No parking signs do much more than prohibit parking. They are essential in keeping fire zones and walkways clear, reserving parking, and much more. Though many municipal bodies take care of the no parking signs, for the most part, the signs don’t cover private parking. So it is common to find no parking signs in office parks, shopping malls, at events, hospitals, and other establishments.

Looking for no parking signs for your business? Here are our top picks.

Best No Parking Signs

No Parking Sign with Tow Messaging

Top Pick: If you are looking for a stern no parking sign that will keep strangers away then you should consider this sign that also states the repercussions that violators face when they ignore the instruction. This sign is also easy to mount, doesn’t fade, and is available in a variety of sizes to suit your needs.

No Parking Sign with Tow Messaging

Buy on Amazon

No Parking Sign with Symbol Sign – 4 Pack

Runner Up: This no parking sign ticks all the boxes that you would care about when looking for an effective sign. It contains the symbol sign that is universally known as the no parking sign. It is also sturdy, waterproof, dustproof, and rustproof thanks to the aluminum construct. It is also reflective which makes it hard to ignore.

No Parking Sign with Symbol Sign

Buy on Amazon

Temporary No Parking Sign – 5 Pack

Best Value: Keep everyone safe during construction using these temporary no-parking signs. This pack contains five no-parking signs that allow you to specify the date/day and time that parking isn’t allowed. The towing message definitely helps to keep people away from the no-parking zone.

Temporary No Parking Sign

Buy on Amazon

No Parking Anytime Sign

If you are looking for a no parking anytime sign that looks official and legit, then this will do the trick. It is made of high-quality material that doesn’t fade. It is also water, dust, and scratch-resistant. It is also available in a variety of sizes.

No Parking Anytime Sign

Buy on Amazon

SmartSign No Parking Sign

The SmartSign company has been making some of the best signs since 1918. This one measures 14×10 inches and contains four corner holes for easy mounting. It is also highly durable thanks to the aluminum construction and the lamination allows the sign to keep a fresh look despite the weather conditions.

SmartSign No Parking Sign

Buy on Amazon

SmartSign No Parking Any Time Sign

This no parking any time sign is made of heavy-duty and rustproof aluminum material that allows it to keep a fresh look for a long time. The print is also made using the engineer grade 3M digital inks that are designed specifically for outdoor traffic and property signs, so you are sure of the quality. This sign is also super easy to install thanks to the pre-cleared holes.

SmartSign No Parking Any Time Sign

Buy on Amazon

SmartSign No Parking Fire Lane Sign

The no parking fire lane signs are your perfect ally when you don’t want people to park along the fire lane area. Besides being durable and easy to install, this sign also does a great job conveying the tow-away warning.

SmartSign No Parking Fire Lane Sign

Buy on Amazon

SmartSign Handicap Reserved Parking Sign

Still the largest manufacturer of traffic and parking signs in the US, this heavy-duty, laminated reserved parking sign is durable and also uses the reflective standards that are demanded by many municipalities. It is also super easy to install and comes laminated for additional protection.

SmartSign Handicap Reserved Parking Sign

Buy on Amazon

SmartSign No Overnight Parking Sign

This no overnight parking sign is made of rustproof aluminum and laminated for additional protection. And like all SmartSign signs, these no-parking sign is super easy to install thanks to the punched and pre-cleared holes. This sign also uses diamond-grade reflective aluminum which is three times more reflective than high-intensity grade aluminum.

SmartSign No Overnight Parking Sign

Buy on Amazon

No Parking This Space is Reserved

Sometimes all you need is a sign that offers simple, direct, no-parking instructions. These signs are perfect for both home and professional use. These signs are made of durable aluminum material and also feature pre-drilled mounting holes for easy installation. It is also reflective so you are sure people will also see it at night.

No Parking This Space is Reserved

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for When Buying No Parking Signs

No Parking Signs are the easiest and most effective way to notify drivers that they are not allowed to park in a particular area. Here are some things to consider when looking for the best no-parking signs.

Durability: Look for no parking signs that are resistant to dust, water, and rust. Some of the best signs are made of aluminum high-grade material and can stay fresh for more than a decade.

Look for no parking signs that are resistant to dust, water, and rust. Some of the best signs are made of aluminum high-grade material and can stay fresh for more than a decade. Readability: You want a parking sign that is visible during the day and at night. Some of the best no-parking signs use reflective material that allows drivers to read the message from afar.

You want a parking sign that is visible during the day and at night. Some of the best no-parking signs use reflective material that allows drivers to read the message from afar. Size and Messaging: Make sure your no parking sign is the right size and fits the purpose. Large-sized signs are best for large areas where you need the sign to be visible. The message also may vary from temporary no parking to no overnight parking.

Make sure your no parking sign is the right size and fits the purpose. Large-sized signs are best for large areas where you need the sign to be visible. The message also may vary from temporary no parking to no overnight parking. Installation: The best no-parking signs are also super easy to install. Most will come with punched and pre-cleared holes.

