzle Day
12/22/2022National Mathematics Day
12/23/2022Festivus
12/24/2022Christmas Eve
12/24/2022National Chocolate Day
12/24/2022National Eggnog Day
12/25/2022Christmas
12/26/2022First Day of Kwanzaa
12/26/2022Boxing Day
12/26/2022National Candy Cane Day
12/27/2022National Fruitcake Day
12/27/2022Make Cutout Snowflakes Day
12/28/2022National Card Playing Day
12/29/2022National Hero Day
12/30/2022National Bacon Day
12/31/2022New Year's Eve

Use Our Monthly Calendars to Plan Your Marketing Strategy in 2023

The national day calendar above includes a full selection of occasions you may want to integrate into your marketing research or marketing courses throughout the year. To use the data above, start by completing a review of the national day calendar to find the holidays that are most relevant to your business. For example, a grocery store may run a special on National Peanut Butter Day, and a social media influencer might run a branded campaign with a fashion partner on National Denim Day.

There are so many holidays that may relate to businesses throughout the year. So review this calendar at the beginning of each month or whenever you’re planning your marketing campaigns for the year, quarter, or month. Then you can decide whether you want to build an entire campaign or include a simple email or social post around the holiday.

How many national days are there in the USA?

There are “national days” every day of the year, and some days include multiple celebrations. The exact number is always changing, as companies and organizations create new national “what-day” holidays all the time.

However, there are currently 11 nationally recognized federal holidays in the United States. These are more widely celebrated occasions like Christmas, Halloween, Mother’s Day, and Father’s Day. Many employers provide paid time off work for these holidays throughout the year, but that’s not the case for all of these holidays.

What national days do you get off work?

The exact holidays that people get off work can vary by employer. However, there are nine federal holidays in the United States and many private employers provide paid time off. They include:

  • New Year’s Day
  • Memorial Day
  • Independence Day
  • Labor Day
  • Thanksgiving
  • The day after Thanksgiving/Black Friday
  • Christmas Eve
  • Christmas Day
  • New Year’s Eve

The federal government provides a more stringent list of holidays that federal employees get time off for. Holidays may be added periodically, but there are currently 11. Some private employers and state governments also follow this model. The official list of federal holidays as of 2023 includes:

  • New Year’s Day
  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
  • President’s Day
  • Memorial Day
  • Juneteenth National Independence Day
  • Independence Day
  • Labor Day
  • Columbus Day
  • Veterans Day
  • Thanksgiving Day
  • Christmas Day

Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides.
